US shifting COVID antivirals to commercial market on Nov. 1 https://t.co/HdMt7jhOKh
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 28, 2023
Weekly U.S. COVID update:
– New cases: 163,121 est.
– Average: 195,137 (-22,131)
– States reporting: 50/50
– In hospital: 13,036 (-497)
– In ICU: 1,543 (+27)
– New deaths: 1,478
– Average: 1,533 (-7)
1/5
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) October 30, 2023
"Adult immunization rates are perennially suboptimal…in 2019, only 22% of adults were up to date on all the vaccines they should have received."https://t.co/rBqO8Aq5OB via @statnews @HelenBranswell
— Anand Parekh, MD, MPH (@AParekhBPC) October 31, 2023
Update: Good news X 2. @BiobotAnalytics is back up as of today and trends are good pic.twitter.com/EjxRe9r0Rz
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 27, 2023
======
Arguably another (incidental) pandemic casualty:
… An announcement from China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention about Wu’s death gave no cause, but said that “rescue measures failed.”
Wu’s health had been poor. He disappeared out of the public eye for months last year while battling cancer.
Wu, who earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, had spent much of his early career working on HIV/Aids prevention in China…
Yet, as China battled the COVID-19 virus, Wu came to be criticized by some for his choice to publicly voice support for the country’s strict virus control measures even as the weaknesses of the strategy became more pronounced.
“Dynamic zero-COVID is appropriate for China’s reality, and is the best choice to control our country’s current COVID situation,” he said in April 2022, during the height of Shanghai’s lockdown…
In private, Wu disagreed with the excesses of the zero-COVID strategy, but felt powerless to go against it.
As zero-COVID got unsustainable in the fall of 2022, he wrote an internal report urging the government to avoid excessive measures. But in public press conferences throughout the past few years, he voiced the official line.
Wu visibly aged during the virus fight. He was pictured in 2020 with mostly black hair; by 2022, his locks had gone entirely gray.
None of the below stories from India are scientifically rigorous, but IMO they’re an indicator of the kind of sociopolitical toll the pandemic will be taking for the next many years…
(link)
India: One in three parents surveyed say their children have fallen sick with flu/respiratory symptoms four or more times in the last 12 months. https://t.co/RNIIgNKRix
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 31, 2023
(link)
(link)
Australia 8th Covid wave: The facts don't entirely support the Chief Medical Officer's assertion of decreasing Covid severity this year. pic.twitter.com/mTpm2HTvCm
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 31, 2023
Two-year+ follow-up of Covid in 4 Nordic countries
High prevalence of #LongCovid
Risk associated with acute illness severityhttps://t.co/ioqBTwAVBY pic.twitter.com/Uul437eG0V
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 27, 2023
(link)
Danish Long Covid Study:
•Similar patterns of symptoms and severity across all 4 variants
•No clinically significant decline in median severity up to 1.5 years after infection
•50%+ of patients failed to improve using any outcome measure
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 31, 2023
(link)
BA.2.86* as a % proportion of UK daily SARS-CoV-2 sequences.
Yes, that is 13%. #Pirola https://t.co/qw6c5gcRwM
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 31, 2023
Another hard-hit, populous nation now seeing political blowback from its leaders’ (shameful) actions during the pandemic:
(link)
Covid inquiry: Read the private WhatsApp messages from inside Downing Street https://t.co/BCUtCvKRSO
— BBC Health News (@bbchealth) October 31, 2023
#KayBurley – Boris Johnson said covid was just nature's way of dealing with old people… & you supported that guy?
Oliver Dowden – What you're seeing there is a very partial one piece of evidence…
KB: I'm giving you the opportunity to say that's a shocking thing to say? pic.twitter.com/j1W6Eir9HP
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 1, 2023
My mother’s dying words were “please give the ventilator to someone younger, I don’t want to cause any trouble”. https://t.co/yqoC4kGKN1
— Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) October 31, 2023
(link)
======
You know how flu comes in annual waves because, among other reasons, it's slow to mutate and there's a bad season only every few years because we have immunity to existing flu variants?
Covid is flu on speed: https://t.co/Kku6xoVKUR
— tern (@1goodtern) October 27, 2023
In people with #LongCovid, persistently elevated #SARSCoV2 antigen levels in the blood out to 1 year+ https://t.co/LmY1LuKG1f by @MichaelPelusoMD and colleagues @UCSF @wyssinstitute pic.twitter.com/HAvuXI9N1X
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 26, 2023
Could gut fungi be linked to severe #Covid? Fungal organisms in the microbiome are referred to as the fungal microbiota, or mycobiota. While it's normal to have a range of fungal organisms in the gut, changes in the types or amount can be linked to disease https://t.co/ZbR3MT3vwl
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 29, 2023
#SARSCoV2 found to migrate within neurons and infect the brain. New research from the Pasteur Institute. In vitro study confirms that SARS2 is capable of infecting human neurons & migrating into axons, the nerve cell projections that carry information https://t.co/Swjw8hRc0u
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 29, 2023
Predators targeting people with #LongCovid with unproven stem cell treatments, charging up to $25,000. Nearly half of the 60 clinics identified are operating in the United States https://t.co/xhGb1ylRMZ @LeighGTurner @stemcellreports pic.twitter.com/zUVmrKpj98
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 26, 2023
Don’t panic:
Your post is misleading.
This was a study of *severe* long covid clinical patients only. It did not consider mild cases. pic.twitter.com/0dMm0toEZF
— Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 30, 2023
======
Armed with this information, there is NO EXCUSE for the pandemic to continue for much longer. We finally have a variant-proof solution to SARS-CoV-2.
