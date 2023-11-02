Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Speaker Mike Johnson, Pulpit Bully & Moneychanger Sympathiser

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 
But when it comes to the truly sacred chambers of Commerce, well…


Per the Washington Post:

House Republicans on Monday unveiled a proposal to pay for emergency aid for Israel’s war against Hamas by cutting IRS funds aimed at cracking down on rich tax cheats and improving taxpayer service.

The legislation, released by the House Rules Committee, calls for approving roughly $14 billion primarily in military aid to Israel and cutting about the same amount from the IRS budget. President Biden has proposed giving Israel roughly the same amount in aid but did not call for offsetting cuts to other parts of the budget. The new House speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), has said the new expenditure must be covered by other spending reductions to avoid adding to the debt. Biden also called for the Israel aid to be packaged with roughly $60 billion for Ukraine, an approach the GOP bill rejected.

The legislation reflects the GOP’s ongoing determination to undo the IRS expansion that Biden secured in 2022 in the Inflation Reduction Act, which boosted the agency’s funding by $80 billion to improve taxpayer services and pay for more enforcement actions against wealthy tax cheats. Biden and House Republicans agreed to repeal roughly $20 billion of that $80 billion as part of a deal in May to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Now, Republicans are pushing for more reductions.

The GOP bill would pare back funds for most parts of the IRS expansion, including increased enforcement and a new online portal to allow taxpayers to file their taxes for free directly with the government. The legislation excludes cuts to improved taxpayer services that have helped the IRS reduce wait times for calls.

Using the IRS funding to offset the Israel aid might not actually save money: The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office had estimated in 2022 that the $80 billion IRS expansion would cut the deficit by more than $100 billion by improving collections and enforcement.

“This is the reverse of the right way to think about this,” said Mark Mazur, the Biden administration’s former assistant treasury secretary for tax policy. “This is like if you take a dollar from the IRS and throw a $5 bill out the window.”…

… Where it magically flies into the soft, sweaty hands of someone who can afford to buy legislators, and not just tax accountants.


Guess I’m just surprised the Treasury Department will still cut paper payroll checks for MAGA Mike to carry down to the local check-cashing outlet. The Daily Beast:

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not have a bank account.

At least, that’s what Johnson reports on years of personal financial disclosures, which date back to 2016 and reveal a financial life that, in the context of his role as a congressman and now speaker, appears extraordinarily precarious.

Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever…

House Ethics Committee filing guidelines state that members must disclose bank accounts they have at every financial institution, as long as the account holds at least $1,000 and the combined value of all accounts—including those belonging to their spouse and dependent children—exceeds $5,000…

Brett Kappel, a government ethics expert at Harmon Curran, told The Daily Beast it would be “very unusual for a Member not to have to disclose at least one bank account.”

Jordan Libowitz, communications director for watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, offered a more blunt assessment, saying that if Johnson truly doesn’t have any assets, it “raises questions about his personal financial wellbeing.”

“It’s strange to see Speaker Johnson disclose no assets,” Libowitz told The Daily Beast. “He made over $200,000 last year, and his wife took home salary from two employers as well, so why isn’t there a bank account or any form of savings listed?”…


He’s got deep-pocket sugar daddies, though…


Per CNBC, “Speaker Mike Johnson’s wealthy Louisiana donors could become key funders for House GOP”:

Newly minted Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has quietly assembled a group of wealthy Louisiana political backers who could become key players in GOP fundraising under Johnson’s speakership…

Johnson’s election last week has reportedly already provided a boost to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the official campaign arm for House Republicans. On Oct. 27, Johnson’s first full day as speaker, the NRCC raised $175,000, according to Politico. It was the group’s best online fundraising day in more than a year and a half…

Wholesale corruption — so much more frugal than the retail version!

I’m pretty sure there are at least a few other generous donors who’ve been too modest to step forward yet, but that’s why oppo research teams exist…

MAGA Mike’s already looking a lot more petulant than he did last week…

  • Anne Laurie
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • karen marie
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Mike in NC
  • Redshift
  • Ruckus
  • Splitting Image
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca
  • Yutsano

    1. 1.

