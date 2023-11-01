On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
PAM Dirac
My wife and I did an Alaskan cruise the end of August. 10 nights with 6 stops where you could get off the ship, all in the southeast “tail” of the state. First time in Alaska for the both of us. A very pleasant and interesting trip. Turns out cruising fits well in this area as almost all the transportation is over water. I don’t think any of the places we visited are accessible by car from the lower 48 without at least one leg being a ferry ride.
The cruise started and ended in Seattle. Coming from the Balt/Wash area, Seattle doesn’t seem to be too big or crowded, but the population is almost 25 times the population of Juneau, the largest Alaskan stop on the cruise. This part of Alaska is really empty.
The first night was cruising the inner passage on the way to Ketchikan. Almost all the sights you see are mountains with forests down to the water and lots of water. Fortunately we really enjoy sitting on our balcony, watching the world go by, sipping some wine.
We took a trip (by boat, of course) from the dock near Ketchikan to the Hump Island Oyster Company. Very interesting place. Once a year they go down to Hawaii and get about 3 million baby oysters. They grow then in baskets. It takes about 5 years to get them to marketable size. The major predator is starfish. They feel they are doing pretty good if they only lose half the oysters in 5 years. I’m not a big fan of oysters, but my wife is and she says these were great.
more mountains, trees, and water from the balcony of the Hump Island Oyster Company.
The Mendenhall Glacier as seen from the lake. We bussed from Juneau to the take out point for a raft trip.
Further down the river with the Glacier in the background.
We saw many bald eagles on the trip. This one on the riverbank was munching on a salmon. On the float down the river we saw 3 or 4 eagles, which isn’t that different from what we might see on a trip down the Potomac River near us. The difference is that in Alaska, you see the eagles almost everywhere. In Juneau most of the eagles we saw were hanging out on street light poles.
A couple of weeks before our trip, the Mendenhall Glacier had a flood event that took out some houses. They were still shoring up what they could and cleaning up the mess.
Haines, Alaska was a stop where we just got off the ship and wandered. Lots of quirky artists with quirky shops. This was a basement/foundation of some building that used to be part of old Fort Seward and it was done up with a lot of whimsical sculptures from found materials.
Haines also has the Bamboo Room, as the sign says, famous for it’s halibut fish and chips. I have to say the fish and chips were extremely good, prob better than the ones I had in London.
