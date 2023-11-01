(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Russia once again opened up on Ukraine overnight. The Air Force of Ukraine has the details:

And:

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Forces shot down 18 «Shahed-136/131» UAVs and 1 Kh-59 cruise missile. 📹: Mykola Oleshchuk pic.twitter.com/TZaWGzDWkn — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 1, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

I am confident that Ukraine will make our Europe stronger than ever – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish good health to all Ukrainians, both men and women! First and foremost, gratitude to our sky defenders – the soldiers of mobile fire groups, Ukrainian pilots, and soldiers of anti-aircraft missile units, all units that destroy Russian aircraft, missiles, and drones… Last night, 18 Shahed drones and one guided air missile were shot down. Unfortunately, there are several hits. But most of the enemy targets have been destroyed. Including in Poltava region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Vinnytsia region, and Khmelnytsky region, in other regions of our country. I thank our soldiers for this. We all need to remember clearly: every such downing means saving lives and infrastructure. And I ask all Ukrainians to pay attention to air raid alerts and to understand that, even though we are strengthening our air defense as much as possible, the danger is still significant. Especially in cities like Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson. In the cities and villages of Kherson region, Donetsk region. In Chernihiv, Sumy regions. It’s important to be cautious and not take the danger lightly. Today, I held several important meetings and, as always, a video conference: with the military, intelligence, government officials, and those responsible for the situation in the regions. I also had a meeting with our team that represented Ukraine at the advisors’ meeting on the Peace Formula. We discussed the main details and outcomes of this summit. We are not revealing at the moment some things, which are very beneficial for Ukraine and international law in general. The reason is clear: we don’t want to give Russia a chance to undermine our international efforts. But I can say that this, the third advisors’ meeting, was even stronger than the two held before it. It continued to consolidate the world. There is a joint statement of the co-chairs of the advisors’ meeting in Malta. And there are many signals from representatives of states, including the Global South and our partners in Europe and in the United States, confirming the correctness of our course to unite the world around the Peace Formula, so that the principles of a just peace and the full restoration of international law become a common plan for the world’s majority. Today, during the meeting, we identified the main steps we will take in the coming months to add new substance to the Peace Formula. Another very important thing. Today’s date has a special geopolitical and values-based meaning. This day, November 1, is practically celebrated as the birth of the European Union. Thirty years ago, the Maastricht Treaty came into force, laying the foundations for modern European unity. There was a lot of resistance to Europe to be united, a lot of doubt about a united Europe. And even today, anti-European policies are quite vocal in various countries, including those where European optimism is critically important for maintaining peace and normalcy in Europe and the world. However, the European Union has proven time and again that it can overcome crises, defend itself, preserve its valuable leadership in the world, and become stronger when Europe’s enemies expect only weakness. We value our Europe, the Europe of cooperation, not confrontation, the Europe of people, not ideologies, because only in this way can our continent protect and defend human lives both in European countries and in the world. I am confident that Ukraine will make our Europe stronger than ever, and we are working actively to remove any obstacles to our accession to the European Union. I am also confident that no matter how events unfold in the world, among our partners in the United States and elsewhere, unity will prevail. Unity, not division. Unity, not calls for isolation. I thank everyone for their support for Ukraine, for our joint efforts to defend our European values. I also thank everyone in the world who helps to preserve unity, from Washington to every capital where people value human lives. Glory to all who fight for freedom! Glory to our soldiers! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

"You have to fight for your freedom. If you don't want to be yoked or become a slave, then you have to fight."



Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, would have turned 28 today.



Dmytro was a Ukrainian volunteer who served as the 67th Mechanized Brigade's battalion commander. In 2021,… pic.twitter.com/gh9wS5CDM0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 1, 2023

"You have to fight for your freedom. If you don't want to be yoked or become a slave, then you have to fight." Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, would have turned 28 today. Dmytro was a Ukrainian volunteer who served as the 67th Mechanized Brigade's battalion commander. In 2021, he became the first volunteer to be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. "Da Vinci" died in a battle near Bakhmut on March 7 this year. Eternal memory and glory to our fallen heroes!

