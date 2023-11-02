(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Ron Johnson voted against Veterans with cancer. Rick Scott ran a healthcare scam that cheated Vets out of millions.

OF COURSE they’re teaming up with MAGA Republicans to block aid for US allies. The GOP is a national security threat! https://t.co/HuRd9iKGB5 — VoteVets (@votevets) November 1, 2023

Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza. We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days. We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 1, 2023

Per the Associated Press:

…The first people to leave Gaza — other than four hostages released by Hamas and another rescued by Israeli forces — crossed into Egypt, escaping the territory’s growing misery as bombings drive hundreds of thousands from their homes, and food, water and fuel run low. The U.S. State Department said some American citizens were among those who left, without giving specifics. It said it expected more Americans and other foreign nationals to get out of Gaza in coming days. Talks were reportedly ongoing among Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which has been mediating with Hamas…

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday – his second trip to the region since the war was sparked by Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel. Blinken aims to reiterate U.S. support for Israel, but also to push to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza. In a sign of increasing alarm over the war among Arab countries, Jordan — a key U.S. ally with a peace deal with Israel — recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel’s ambassador to remain out of the country… By midafternoon Wednesday, 335 foreign passport holders left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority. The authority said the plan was for more than 400 foreign passport holders to leave for Egypt. The White House said it expected a “handful” of American citizens to be among them, and German, French, British and Australian officials said their citizens were among the evacuees. Hundreds more remain in Gaza. The U.S. has said it is trying to evacuate 400 Americans with their families. Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees, fearing Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war. Biden’s call for a “pause” was a subtle departure for White House policymakers, who have insisted they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out military operations. The White House has, however, been signaling that Israel should consider humanitarian pauses to allow more aid into Gaza and for trapped foreign nationals to leave. Biden’s new comments put pressure on Netanyahu to give Gaza’s civilians at least a brief reprieve…

The Incredible Mr. Santos survives another crisis…

Well yeah, he's a huge embarrassment for the party and a dream opponent for a gettable seat. Just like in the speaker fight, they're not gonna save the GOP from themselves. https://t.co/bz766F64aF — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) November 2, 2023

Actually, I’m with Rep. Rasking; if the Dems help the GOP turf out their weakest link, the Repubs would absolutely take it as permission to start voting to expel every Democratic member they decide has looked at them funny (i.e., every single Democrat):

