After her dumb “Scarlet Letter” stunt, I dismissed Nancy Mace (R-SC) as a Dollar Tree Kyrsten Sinema — an attention seeker whose phoniness and lack of principle were obvious to all observers. There was the evolving rationale for tanking Kevin McCarthy, most recently attributed by Mace to his failure to “move on women’s issues,” a claim that strains credulity coming from a Repub.

There was also Mace’s refusal to support Scalise for Speaker because he “attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke.” Again, if you feel that way, you’re a Republican why?

But I regret to inform you that Mace is a PR maven who may be playing the long game. The Daily Beast obtained an internal staff handbook from Mace’s office that reveals the congresswoman’s office is more PR shop than legislative hub:

Well before her fateful vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) arrived on Capitol Hill as a freshman lawmaker with a grandiose vision of her role in government. In a strategy memo she wrote in 2021, Mace described herself as “THE freshman thought leader on federal issues,” according to a copy obtained by The Daily Beast. She even gave herself a brand name: “NATIONAL NANCY.”

NARCISSISTIC NANCY would be a better fit. The DB piece details how Mace requires her comms staff to issue a press release per day and book Mace on national TV programs between one and three times per day, in addition to six appearances on local channels per week.

That doesn’t leave a ton of time for legislating, which may explain why the only bill she’s ever sponsored that became law was renaming a Hilton Head P.O.

“It is not normal for a member to prioritize media and comms over actual legislation like that,” another former Mace staffer told The Daily Beast. “In my experience with and in other offices, comms serves to promote what the member is doing legislatively. In Mace’s office, legislation served to get her more media opportunities.”

However, Mace did manage to move a bipartisan bill to the floor before McCarthy got yeeted — Katie Porter (D-CA) cosponsored the bill, which proposes removing the college degree requirement for cybersecurity expert hiring by the federal government.

That’s all well and good, but Mace tortured the name of that bill into a self-referential promo: Modernizing the Acquisition of Cybersecurity Experts Act, or MACE Act.

An aside: this is one of my dumbest pet peeves, but I really hate bill names that are contrived for branding purposes, such as the USA PATRIOT Act (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism) and Florida’s stupid Stop WOKE Act (Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act). If I were congresswoman for a day, I’d propose the Stop coming up with contrived names To brand your Fucking Unexceptional bills (STFU) Act.

I digress, but the point is, Mace has an instinct for self-promotion that would make a Kardashian blush, and after seeing her recent appearance on The Daily Show, where she inundated every topic the host raised in a tsunami of winsome bullshit, I’m afraid we’ll be stuck with her for the long haul. She is slicker than owl shit, as my mom used to say. I’d be happy to be wrong because I’m already thoroughly sick of her.