Сьогодні, 1-го листопада, день народження командира та провідника 1-го окремого батальйону «Вовки Да Вінчі»! pic.twitter.com/DIzCCAf7nI — Вовки Да Вінчі (@VovkyDaVinchi) November 1, 2023

Today, November 1, is the birthday of the commander and leader of the 1st separate battalion “Da Vinci Wolves”!

The purpose behind the cost:

General Zaluzhnyi gave an interview to The Economist that was published today. It is paywalled. However, they also published his treatise on modern positional warfare. In his essay he delineates five things that the Ukrainian military must do to achieve battlefield success. (emphasis mine)

Having launched the large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine on February 24,

2022, the russian federation provoked the beginning of an unprecedented global security

crisis, the largest since the end of the Second World War. russian great-power chauvinism

multiplied by sick imperial ambitions gradually turns the military conflict it began in the

centre of Europe into an armed confrontation between democratic and authoritarian political

regimes with the prospect of its spread to other regions of the planet with similar geopolitical

models (Israel and the Gaza Strip, South and North Koreas, Taiwan and China, etc.). The

insufficient effectiveness of the existing global political regulatory mechanisms, primarily the

UN and the OSCE, leaves Ukraine no choice but to restore its territorial integrity after the

large-scale armed aggression within the internationally recognized borders of 1991,

exclusively by military force, in which its Armed Forces (AF) play a decisive role. Having entered the war with a stronger enemy, which has a lot of weapons and a much

greater mobilization capabilities, Ukraine was not only able to stop it, but also to conduct a

successful counteroffensive in 2022 and stave the enemy off along many axes. The people of

Ukraine have demonstrated their willingness not in words, but in deeds to lay down their soul

and body for their freedom. However, due to many subjective and objective reasons, the war

at the present stage is gradually moving to a positional form, a way out of which in the

historical retrospect has always been difficult for both the Armed Forces and the state as a whole. At the same time, the prolongation of a war, as a rule, in most cases, is beneficial to one of the parties to the conflict. In our particular case, it is the russian federation, as it gives it the opportunity to reconstitute and build up its military power. Therefore, the issues of understanding the causes of such a situation, finding possible ways out of it and changing the nature and course of this war in favour of Ukraine are of particular relevance in modern conditions. An analysis of the current situation in which the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other

components of the state Defence Forces are placed shows that in order to find a way out of the positional form of warfare, it is necessary to: gain air superiority; breach mine barriers in depth; increase the effectiveness of counter-battery; create and train the necessary reserves; build up electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. Therefore, the determination of the reasons for the transition of hostilities to the positional form and the search for possible ways out of this situation should obviously be carried out according to these main components. It should be noted that the above-mentioned components in no way level the role and place of missiles and ammunition, artillery systems, missile systems, electronic warfare, other types of weapons and equipment provided by partners. They only complement them in the context of increasing the capabilities of the Defence Forces through new technological solutions and innovative approaches on a way out of the positional crisis on the line of contact. Let’s consider these reasons in more detail.

GEN Zaluzhnyi’s detailed explanation of his five key points at the link!

What is clear by now is that “Prevent RU from winning, prevent UA from losing” favoured by Biden Admin is not sustainable strategy any more. — Mykola Bielieskov (@MBielieskov) November 1, 2023

We're all terribly at ease now. We seem to have entirely forgotten the fact that — above everything else — Ukraine is fighting a war of defense against one of the world's largest military powers that enjoys an immense stock of resources, along with a colossal material legacy… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 1, 2023

