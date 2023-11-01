Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Día de los Muertos

by | 30 Comments

When I was a wee child in parochial school, the nuns’ Baltimore Catechism said that All Saints’ Day (November 1) was for ‘calendar’ saints — those who were named in the 365 days of the official liturgical calendar — and All Souls’ Day (November 2) was for the rest of our beloved deceased, most especially those who might need a little additional prayer-boosting to move them from Purgatory to the higher plane of Heaven. (Then the Second Vatican Council dropped a whole bunch of the ‘official’ saints for insufficient historical documentation, precursing Wikipedia and pissing off a great many believers in those no-longer-publicly-celebrated icons…)

Regardless of the precise theological dating, it had long been a(nother) three-day observance, in a season when many cultures in the Northern Hemisphere mark the shift from harvest abundance to winter rigor. A time when the veil between present, past, and future seems thinnest… and one where it behooved every community member to settle old grievances and prepare to be cooped up together for the hard dark days.

We’ve all been talking, in recent days, about how the encroaching darkness is making us sad and reminding us of how much we’ve lost, individually and collectively, in the past months…

Good Washington Post story (with a terrible headline) on ofrendas and their purpose — [unpaywalled gift link]:

Enrique Quiroz didn’t know his grandparents, but you would never suspect that if you heard him talk about his grandmother.

He can tell you what she looked like and what sweater she loved wearing. He can tell you what she cooked and what phrases she was known for saying.

“I feel like I know her,” he told me on a recent afternoon. “I feel like I met her because of this tradition.”

“This tradition” is part of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. For the holiday, people across Mexico and the United States put together ofrendas — altars that are adorned with photos of their loved ones and items that tell of the lives those loved ones led. A grandfather’s favorite drink might sit in that space. So, too, might a beloved aunt’s gardening gloves or a child’s toy.

“It’s about remembering and respecting your ancestry,” Quiroz said. “The Aztecs and the Mayans used to say there are three deaths. The first one is when your heart stops. The second one is when you’re buried. And the third one, and the most fatal one, is when you’re forgotten. The minute I stop talking about my grandma, she is dead. Because then no one remembers her, no one is talking about her.”

I spoke with Quiroz while looking into the types of ofrendas that will start appearing across the Washington region in the coming days. (Day of the Dead, also known as Days of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.) A public ofrenda will be on display at the National Museum of the American Indian as part of a celebration the National Museum of the American Latino is hosting on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will be able to leave photos and mementos of their loved ones on it…

It’s no surprise that as Day of the Dead imagery has become more popular across the country, ofrendas have become easier to find. People might also be embracing them more for another reason. The past several years have brought a lot of loss, and building an ofrenda can be healing. It can make a lost loved one feel less gone. Whether small or large, elaborate or simple, ofrendas all accomplish the same thing: They create a connection between the past and the present.

Quiroz understands the power of those altars — and the symbolism behind the items used to create them — better than most people. He is an altarist. He prepares ofrendas throughout the region in his spare time and as part of his job. In past years, he has made them for churches and other organizations, and since 2017 he has created the public ofrenda that goes on display at the Mexican Cultural Institute of D.C., where he works as the director of artistic affairs…

Another memory from when I was growing up: It used to be said that no ethnic community was ‘truly’ part of New York City until it had some form of recognized public celebration (the St. Patrick’s Day or Columbus Day parades, for instance, or the various Chinese New Year events)…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      As I recall, All Saints Day was a Holy Day of Obligation, meaning you had to go to Mass under pain of mortal sin. Also meaning we had the day off from my parochial school, which was good because we all had sugar hangovers.

      Something to look forward to today is that I believe Trump Jr is scheduled to testify. I predict a whole lot of events he can’t recall.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: A drinking game sure to make you unconscious would be to take a drink every time he says “I can’t recall”

      It’s cold here again today; I think it got below 20 degrees last night.  It’s supposed to be in the 60’s by Friday, but that doesn’t restore any of my flowers that were killed by the freeze.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mathguy

      “Good Washington Post story (with a terrible headline) ”

      That EVERY WaPo story these days. The editors that write the headlines must be Republican operatives.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Also meaning we had the day off from my parochial school, which was good because we all had sugar hangovers.

      Yes, but at my parochial school, we had a mandatory 9am ‘childrens’ Mass instead!

      The drawbacks of growing up in a ‘walkable’ urban parish — as back-end Boomers, the Church used being able to walk to school as a filter for admissions (and there were *still* more than 50 kids in my primary school class).  And, they argued, if we could walk to school every day, we could walk to mass every Sunday morning — and the nuns / lay teachers had to attend as well, and take attendance.

      The idea, in part, was to encourage parents to attend as well… but it was noted that the only parents who actually *did* show up at 9am were the pious souls who would’ve been there, if not at an earlier Mass, regardless.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: We were supposed to hit 17 here. My thermometer says it’s 20 as the sun rises. Not that it matters much. The 23 we got the night before had already killed everything.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Heh: Fucker Carlson fired by Fox News for getting ‘too big for his boots’, book says

      When the decision came in April to fire Carlson, Stelter said, it was a bombshell move akin to “somebody canceling Taylor Swift mid-tour, or removing Stranger Things from Netflix before anyone could stream the ending. It made no sense,” he said.

