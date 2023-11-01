JAFD suggested an impromptu meetup at the Fall In convention in Lancaster, PA. You do not have to be attending the convention itself in order to join the meetup! Bring your own beverages!

If you want to go, send me an email and I’ll share JAFD’s contact information with you.

JAFD, did you mention a time? Or a time range?

From JAFD:

Salutations,

Back in July I mentioned on Balloon Juice that I’d been to

Historicon, “the grand gathering of grown-ups who still play with toy

soldiers” the previous weekend. And got a couple of responses “Hey, I

was there too”.

So thought that we could pick a time and place at Fall In, meet up, say

hello. And since I’d be in the Close Action game in the Strasburg Room,

Saturday afternoon, seemed logical place. So put a blog post up “Here’s

where I’ll be Saturday afternoon, drop by”

Well, a couple of other people, not ‘toy soldier fans’, said “I’d like

to drop by, meet you.” and “sounds interesting, can I visit this?”

I checked with the convention director, and if you are going to join us for the impromptu meetup, this is what you’ll need to know (from the convention director):

The hotel is open to anyone who wishes to enter it so we cannot prevent anyone that is interested in seeing the convention from coming in and walking around the hotel spaces. We have only 2 requests: 1. A visitor cannot enter the Vendor area or the Flea Market without a badge (these are the only 2 areas we try to enforce the badge rule). 2. We would prefer to not have Visitors play in games without a badge (this last part is tricky as a GM may allow unregistered guests to play in his or her game, we cannot stop that, it is just that we prefer for folks to have badges so the GMs can see their names.). If your online friends are interested in staying and seeing more of the convention you can bring them up to Registration in the Wheatland Room and we can set them up with a badge based on whatever admission (weekend or Day only) they want. I hope this helps. See you at the show. Convention Director, Fall In! 2023

