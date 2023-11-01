Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – PAM Dirac – Alaska Cruise

On The Road – PAM Dirac – Alaska Cruise

10 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

PAM Dirac

My wife and I did an Alaskan cruise the end of August. 10 nights with 6 stops where you could get off the ship, all in the southeast “tail” of the state. First time in Alaska for the both of us. A very pleasant and interesting trip. Turns out cruising fits well in this area as almost all the transportation is over water. I don’t think any of the places we visited are accessible by car from the lower 48 without at least one leg being a ferry ride.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 9
Seattle, WAAugust 18, 2023

The cruise started and ended in Seattle. Coming from the Balt/Wash area, Seattle doesn’t seem to be too big or crowded, but the population is almost 25 times the population of Juneau, the largest Alaskan stop on the cruise. This part of Alaska is really empty.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 8
‎⁨Revillagigedo Island⁩, ⁨Alaska⁩August 20, 2023

The first night was cruising the inner passage on the way to Ketchikan. Almost all the sights you see are mountains with forests down to the water and lots of water. Fortunately we really enjoy sitting on our balcony, watching the world go by, sipping some wine.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 7
Ketchikan, ALAugust 20, 2023

We took a trip (by boat, of course) from the dock near Ketchikan to the Hump Island Oyster Company. Very interesting place. Once a year they go down to Hawaii and get about 3 million baby oysters. They grow then in baskets. It takes about 5 years to get them to marketable size. The major predator is starfish. They feel they are doing pretty good if they only lose half the oysters in 5 years. I’m not a big fan of oysters, but my wife is and she says these were great.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 6
Ketchikan, AKAugust 20, 2023

more mountains, trees, and water from the balcony of the Hump Island Oyster Company.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 5
Juneau, AKAugust 21, 2023

The Mendenhall Glacier as seen from the lake. We bussed from Juneau to the take out point for a raft trip.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 4
Juneau, AKAugust 21, 2023

Further down the river with the Glacier in the background.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 3
Juneau, AKAugust 21, 2023

We saw many bald eagles on the trip. This one on the riverbank was munching on a salmon. On the float down the river we saw 3 or 4 eagles, which isn’t that different from what we might see on a trip down the Potomac River near us. The difference is that in Alaska, you see the eagles almost everywhere. In Juneau most of the eagles we saw were hanging out on street light poles.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 2
Juneau, AKAugust 21, 2023

A couple of weeks before our trip, the Mendenhall Glacier had a flood event that took out some houses. They were still shoring up what they could and cleaning up the mess.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise 1
Haines, AKAugust 22, 2023

Haines, Alaska was a stop where we just got off the ship and wandered. Lots of quirky artists with quirky shops. This was a basement/foundation of some building that used to be part of old Fort Seward and it was done up with a lot of whimsical sculptures from found materials.

On The Road - PAM Dirac - Alaska Cruise
Haines, AKAugust 22, 2023

Haines also has the Bamboo Room, as the sign says, famous for it’s halibut fish and chips. I have to say the fish and chips were extremely good, prob better than the ones I had in London.

    1. 1.

      AM in NC

      Very cool! Love the snacking eagle and the hourglass sculpture especially. How cold were things there in August?

      Thanks for sharing these with us!

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      When we did the Alaska cruise, I remember being excited by the first few eagles we saw, then by the time we got to Sitka walking past a tree full of them and just kind of shrugging, as they’d stopped being interesting.

    4. 4.

      PAM Dirac

      @AM in NC:

      How cold were things there in August?

      I think I mention it in Part 2 tomorrow, but I don’t think the temperature ever got below 50F. Stayed mostly in the low 60s. I guess that isn’t unusual for this part of Alaska in August. What was unusual was that we got almost no rain. I had been looking at the weather forecasts before we left and the week leading up to our trip the rain forecast chart was a strait line at 85% chance for the whole week. The skies cleared for our time there so we were real lucky.

    5. 5.

      PAM Dirac

      @randy khan: The guide in Juneau said that when the fish processing place dumps their trash there will be over 50 bald eagles circling the dump. We are used to seeing a few at home when we take a trip near the Potomac River, but it is nothing like Alaska.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      I went to Alaska in 1978 with my 80-year old grandma. We took a float plane to Glacier Bay National Park and I saw my first Bald Eagle. It was the only one I saw anywhere in Alaska. Things have changed for the better.

    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      @PAM Dirac: Thanks for the info.

      Alaska has been on my bucket list since I was a kid hearing about my grandpa driving from Delaware to Fairbanks.

      J and I got seasick on the old Cat ferry across the Bay of Fundy (Yarmouth to Portland, IIRC), so haven’t seriously looked at cruises, but the water looks like glass in your shots.  Gotta do more figuring…

      Looking forward to part 2!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      EarthWindFire

      Haines sounds like an interesting place. Thank you for sharing your trip!

      My dad’s SE Alaska fishing trip spent an overnight in Ketchikan. On Fourth of July morning, he and his buddy got up to look around and get breakfast. They somehow ended up on the main drag, walking in the town parade. They just went with it, shaking hands and waving. Said everyone was really friendly and had a good sense of humor about it.

    10. 10.

      Mustang Bobby

      I’ve been going to Valdez, Alaska, for a week every June since 2019 (skipping 2020 ’cause of Covid-19) for the Valdez Theatre Conference.  I am enthralled by the scenery: the mountains rising up from Prince William Sound and the near-24 hours of daylight.  We also take a cruise down the sound to see the Schupp Glacier — or what’s left of it — and watch the otters playing (and occasionally gettin’ busy).  Thank you so much, PAM Dirac, for sharing these pictures and sparking fond memories… and getting me hopeful to make more next June.