      “To Carlson, cancellation was unthinkable. He was the highest-rated host across all of cable news and he was suddenly sentenced to execution.”

      In the end, however, the Murdochs had just had enough. The final decision was Lachlan’s, Stelter says, flexing his muscles just months before he would succeed Rupert Murdoch as the overall new head of Fox and News Corp upon his father’s retirement in September.

      “It was a tale as old as TV,” Stelter writes. “Stardom is a potent and often destructive drug. Icarus flew too close to the sun; he got his wings melted. Carlson flapped away, higher and higher, until one day the Murdochs just couldn’t tolerate his flapping any more. ‘He got too big for his boots,’ Rupert told at least one confidant.”

      Sounds about right, to me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jinchi

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Also meaning we had the day off from my parochial school, which was good because we all had sugar hangovers.

      Public schools in my town decided to give the kids the day off today, surprising lots of parents this year. The kids insist they have always had the day after Halloween off, but they’re wrong. Proof that every previous November 1st has been lost to memory by a sugar induced coma.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jinchi

      @OzarkHillbilly: akin to “somebody canceling Taylor Swift mid-tour,

      Weird how the “Taylor Swift” of cable news pretty much vanished from the scene the day he got fired.

      You’d think that a guy who was that powerful could re-establish himself pretty much anywhere and take his following with him.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      It’s 39° with thin sunlight here in NoVA, but supposed to get gradually warmer this week until 66° on Saturday. I’m meeting my brother for lunch at Huong Viet in the Eden Center complex. That will be good, and I hope it perks me up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      New Deal democrat

      I’m pretty sure the Indian burial mounds, like at Cahokia, served a similar purpose. They were ossuaries where every member of the tribe expected their bones or ashes to be buried someday, and where their descendants would come to remember them for as long as the tribe existed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hoosierspud

      I remember walking to mass on All Saint’s Day with a pocket full of candy for the walk home because you couldn’t eat before communion.

      Years later, the Catholic choir I sang in would sing Gabriel Faure’s Requiem with a small orchestra at mass on All Soul’s Day. It was a wonderful tradition honoring loved ones who had died.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chris

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      It’s a bleak media landscape we live in, but the Murdochs starting to kneecap right-wing cult figures that they think are getting too big for their britches is one of the few things I like about it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      We have a Dia de los Muertos party every year- but had been on hiatus since the pandemic years. Right now, we’re deep in the setting up, and buying chicken and pork butt scheduled for this morning and making paper marigolds this afternoon. We’ve suffered a lot of loss in our friends and families over the last handful of years, with a dear friend who died on the 30th. The offrenda will be crowded with remembrances. We’ll gather to eat and drink and share reminisces and we’ll dance like crazy with all the furniture pushed up against the walls. The Flower Vato will be spinning the big platters https://sacramento.newsreview.com/2022/01/27/the-guru-of-groove-a-man-of-many-names-genres-and-talents-larry-rodriguez-is-sacramentos-sonic-mainstay/  and when the night is over, even those no longer with us will be worn out from the revelry. It’s a bittersweet shindig undaunted by death.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      AL, my urban Catholic childhood was a lot like yours. Best Dia de Muertos round up ever.

      Just waking up again after getting up at 3 and going back to bed around 8. Not quite above freezing yet, and brilliant sun out. Going to go survey the wreckage of my ruined pots of tubers after another coffee or two. Supposed to wait until after the first frost to lift them, but our first one was a hard freeze.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Salty Sam .

      We have an ofrenda set up, gonna do a Dia de los Meurtos celebration tonight.  I got out one of my favorite photos of my beloved first wife, gone now for a quarter century.  I don’t think about her every day, but the veil between life and death is definitely thinner today- I feel her presence strongly.  Have some chocolate to offer her tonight.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Steeplejack

      I could have sworn my computer (Lenovo ThinkPad T480) had about a 40% charge when I went to bed late last night, but when I turned it on this morning the battery was drained and I had to plug it in. This is an odd thing that happens occasionally, maybe once every month or two, usually (I think) when the battery is at 20-30%. I haven’t found an explanation for it. I don’t think it’s a Windows update, because one doesn’t show up in the update log. I wonder whether OneDrive is doing something big, but I don’t think so. Maybe it’s the ChiComs using their ownership of Lenovo to loot my personal data, since I’m not on TikTok.

      My battery hygiene: I charge the computer to about 90-95%, then let it run down to 20% before charging again. I never leave it plugged in overnight, and I shut it down rather than using sleep mode.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bupalos

      @OzarkHillbilly: I don’t remember hearing “too big for his boots”  before, in my neck of thw woods it’s always britches. It does make sense as a Nazi modification to the idiom though, what with all the march-march stomp-stomp stuff they get into.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BlueGuitarist

      What?

      mike Johnson, speaker:

      Daily Beast: “Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever.”

      daily beast, via political wire

      https://politicalwire.com/2023/11/01/mike-johnson-has-never-reported-having-a-bank-account/

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @BlueGuitarist: His family is wealthy.  It’s possible that a trust pays for everything.  It’s still odd that funds wouldn’t be deposited in a bank account, but it might be a bank account held in the name of a trust for which he has the authority to make withdrawals and deposits.

      Reply