We’re all terribly at ease now. We seem to have entirely forgotten the fact that — above everything else — Ukraine is fighting a war of defense against one of the world’s largest military powers that enjoys an immense stock of resources, along with a colossal material legacy of the Soviet military. It’s a fucking man-made miracle that, over 600 days into the full-scale invasion, we are where we are, and 80% of Ukraine’s territory is free from occupation and has *relatively* peaceful life. Neither Kyiv, nor Kharkiv, or Odesa, or Lviv, are under Russian occupation. Just recall the days of February 2022 and Russia’s Kyiv-in-three-days bravado. Back then, did any of the critics of today’s Ukraine expect the crushing defeat of Russia’s blitzkrieg at Kyiv? Or the sinking of the Moskva cruiser? Or the fact that Russia still being not even close to having Donbas captured by the end of 2023? Or Ukraine’s Kharkiv breakthrough? Or the triumphant liberation of Kherson? Or the Snake Island? Or the battle of Bakhmut that lasted a year? Or the Russian defeat at Mykolaiv? Or drone attacks on Moscow & the Kremlin? Or Russian strategic airfields and Black Sea Fleet HQs being wiped out? Or Ukraine’s military mastering dozens of Western-provided weapon types, from artillery to advanced air defense, on the fly? Or Russia losing close to 2,500 tanks in combat? Or the fact that Ukraine survived a winter of Russian missile attacks on the heating and electric supply grid? Or the fact that Russia was forced to declare mobilization for the first time since 1941 and 1914 and to mass-recruit suicidal convicts? Or the Kremlin begging Iran for drones and North Korea for ammo to go on? Or the fact that Ukraine completely retook the initiative in the war and initiated a full-scale counter-offensive operation to possibly bring the war to an end? Or Ukraine talking not only about the national survival but the return to the legitimate national borders of 1991 as the war’s ultimate end goal? How many of those things were realistically expected as half of the world was sighing, shaking its head, expressing concerns, and saying Ukraine would be done for soon? Some of us need to come down to earth and recall it that Ukraine has stood against Russia all this time. It’s a fucking man-made miracle that, 615 days on, we’re talking about THIS. We’ve made a light-year-long way over the last 20 months. Especially given the fact of how little the chances were and how disproportionate are the combating powers.

And how little and late Ukraine gets its resources to go on fighting. However, this thing works the other way around, too. Some people need to wake up and realize that Ukraine is combating a defensive war against Russia. So if we want this all to end in a good way, Ukraine needs to get all the necessary instruments BEFORE it mounts a potentially decisive, extremely difficult counteroffensive — not AFTER the operation fades away due to insufficient resources provided to her again due to the fear of “escalation.”

Avdiivka:

Previously undocumented Russian losses during attacks on Avdiivka shown in thread by @OSINTua:

2xT-80BV, Damaged;

4xT-80BV, Destroyed;

1xT-72B3M, Destroyed;

1xT-72B3, Destroyed;

1xT-72B, Damaged;

1xT-64B, Destroyed;

2xUnknown Tank, Destroyed;

1xBTR-80, Abounded;

1xBMP, Destroyed… https://t.co/fLI5IqC34W pic.twitter.com/PoGWuJ0A0t — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

Previously undocumented Russian losses during attacks on Avdiivka shown in thread by @OSINTua:

2xT-80BV, Damaged;

4xT-80BV, Destroyed;

1xT-72B3M, Destroyed;

1xT-72B3, Destroyed;

1xT-72B, Damaged;

1xT-64B, Destroyed;

2xUnknown Tank, Destroyed;

1xBTR-80, Abounded;

1xBMP, Destroyed

3xBMP-1, Destroyed;

2xBMP-1, Damaged;

1xBMP-2, Destroyed;

3xBMP-2, Damaged;

6xMT-LB, Destroyed;

3xMT-LB, Damaged.

Total – 32, of which 12 tanks.

https://t.me/lost_warinua/54901

Another Russian TOS-1A has been destroyed. According to the source it happened near Avdiivka. Those vehicles especially when loaded are just driving coffins which especially recently just keep on exploding. Source: https://t.co/kJSlZs5QP6#Ukraine #Donetsk #Avdiivka pic.twitter.com/CSBK33oa3h — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 1, 2023

GeoConfirmed takes a deep dive into the Russian loses in/near Avdiivka. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

GeoConfirmed Investigation – Russian Avdiivka Offensive Based on Open Sources and double checked by Com Sat Img, since the offensive started on 9 or 10 October: Russian losses: 197 vehicle losses.

