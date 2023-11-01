On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

PAM Dirac

My wife and I did an Alaskan cruise the end of August. 10 nights with 6 stops where you could get off the ship, all in the southeast “tail” of the state. First time in Alaska for the both of us. A very pleasant and interesting trip. Turns out cruising fits well in this area as almost all the transportation is over water. I don’t think any of the places we visited are accessible by car from the lower 48 without at least one leg being a ferry ride.