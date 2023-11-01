Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Fight them, without becoming them!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

In my day, never was longer.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A consequence of cucumbers

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Let there be snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Politics / Religion / Religious Nuts / Christian Nationalism

Christian Nationalism

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

One of the more infuriating things about people in the mainstream starting to wake up to the fact that the Republicans are overtly all about Christian nationalists is remembering all the times I argued with people and they ignored me- “Trust me they don’t just want to stop at 16 weeks they want to end it for everyone and ending abortion is just the beginning” and get met with “no they don’t just a few crazy ones.” As Americans become less religious the ones who are religious have become louder and more crazy. And I am just tired of their stranglehold on public policy.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Odie Hugh Manatee

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      It’s clear that Christian Nationalists are not interested in governing, they’re all about total control. They want to rule, not govern.

      ETA: I hear that some of the last old school Repubs are retiring this year. I have no doubt that they will quickly be replaced with Christian Nationalists. The GOP is becoming the CNP.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.