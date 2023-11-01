DAY OF THE DEAD:

Hundreds of people dressed as skeletons took to the streets for an early celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico City. Yesterday's parade is one of many events for "Día de Los Muertos" celebrations. pic.twitter.com/zymNm6wXOW — KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) October 23, 2023

When I was a wee child in parochial school, the nuns’ Baltimore Catechism said that All Saints’ Day (November 1) was for ‘calendar’ saints — those who were named in the 365 days of the official liturgical calendar — and All Souls’ Day (November 2) was for the rest of our beloved deceased, most especially those who might need a little additional prayer-boosting to move them from Purgatory to the higher plane of Heaven. (Then the Second Vatican Council dropped a whole bunch of the ‘official’ saints for insufficient historical documentation, precursing Wikipedia and pissing off a great many believers in those no-longer-publicly-celebrated icons…)

Regardless of the precise theological dating, it had long been a(nother) three-day observance, in a season when many cultures in the Northern Hemisphere mark the shift from harvest abundance to winter rigor. A time when the veil between present, past, and future seems thinnest… and one where it behooved every community member to settle old grievances and prepare to be cooped up together for the hard dark days.

We’ve all been talking, in recent days, about how the encroaching darkness is making us sad and reminding us of how much we’ve lost, individually and collectively, in the past months…

Good Washington Post story (with a terrible headline) on ofrendas and their purpose — [unpaywalled gift link]:

Enrique Quiroz didn’t know his grandparents, but you would never suspect that if you heard him talk about his grandmother. He can tell you what she looked like and what sweater she loved wearing. He can tell you what she cooked and what phrases she was known for saying. “I feel like I know her,” he told me on a recent afternoon. “I feel like I met her because of this tradition.” “This tradition” is part of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. For the holiday, people across Mexico and the United States put together ofrendas — altars that are adorned with photos of their loved ones and items that tell of the lives those loved ones led. A grandfather’s favorite drink might sit in that space. So, too, might a beloved aunt’s gardening gloves or a child’s toy. “It’s about remembering and respecting your ancestry,” Quiroz said. “The Aztecs and the Mayans used to say there are three deaths. The first one is when your heart stops. The second one is when you’re buried. And the third one, and the most fatal one, is when you’re forgotten. The minute I stop talking about my grandma, she is dead. Because then no one remembers her, no one is talking about her.”

I spoke with Quiroz while looking into the types of ofrendas that will start appearing across the Washington region in the coming days. (Day of the Dead, also known as Days of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.) A public ofrenda will be on display at the National Museum of the American Indian as part of a celebration the National Museum of the American Latino is hosting on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will be able to leave photos and mementos of their loved ones on it… It’s no surprise that as Day of the Dead imagery has become more popular across the country, ofrendas have become easier to find. People might also be embracing them more for another reason. The past several years have brought a lot of loss, and building an ofrenda can be healing. It can make a lost loved one feel less gone. Whether small or large, elaborate or simple, ofrendas all accomplish the same thing: They create a connection between the past and the present. Quiroz understands the power of those altars — and the symbolism behind the items used to create them — better than most people. He is an altarist. He prepares ofrendas throughout the region in his spare time and as part of his job. In past years, he has made them for churches and other organizations, and since 2017 he has created the public ofrenda that goes on display at the Mexican Cultural Institute of D.C., where he works as the director of artistic affairs…

In the flicker of candlelight, and the aroma of marigolds, a profound connection comes to life💀🕯️ It's the Day of the Dead, where the past & present converge, weaving a story of love and remembrance. Together, let's celebrate Mexico’s #LivingHeritage: https://t.co/ulvqVzuTr2 pic.twitter.com/2zecwwRSay — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) October 31, 2023

Another memory from when I was growing up: It used to be said that no ethnic community was ‘truly’ part of New York City until it had some form of recognized public celebration (the St. Patrick’s Day or Columbus Day parades, for instance, or the various Chinese New Year events)…