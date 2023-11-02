I was kind of irritated yesterday that 25 Dems had voted against expelling Santos from the House.
But Raskin makes his case, and it’s a good one.
Open thread.
On the one hand, he is “right” in the sense that, you know, “Law & Order” and all of that.
On the other hand, he and the rest of the Democratic Party are absolutely deluded into thinking that the Fascist GOP has any interest in abiding by any of the things he’s outlined if/when they either obtain full power lawfully, or by force.
The Democratic Party has no answers for what they will do if/when that occurs, and that’s what troubles me so deeply.
New song from The Beatles – Now and Then
There used to be this step where you could convince someone to resign on their own (Franken.) That’s probably gone from the tool set forever. If people are being expelled by their peers, then waiting for due process seems prudent.
@Memory Pallas: their peers would come to them, and basically convince them to resign. Or they would have a modicrum of shame for being caught, and resign. The current set of shitheels there 1) have no shame 2) don’t give a fuck and 3) only believe in power. I feel like we hashed this out quite a bit down below, so yeah. And I absolutely do understand where the people who don’t agree with Raskin are coming from (as someone who’s frequently on that side quite a bit), but I do agree with Raskin on this.
I think Santos is a thorn in the side of the R party, a constant reminder of their beyond-brazen dishonesty. I won’t be at all sorry to see him eventually get what he so richly deserves, but the exact timing is unimportant, IMO.
I agree with Raskin. And the people trying to keep Trump off the ballot here in Colorado face the same problem. I’m very much against the law suit now in the courts here for this reason. It’s bad precedent and bad politically for the Ds, especially if he’s cleared of any wrong-doing. And all it takes, I think, is one magat who votes innocent in any one of the juries sitting or scheduled to sit before November 2024.
The Rs are the type of people who, if you give them a gun, metaphorically speaking, they are certain to shoot somebody with it. Better not to give them a gun in the first place. Making it easy to expel members without first establishing a clearly-defined line that has to be crossed would lead to them treating it like they now treat impeachment — they’ll do it constantly just to put on a show.
The other thing I’ve seen pointed out is that Santos/Devolder becomes another millstone around the R’s neck, so this could have been a tactical “no” vote as well. He represents much of the worst of the Republican Party. Plus the R’s don’t get to say they did the right thing for once.
