– New cases: 163,121 est. – Average: 195,137 (-22,131) – States reporting: 50/50 – In hospital: 13,036 (-497) – In ICU: 1,543 (+27) – New deaths: 1,478 – Average: 1,533 (-7)

"Adult immunization rates are perennially suboptimal…in 2019, only 22% of adults were up to date on all the vaccines they should have received." https://t.co/rBqO8Aq5OB via @statnews @HelenBranswell

Update: Good news X 2. @BiobotAnalytics is back up as of today and trends are good pic.twitter.com/EjxRe9r0Rz

======



Arguably another (incidental) pandemic casualty:

… An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu’s death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”

Wu’s health had been poor. He disappeared out of the public eye for months last year while battling cancer.

Wu, who earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, had spent much of his early career working on HIV/Aids prevention in China…

Yet, as China battled the COVID-19 virus, Wu came to be criticized by some for his choice to publicly voice support for the country’s strict virus control measures even as the weaknesses of the strategy became more pronounced.

“Dynamic zero-COVID is appropriate for China’s reality, and is the best choice to control our country’s current COVID situation,” he said in April 2022, during the height of Shanghai’s lockdown…

In private, Wu disagreed with the excesses of the zero-COVID strategy, but felt powerless to go against it.

As zero-COVID got unsustainable in the fall of 2022, he wrote an internal report urging the government to avoid excessive measures. But in public press conferences throughout the past few years, he voiced the official line.

Wu visibly aged during the virus fight. He was pictured in 2020 with mostly black hair; by 2022, his locks had gone entirely gray.