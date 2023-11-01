Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall

by

This post is in: 

99 bottles of beer on the wall, 99 bottles of beer.  Take one down, and pass it around, 98 bottles of beer on the wall.

99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall

h/t Manyakitty

I don’t know if there’s any chance that Santos will be expelled, but I would love to see it.

Also, I can’t figure out why 5 or 10 of the 28 Republicans in Biden districts haven’t initiated a motion to vacate.  The circus of a couple of weeks ago made them look better than the current Pastor of the House.

Totally open thread, in case that’s not obvious!

Update: Gosh, as soon as I get the post up, the vote is already over.  Even 25 Dems voted against expelling Santos.

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Update up top.  With this result, we might just need that drinking game.

      I hope we do  better on the vote related to the military promotions… that I hope will happen very soon.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      7h

      Replying to @Fritschner @RobertGarcia
      NY Republicans announced they would force a floor vote on expelling Santos; just ahead of that vote Ethics issued a statement that seems calculated to engineer its failure, promising a result “by November 17” – which HAPPENS to be the date the CR expires.

      [ x.com/mkraju/status/17194657… ]

      Manu Raju
      @mkraju
      Oct 31

      House Ethics announces it will move on its “next course of action in this matter on or before November 17” in the George Santos probe.

      Since Ethics isn’t done, it could be tough to win enough Republicans to vote to expel Santos tomorrrow when resolution hits floor.
      Nov 1, 2023 · 5:27 PM UTC

      Mid-November is going to be an exciting time in DC.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      On the other hand, we keep a source of comic relief, which the House needs badly. And, perhaps… an all-star volleyball champion? Maybe, but… maybe not. For a while.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      There was interesting news out of St. Louis two days ago. City Prosecutor Wesley Bell dropped out of the Missouri Democratic Senate primary and announced he would instead challenge 1st CD Representative Cori Bush.

      I guess that will take some pressure off of Senate candidate Lucas Kunce. It could be a tough race for Ms. Bush, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Craig

      On my mind? Scheduling screwup gives me a paid Friday off, plus same on Monday. I get to go see my homegirl’s documentary Richland playing in the usually private Premiere Theater at ILM in The Presidio as part of the SF Docfest. One of the best places in the world to see a movie. Psyched.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Marleedog

      The new Speaker, or Preacher if you like, in referring the matter to the Ethics Committee made it difficult to vote for expulsion without even  a fig leaf of due process.  Even some Democrats went along.

      Ethics Committee will release some kind of report in about 3 weeks or so. Making every attempt to maintain their fragile majority,  they might try to whitewash the whole affair, but Santos faces serious allegations and I would not be surprised to see a future motion for expulsion to succeed if he does not resign (as he should, but probably will not).

      Reply

