Thursday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs & Local GOP Disgraces

Thursday Morning Open Thread 12

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 

======

Per the Associated Press:

The first people to leave Gaza — other than four hostages released by Hamas and another rescued by Israeli forces — crossed into Egypt, escaping the territory’s growing misery as bombings drive hundreds of thousands from their homes, and food, water and fuel run low.

The U.S. State Department said some American citizens were among those who left, without giving specifics. It said it expected more Americans and other foreign nationals to get out of Gaza in coming days. Talks were reportedly ongoing among Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which has been mediating with Hamas…

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday – his second trip to the region since the war was sparked by Hamas’ bloody Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel. Blinken aims to reiterate U.S. support for Israel, but also to push to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza.

In a sign of increasing alarm over the war among Arab countries, Jordan — a key U.S. ally with a peace deal with Israel — recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel’s ambassador to remain out of the country…

By midafternoon Wednesday, 335 foreign passport holders left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.

The authority said the plan was for more than 400 foreign passport holders to leave for Egypt. The White House said it expected a “handful” of American citizens to be among them, and German, French, British and Australian officials said their citizens were among the evacuees.

Hundreds more remain in Gaza. The U.S. has said it is trying to evacuate 400 Americans with their families.

Egypt has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees, fearing Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.

Biden’s call for a “pause” was a subtle departure for White House policymakers, who have insisted they will not dictate how the Israelis carry out military operations. The White House has, however, been signaling that Israel should consider humanitarian pauses to allow more aid into Gaza and for trapped foreign nationals to leave. Biden’s new comments put pressure on Netanyahu to give Gaza’s civilians at least a brief reprieve…

Thursday Morning Open Thread 14

======

The Incredible Mr. Santos survives another crisis…

Actually, I’m with Rep. Rasking; if the Dems help the GOP turf out their weakest link, the Repubs would absolutely take it as permission to start voting to expel every Democratic member they decide has looked at them funny (i.e., every single Democrat):
Thursday Morning Open Thread 13

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Lawdy lawdy. Hadn’t given it so much as a passing thought in 60 years and suddenly it’s an earworm.

      Brain goes in, brain goes out; who can explain it?
      ;)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      It didn’t actually matter how the Democrats voted. With a 2/3s threshold to expel, the 182 GOP Nay votes were more than ample to keep Santos in his seat.

      That said, Raskin’s argument rings true to me.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Well that’s funny! I never knew the Chad Mitchell Trio had recorded JJMM, but it happens that that song, along with a great many other snippets from When We We Very Young and Now We Are Six (all to H. Fraser-Simpson’s wonderful tunes), are constantly in the back of my mind just waiting to emerge. I learned them in infancy, loved them then and love them now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      @dmsilev: It is the same argument as we were making when Al Franken was forced out. I think Franken was innocent and Santos is guilty, but that is the point of due process.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      So, some Senate drama last night as Republicans clashed with traitor Tommy when they attempted to move military promotions ahead and he objected to every single one.

      Edit: Republican senators angrily challenged Sen. Tommy Tuberville on his blockade of almost 400 military officers Wednesday evening, taking over the Senate floor for more than four hours to call for individual confirmation votes after a monthslong stalemate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      I understand Raskin’s point, but maybe there are matters weightier than Santos’ right to due process given the nature of the job? As a thought experiment, put that lying fraud aside for a moment and look at the criminal indictments of Donald Trump and Bob Menendez.

      IIRC, it’s customary for presidential nominees to get classified briefings in the last stage of an election. Are we okay with Trump receiving sensitive info? Chuck Schumer allegedly told Menendez not to show up at a classified briefing on Israel a couple of weeks ago because there would be discussions involving the role of Egypt, on whose behalf Menendez is accused of acting as a foreign agent. He didn’t show up, but it was his choice, not Schumer’s, and he DID show up to a classified Ukraine briefing yesterday, asserting his right to due process and ongoing Senate privileges.

      I’m not sure what the right thing to do is, but I don’t think it’s as simple as waiting for alleged transgressions to work themselves through the court system or the joke that is any ethics committee controlled by the GOP.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      Republicans aren’t ashamed of him anyway. There’s loads of photos of Santos yukking it up with Gaetz and Boebert. They love him. They need to keep him until he’s convicted. He’s a perfect example of modern conservatism.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Good point. The Menendez situation is intolerable and of course he doesn’t recuse just on his own. They never do. They always require outside regulation because they have no inner ethical standards.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I don’t know but reading that he was on it and would be attending was depressing enough that I quit reading politics that day. Good Lord. Get him off there! They’re all goddammned lawyers. Come up with something!

      But I guess this is the body where I watched GOP Senators beg a GOP Senator to stop saying “I object” and holding up the entire armed forces last night, so apparently they can’t protect us from any threats.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      As to the failure of the expulsion resolution, this is yet another example of how Congress has over time  given away its power to the other branches of government.

      For the first 150+ years of its existence, Congress had no problem expelling Members without waiting for the Courts. By the way, many times such expelled Members immediately stood for and won re-election. But beginning roughly with the Nixon era, Congress decided to let the Judiciary do the heavy lifting, and only expel Members after they had been convicted of a crime. At that point expulsion has usually become moot, since the Member has resigned.

      There is no such need for Congress to defer to the courts, where the criminal standard is “beyond reasonable doubt.” Expulsion does not send a Member to prison. If Congress thinks it significantly more likely than not that the Member did the ugly deed, Out they should go.

      Reply