18 potential vehicle losses. Loss = Damaged or destroyed. 1/X pic.twitter.com/PwfO9CLBOZ — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) November 1, 2023

The Dnipro, Kherson Oblast:

Russian channel VchK-OGPU says that Russian General Teplinskiy might have been a target in a "strike against the command centre of the "Dnepr" army group". The news about Teplinsky replacing Makarevich as the head of the "Dnepr" group was leaked just days ago. This general, who… pic.twitter.com/2zEzkYv7ck — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 1, 2023

Russian channel VchK-OGPU says that Russian General Teplinskiy might have been a target in a "strike against the command centre of the "Dnepr" army group". The news about Teplinsky replacing Makarevich as the head of the "Dnepr" group was leaked just days ago. This general, who comes from VDV, appears to be highly esteemed by Russian servicemen. Personally, I always take info from this channel with a big grain of salt, but they were right on several occasions. I would not be surprised if Teplinsky appears on some TV program in Russia in the next few weeks, looking healthy. But if this information is true, and Teplinsky is knocked out in some capacity, it would be a big win for Ukraine.

The Kerch Straits Bridge in Russian occupied Crimea:

The Russian occupation has probably covered the Kerch bridge in a smoke screen. It is unclear whether for precautionary purposes or due to an exercise. Source: Telegram / Baza#Ukraine #Crimea #Kerch pic.twitter.com/SMRXX4a9U6 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 1, 2023

Bakhmut:

Cluster munition strike destroys Russian BMP. By the 26th brigade of Ukraine. Bakhmut front. https://t.co/28daPKrmLv pic.twitter.com/0gFalCehaE — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

Lankove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Strike on Russian 1RL257 "Krasukha-4" electronic warfare complex. Near Lankove, Zaporizhzhia region.

~26km from the frontline – 47.182137, 35.947999https://t.co/tRrK06S5Imhttps://t.co/YHN29USj3g pic.twitter.com/TI5XwHoA3A — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

Kupyansk:

/2. Destroyed Russian equipment during attacks on Kupyansk front. https://t.co/MjcnXmUc57 pic.twitter.com/ZEpeFMr8mI — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

Photos below show 7 previously undocumented losses of Russian AFVs:

1xT-72B3M obr.2022, damaged;

1xT-72B3, destroyed;

1xT-72B, destroyed;

3xBMP-2, destroyed;

1xBMP-2, damaged.https://t.co/EWgLgv1I0J https://t.co/uQNZyGL9Ua — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

Somewhere in Donetsk:

The Ukrainian Operational Command “West” released a drone footage, showing the destruction of a Russian Zala drone crew including their vehicle. A single GMLRS missile from a HIMARS launcher wiped them out.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/WwC4c6WtOp — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 1, 2023

Destruction of three Russian BTR-82A, video by the Birds of Magyar unit. https://t.co/Pr5MtuRVAU pic.twitter.com/S20RdMWHI3 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 1, 2023

As I’ve noticed in for other accounts, here’s more evidence that the Starlink Snowflake has had whomever is left of his coders fucking with the pro-Ukrainian accounts:

Over the past few months, my team and I have dedicated considerable time and resources to big projects, such as investigating ammunition losses in Avdiivka and tracking North Korean ammunition shipments. We take pride in the fact that our work has been recognized and cited by… pic.twitter.com/DbARVrcaML — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 1, 2023