      Ken

      No banks accounts or assets?  I’m sensing another entry for the “cockroaches shouldn’t turn a light on themselves” list.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      All of his assets are in some sort of trust or shell corporation? Offshore bank accounts? He always depends on the kindness of strangers? God provides?

    4. 4.

      karen marie

      How has no one asked Johnson about this before now?  Like anyone in the payroll office of the House.

      Does he take a paper paycheck down to the local check cashing place?

      I’m completely gobsmacked.

    5. 5.

      karen marie

      @Ken:  His wife has a business.  There must be a checking account for that.  Presumably she deals with insurance companies.  They’re going to want an account to which they deposit funds.

      Something super dirty is going on.

    7. 7.

      kindness

      If they allow Ukraine funding to be split from Israeli funding, Ukraine will end up with nothing.

      How many times do they think they can pull this trick?

    8. 8.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Christ, what an asshole!

      Like the previous commenters here, I am surprised this wasn’t brought up long before.  Maybe the IRS can look into this before their funding gets cut.

    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: it’s simpler than that, isn’t it?  The claim is not that he does not have a bank account; It is that he does not report any bank accounts on his financial disclosure forms that he files.  He’s brazening it out: daring the government and all the rest of us to go find those accounts and hold him to account.  And so far,Nobody’s bothered to do it.

    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      USA Today recently ran an opinion piece by somebody named Heather Higgins, CEO of something called “Independent Women’s Voice”, which must be part of the Wingnut Wurlitzer. She gushed about the new MAGA Speaker and his fascist agenda.

    12. 12.

      West of the Rockies

      This is a silly thing to gripe about in contrast to the myriad important gripes one could register about Johnson (but I’ll do it anyway)…

      Johnson has such a dreary, prim, smug aspect. In appearance he reminds me rather of Peter Baker, another pleased-with-himself, bland bobblehead

      And Johnson (not Baker) does have a creepy aspect.   Seems like a potentially abusive father.  Ugh.

    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @West of the Rockies: Johnson has such a dreary, prim, smug aspect. In appearance he reminds me rather of Peter Baker, another pleased-with-himself, bland bobblehead.

      I’m personally convinced this is 75% of why the GOP chose him as Speaker — Such a *nice* young fella! Everybody’s just gonna *love* him!  The Serious Media will be CHARMED!…

      And so, yes, people like Peter Baker find him ‘charming’, because Johnson is JUST LIKE THEM.

    14. 14.

      Redshift

      @Anne Laurie: Shortly after he was elected, some fairly big name journalist (I don’t think it was Baker) tweeted that it might be tough for Dems to make Johnson look bad because of his “persona.”

      I tweet-yelled back “no one is going to watch the Speaker on TV and you work in print journalism, how is his ‘persona’ going to get in the way unless you write it that way?”

      Grrr…

    15. 15.

      wjca

      @Chetan Murthy: He’s brazening it out: daring the government and all the rest of us to go find those accounts and hold him to account.

      If he had the brains that God gives an amoeba he would have noticed that they dug into TIFG’s accounts, once he got prominent enough.**  So he’d have stayed as far as possible from the Speaker’s chair.  But he didn’t have the brains, so he took the job, and now he’s going under the microscope.  Seems likely this doesn’t end well for him.

      ** Plus he doesn’t have TIFG’s cultists to potentially scare off the Justice Department.  Not that it’s worked for TIFG either.

    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      @Anne Laurie:

      You know if you put your money where someone can see it, even behind vault doors, they will know how far out you hold your hand for them to put greenbacks in. Here’s a guy who has really nothing to show for his life more than a 16 yr old working at Target after school. Wears somewhat expensive suits, has a home that sounds a bit on the expensive side for Louisiana, makes $223,500/year now after making $174,000 as a representative serving his 4th term.

      I wonder how he does it.

