But when it comes to the truly sacred chambers of Commerce, well…

Per the Washington Post:

House Republicans on Monday unveiled a proposal to pay for emergency aid for Israel’s war against Hamas by cutting IRS funds aimed at cracking down on rich tax cheats and improving taxpayer service. The legislation, released by the House Rules Committee, calls for approving roughly $14 billion primarily in military aid to Israel and cutting about the same amount from the IRS budget. President Biden has proposed giving Israel roughly the same amount in aid but did not call for offsetting cuts to other parts of the budget. The new House speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), has said the new expenditure must be covered by other spending reductions to avoid adding to the debt. Biden also called for the Israel aid to be packaged with roughly $60 billion for Ukraine, an approach the GOP bill rejected. The legislation reflects the GOP’s ongoing determination to undo the IRS expansion that Biden secured in 2022 in the Inflation Reduction Act, which boosted the agency’s funding by $80 billion to improve taxpayer services and pay for more enforcement actions against wealthy tax cheats. Biden and House Republicans agreed to repeal roughly $20 billion of that $80 billion as part of a deal in May to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Now, Republicans are pushing for more reductions. The GOP bill would pare back funds for most parts of the IRS expansion, including increased enforcement and a new online portal to allow taxpayers to file their taxes for free directly with the government. The legislation excludes cuts to improved taxpayer services that have helped the IRS reduce wait times for calls. Using the IRS funding to offset the Israel aid might not actually save money: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office had estimated in 2022 that the $80 billion IRS expansion would cut the deficit by more than $100 billion by improving collections and enforcement. “This is the reverse of the right way to think about this,” said Mark Mazur, the Biden administration’s former assistant treasury secretary for tax policy. “This is like if you take a dollar from the IRS and throw a $5 bill out the window.”…

… Where it magically flies into the soft, sweaty hands of someone who can afford to buy legislators, and not just tax accountants.

This adds up to a legislator who is hiding his assets.

Guess I’m just surprised the Treasury Department will still cut paper payroll checks for MAGA Mike to carry down to the local check-cashing outlet. The Daily Beast:

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not have a bank account. At least, that’s what Johnson reports on years of personal financial disclosures, which date back to 2016 and reveal a financial life that, in the context of his role as a congressman and now speaker, appears extraordinarily precarious. Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever… House Ethics Committee filing guidelines state that members must disclose bank accounts they have at every financial institution, as long as the account holds at least $1,000 and the combined value of all accounts—including those belonging to their spouse and dependent children—exceeds $5,000… Brett Kappel, a government ethics expert at Harmon Curran, told The Daily Beast it would be “very unusual for a Member not to have to disclose at least one bank account.” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, offered a more blunt assessment, saying that if Johnson truly doesn’t have any assets, it “raises questions about his personal financial wellbeing.” “It’s strange to see Speaker Johnson disclose no assets,” Libowitz told The Daily Beast. “He made over $200,000 last year, and his wife took home salary from two employers as well, so why isn’t there a bank account or any form of savings listed?”…

I don't want members of congress to take 178,000 a year job and turn themselves into millionaires with it, but the idea that this guy has no assets at this point in his life is just straight up bullshit. — Mike Galletly 🇺🇸 (@galletly_mike) November 1, 2023



He’s got deep-pocket sugar daddies, though…

Per CNBC, “Speaker Mike Johnson’s wealthy Louisiana donors could become key funders for House GOP”:

Newly minted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has quietly assembled a group of wealthy Louisiana political backers who could become key players in GOP fundraising under Johnson’s speakership… Johnson’s election last week has reportedly already provided a boost to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the official campaign arm for House Republicans. On Oct. 27, Johnson’s first full day as speaker, the NRCC raised $175,000, according to Politico. It was the group’s best online fundraising day in more than a year and a half…

Wholesale corruption — so much more frugal than the retail version!

I’m pretty sure there are at least a few other generous donors who’ve been too modest to step forward yet, but that’s why oppo research teams exist…

MAGA Mike’s already looking a lot more petulant than he did last week…