Over the past few months, my team and I have dedicated considerable time and resources to big projects, such as investigating ammunition losses in Avdiivka and tracking North Korean ammunition shipments. We take pride in the fact that our work has been recognized and cited by prominent media outlets, which we deeply appreciate. However, we’ve noticed a substantial decrease in post visibility, possibly due to changes in the platform’s algorithm or shifts in user engagement. Our post views have declined by approximately 50-70% (varies by post), although engagement with our content, including retweets by accounts with 300k – 1 million followers, remains steady and even shows an upward trend. As a result, we have decided to shift our focus towards our project’s website. We will continue to share research excerpts and quotes here, but our primary emphasis will be on the website. It’s challenging to invest days in fact-based analysis, including valuable insights, when it garners less attention than quickly downloaded, unverified videos from Telegram presented as open-source intelligence (OSINT). Most of our website’s publications are available to all users without cost. We also provide exclusive premium content to our paid subscribers. These subscriptions play a vital role in supporting our operations, allowing us to cover expenses such as obtaining imagery, purchasing software and licenses, and expressing gratitude to the volunteers who contribute their time and expertise without compensation. This revenue stream helps sustain our work. While we appreciate the donations we receive here, we understand that continuously requesting them is uncomfortable, especially when there are numerous fundraisers for essential items like tourniquets and FPV drones. We recognize that, after nearly two years of conflict, people are fatigued and facing their own family and personal priorities. We will maintain our presence here by sharing shorter versions of our work, along with links to our website for in-depth analysis. Additionally, we plan to begin providing weekly or bi-weekly summarized updates to our followers on the website through email distribution. We invite you to follow us on our website to receive email updates and access our content in a more user-friendly format compared to the X platform: https://frontelligence.substack.com

If that was the case, then my interaction numbers would be down. But in fact, my interaction numbers are up, as well as reposts. But visibility is much lower — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 1, 2023

Max Seddon at The Financial Times reports on Putin toning down his nuclear rhetoric: (emphasis mine)

Alone in a windowless room in the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin last week presided over Russia’s nuclear forces as they rehearsed a massive retaliatory strike from air, land, and sea. Simulating a radioactive mushroom cloud that could render much of the planet uninhabitable served as a stark reminder of the nuclear deterrent the Russian president still has at his disposal. The posturing, experts say, is Putin’s way of keeping nuclear tensions at a simmer even as he dialled down threats that had alarmed allies and foes alike about the war in Ukraine turning into an atomic conflagration. Russia’s leader first stoked fears he could carry out a limited nuclear strike in Ukraine in a speech on the eve of the 2022 full-scale invasion. He then vowed to “use all the means at our disposal” to defend Moscow’s conquests when he annexed four Ukrainian regions six months later. Those threats prompted the US, UK and France to vow retaliation with conventional weapons, according to current and former officials. China’s leader Xi Jinping, who has otherwise given tacit backing to Russia’s war in Ukraine, has also personally warned Putin against using nuclear weapons, including at a face-to-face meeting in March, officials said. Putin admitted last autumn it would make no “political or military sense” to use tactical nuclear weapons and largely stopped talking about his atomic arsenal. “It became clear that nobody likes the idea of nuclear weapons being involved in this war, and there was strong opposition from many countries, including those close to Putin,” said Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research in Geneva. Instead, in recent months, Russia has explored other ways to use its atomic arsenal as a deterrent against western support for Ukraine. While these measures fall short of outright threats, they attempt to show Russia’s determination in Ukraine, and the broader cost of standing in its way. “There was an understanding that Russia won’t gain any friends by putting emphasis on its nuclear weapons,” Podvig said. “So the de-ratification of CTBT was a kind of compromise, if you will, between those who want a strong stick and those who realise it would be counterproductive.” Western countries have reacted with restraint to Russia’s tests of its advanced new weapons systems, which have been plagued by delays and failed launches. “Some of these are truly exotic systems that don’t particularly have any real military value,” Podvig said. “They allow Putin to say, we have a response and this is something that nobody else has. So it makes him happy, which in today’s Russia is no small thing.” In Moscow, the measures taken in regards to the nuclear arsenal were portrayed as a sign of Russia successfully containing the west. “Less talk, more action,” said Dmitry Trenin, a prominent foreign policy academic who favours nuclear sabre-rattling to “bring back fear” in western capitals. Putin’s moves showed he had realised that Russia’s attempts to deter the west from supporting Ukraine “need significant strengthening”, Trenin said. “This is an important step towards adapting our peacetime containment policy to the conditions of a real war, an indirect one for now.” In winning the war in Ukraine, Trenin said, “Russia will look at all the resources it has without exception, including heightened nuclear containment.”

Much more at the link!

That’s enough for tonight.