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 31, 2023
What a terrible piece. 1. We didn’t have lockdowns in the us 2. The reduction in movement / shared indoor air saved thousands, if not millions of lives pre-vaccine. 3. Nocera and McLean have been full of shit on this (in the same lane as Nate Silver and Alec MacGillis) for years. https://t.co/bHYNCQlhRs
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 31, 2023
Apocalypse pretty soon!
Same 😐 https://t.co/9yrT36Ptxq
— Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) November 1, 2023
Vaxpocalypse now moved to 2031 pic.twitter.com/sSJIgWfcHE
— Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) October 30, 2023
Reader Interactions
8Comments
-
1.
This is a chilling way to weed out the sick. If you can’t keep it together to run all the obstacles, or have someone to do it for you, it can be fatal.
-
2.
The new wastewater contractor, Google subsidiary Verily, is still useless. Unfortunately I haven’t read any pushback or alarm from the medical community to this travesty.
The CDC did update its variant data last Friday, surprisingly showing that almost one year after it first appeared, variants of XBB still make up 1/3rd of all cases. Several other descendants of BA.2, especially HV.1, EG.5, and FL.1.5.1, make up the other 2/3rds. There does not seem to be any increased virulence in these variants.
As to the current status I did finds this article from WebMD from several days ago. A few snippets:
https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20231027/new-covid-mutation-brings-concern
“ The coronavirus is constantly mutating to survive the growing antibody pushback it encounters as our bodies learn how to fight it after vaccinations and infections.”
“ The virus is evolving, says virus tracker Rajendram Rajnarayanan, PhD, from the New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University. And, ‘This is the top dog binding better.’”
“If we had an alert system, I would call this an amber alert,” Rajnarayanan said. ‘It’s not an urgent, red alert at this time, but the amber alert is definitely a wake-up call to remind us it’s time to pay attention again.’”
“ So many people have some level of immunity from prior infection, vaccines, or both, that scientists monitoring wastewater aren’t seeing a rise in infections or COVID-related hospitalizations in the U.S. now.”
The article specifically cites variants JN.1 and HV.1, all descended from BA.2.
In other relative good news, hospitalizations last week remained at 16,000, a 25% decline from their recent peak, vs. 6,000 at their lows last June. Deaths peaked in the last two weeks of September at just over 12,000, vs. they’re low just below 500 in early July.
At 3.5+ years into the pandemic, I am heartened by its continually decreasing virulence. Here’s some numbers I crunched over the weekend:
Below are deaths broken down into 6 and 12 month increments, to show how the death toll has been declining over time. The first number is the 6 month total (in thousands), the 2nd the 12 month total:
4/1/20-9/30/20: 211
10/1/20-3/31/21: 353 [564]
4/1/21-9/30/21: 166 [519]
10/1/21-3/31/22: 267 [433]
4/1/22-9/30/22: 62 [329]
10/1/22-3/31/23: 65 [127]
4/1/23-9/30/23: 23 [88]
As with economic data, the 12 month moving average takes away the seasonality issue. And we can see that the 12 month total has been relentlessly declining. Indeed, for the last 12 months it has equaled about an average annual flu season.
And here is the breakdown between warmer and colder seasons over time:
Colder: 353, 267, 65
Warmer: 211, 166, 62, 23
If this decline in virulence holds for this colder season as well, I would expect less than 50,000 deaths, and perhaps as low as about 30,000. As usual, these are mainly going to be among the elderly and the unvaccinated.
-
3.
@New Deal democrat: Just saw Eric Topol’s comments above. Biobot is updating again. Hallelujah!
infections are down about 1/2wY back to their summer lows, but have steadied there. Infections are down in every Census region except the Midwest.
-
4.
@New Deal democrat: Thank you for what you bring here (as well, of course, for what AL brings). I rely on both of you.
-
5.
Bad News:
*Continued high evolution rate
*Continued lack of good data from governments that want to ignore it
*Continued presence of what seem like perpetual waves of the damn thing
Good News:
*Nice to see the EPA test on the CR Boxes, which ought to be a lightbulb moment for everyone (but because our society has been gaslit about its severity, it won’t be)
*Nice to see reasonably steady or downward trends for now
It would be nice if perhaps 2024 was the year it started to behave “more flu-like” in a “once a season” pattern, but I am not getting my hopes up anymore, I’ll just wait until I see it happen before I believe it.
-
6.
You notice that the people who claim to have “mountains of evidence” never show you any of it. Like the “evidence” that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe – there isn’t any.
-
7.
@New Deal democrat: Our wastewater treatment plant readings from last week show that Covid spiked at the larger one and is declining at the smaller one, but both are low levels compared to previous periods.
I’m planning for us to get our Covid shots on Sunday. I talked to one of the pharmacists at hubby’s pharmacy last week. He’s a good guy – he was in the military and has done other health care things before becoming a pharmacist. I once overheard him telling a man that the medication he was picking up for his wife was double the strength it had been before, and if he didn’t know about that he should check with her doctor before giving it to her. He told me that if I ever had questions about anything regarding my or my husband’s drugs or treatment he’d be happy to help me. It’s nice to have a resource like that.
-
8.
Monroe County, NY:
36 new cases on 10/24/23
53 new cases on 10/23/23
60 new cases on 10/24/23
51 new cases on 10/25/23
40 new cases on 10/26/23
35 new cases on 10/27/23
28 new cases on 10/28/23
2353 deaths as of 10/3o/23, up 5 from last week.
I’ve had to reschedule my COVID vax twice this week because I just have so much to do before I move to Virginia and I don’t really have time for the 36 hour recovery that the five previous vaccinations required. I’m hoping to keep the Friday afternoon appointment.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings