You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / ACA Open Enrollment Begins Today

ACA Open Enrollment Begins Today

The Affordable Care Act’s Open Enrollment Period begins today.  Individuals must sign up by 11:59 PM PST December 15. 2023 to have an ACA policy that starts on January 1, 2024.  Almost every state on either Healthcare.gov or their own marketplace will run open enrollment through at least part of January.  Open Enrollment is when individuals and families can pick a plan or switch plans for any reason at all without any paperwork or qualifying event.

The big thing is that picking plans is tough.  If you made a perfect last year, you still should be looking at your options this year.  Plan offerings change, and given how subsidies work in the ACA, doing nothing with this year’s plan could lead to a big unpleasant price surprise in January.  If you are currently enrolled in the ACA, look around at your options and figure out what you  value and what fits with your values, preferences and priorities.

If you are new to the ACA, take your time.  Picking a plan this week versus next week won’t get coverage started any earlier or any cheaper.  Acknowledge that this is a confusing choice space.  Acknowledge that for most folks, this is a pick against a portfolio of predicted futures.  This is not easy, so take your time and get help.  Most people get help from brokers, agents and/or navigators.  The Biden Administration has buffed up navigator assistance to help people figure out this messy set of choices.

Let’s talk in comments as you run into challenges.

 

 

  • billcoop4
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Urza

      Urza

      As I contemplate early retirement, I was looking for healthcare plans.  Is there no such thing as a private plan that actually covers 100% of everything after some deductible?  Even 10% copay on a platinum ACA plan could really add up with even 1 hospital stay.

