99 bottles of beer on the wall, 99 bottles of beer. Take one down, and pass it around, 98 bottles of beer on the wall.
h/t Manyakitty
I don’t know if there’s any chance that Santos will be expelled, but I would love to see it.
Also, I can’t figure out why 5 or 10 of the 28 Republicans in Biden districts haven’t initiated a motion to vacate. The circus of a couple of weeks ago made them look better than the current Pastor of the House.
Totally open thread, in case that’s not obvious!
Update: Gosh, as soon as I get the post up, the vote is already over. Even 25 Dems voted against expelling Santos.
He’s facing 23 felony charges.
His campaign manager pled guilty to conspiring with him.
He pled guilty to stealing checks in Brazil.
They’re not even sure of his real name.
Yet, the House of Representatives couldn’t muster enough respect for their chamber to expel George…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) November 2, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings