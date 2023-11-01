Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Meet-up in Lancaster, PA on Saturday Afternoon!

JAFD suggested an impromptu meetup at the Fall In convention in Lancaster, PA.  You do not have to be attending the convention itself in order to join the meetup!  Bring your own beverages!

If you want to go, send me an email and I’ll share JAFD’s contact information with you.

JAFD, did you mention a time?  Or a time range?

From JAFD:

Salutations,

Back in July I mentioned on Balloon Juice that I’d been to
Historicon, “the grand gathering of grown-ups who still play with toy
soldiers” the previous weekend. And got a couple of responses “Hey, I
was there too”.

So thought that we could pick a time and place at Fall In, meet up, say
hello. And since I’d be in the Close Action game in the Strasburg Room,
Saturday afternoon, seemed logical place. So put a blog post up “Here’s
where I’ll be Saturday afternoon, drop by”

Well, a couple of other people, not ‘toy soldier fans’, said “I’d like
to drop by, meet you.” and “sounds interesting, can I visit this?”

I checked with the convention director, and if you are going to join us for the impromptu meetup, this is what you’ll need to know (from the convention director):

The hotel is open to anyone who wishes to enter it so we cannot prevent anyone that is interested in seeing the convention from coming in and walking around the hotel spaces. We have only 2 requests: 1. A visitor cannot enter the Vendor area or the Flea Market without a badge (these are the only 2 areas we try to enforce the badge rule). 2. We would prefer to not have Visitors play in games without a badge (this last part is tricky as a GM may allow unregistered guests to play in his or her game, we cannot stop that, it is just that we prefer for folks to have badges so the GMs can see their names.). If your online friends are interested in staying and seeing more of the convention you can bring them up to Registration in the Wheatland Room and we can set them up with a badge based on whatever admission (weekend or Day only) they want. I hope this helps. See you at the show.

Convention Director, Fall In! 2023

      Suzanne

      Sounds super-fun; wish I could attend.

      In PA news, David McCormick, who apparently didn’t feel like he got enough of an ass-beatdown in the last election, is running for Senate this time. He said that he could fight a bear (and win, presumably). I would like to suggest that we find a bear and take him up on his suggestion.

      The jackals of Balloon Juice: making dreams come true!

      Ben Cisco

      Some news from my neighborhood – looks like Chuck has (FINALLY!!) had enough of Sen. Potatohead’s BS:

      BY MARY CLARE JALONICK AND LOLITA BALDOR
      Updated 12:14 PM CDT, November 1, 2023
      Share
      WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying a new workaround to confirm hundreds of military officers blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, ten months after the Alabama Republican first said he would object to the nominations over a Pentagon abortion policy.

      Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday that the Senate will consider a resolution in the near future that would allow the quick confirmation of the nearly 400 officers up for promotion or nominated for another senior job. The Senate is currently at a stalemate on the nominations because Tuberville is objecting to the routine process of confirming the nominations all at once by unanimous consent, and voting on them individually could monopolize weeks or months of the Senate’s time.

      Schumer separately moved to hold votes as soon as this week on three top Pentagon officers affected by the holds — Adm. Lisa Franchetti to be the chief of naval operations, Gen. David Allvin to be chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force and Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to serve as assistant commandant for the U.S. Marine Corps.

      The Senate maneuvers come amid a new war in Israel and as members of both parties are growing increasingly frustrated with Tuberville’s holds. Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, a Republican, had gathered enough signatures to force a vote on Franchetti and Allvin and spoke out in frustration about the issue at the weekly GOP lunch on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with Sullivan’s comments who requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

      CAN’T WAIT

      Leto

      @frosty: as I’ve had the chance to meet him, can confirm that fighting a bear might be the easier option. Plus if you remember his appearance on Colbert recently, I’m fairly certain you could fit 4 Colbert’s in his hoodie. So, yeah, he’s…. Large.

      Brachiator

      Federal Reserve news.

      The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday as it continues to track inflation and the health of the economy.
      The central bank voted unanimously to leave its primary interest rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. U.S. interest rates are the highest they’ve been in 23 years. That means interest rates on loans such as mortgages have gone up sharply, and so have payments on Treasury bonds and interest-bearing accounts.

      There may be a news conference shortly.

      trollhattan

      @Ben Cisco: Wish somebody had the stones to ask Sen Potototown, “How many of your players had to pay for abortions for girls they knocked up while playing for you?”

      Maybe there are enough Rs to ankle-tackle the moron and get this done.

      Cameron

      If anybody’s planning a bit longer stay in Lancaster, I’d like to suggest a side trip to Ephrata to visit the Cloisters.  If you’re into American history, you’ll dig it.  Even if you’re not, it’s pretty cool (sez this nerdy Old).

      OzarkHillbilly

      Appeals court swats down Ashcroft arguments on Missouri abortion rights petitions

      Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft wrote ballot titles for six proposals to restore abortion rights that were “replete with politically partisan language,” a Missouri appeals court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

      In an expedited decision issued a day after hearing arguments, a three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals upheld, with only minor revisions, the revised ballot titles written by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem.

      In a decision by a separate panel, the court upheld the fiscal note summary written by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. Rejecting arguments from two lawmakers and an anti-abortion activist, the court said Fitzpatrick’s summary was “fair and sufficient.”

      Ashcroft issued a statement that he would appeal the decision to the Missouri Supreme Court, a process likely to take several weeks. The ongoing court battle narrows the time for gathering signatures to put the proposal on the 2024. Backers must secure more than 170,000 signatures from registered voters by early May.

      A key error in Ashcroft’s ballot titles, states the opinion signed by Judge Thomas Chapman, was its single-minded focus on how it would impact the legality of abortion. The proposed constitutional amendments, he wrote, cover all aspects of reproductive health care.

      “The absence of any reference to a right to reproductive health care beyond abortion in the summary statements is misleading,” Chapman wrote.

      There was little to be saved from Ashcroft’s summaries, he wrote.

      One step closer but they will never give up. Assuming this ruling gets upheld by the state Supreme Court, they will just sue on different grounds.

      trollhattan

      @OzarkHillbilly: Ashcroft, something about that name….

      Lotsa luck, state of MO

      ETA, what, specifically, was the complaint about his, “Aborty abortion bill that requires abortions for all” title?

