Face Full of Mace

After her dumb “Scarlet Letter” stunt, I dismissed Nancy Mace (R-SC) as a Dollar Tree Kyrsten Sinema — an attention seeker whose phoniness and lack of principle were obvious to all observers. There was the evolving rationale for tanking Kevin McCarthy, most recently attributed by Mace to his failure to “move on women’s issues,” a claim that strains credulity coming from a Repub.

There was also Mace’s refusal to support Scalise for Speaker because he “attended a white supremacist conference and compared himself to David Duke.” Again, if you feel that way, you’re a Republican why? 

But I regret to inform you that Mace is a PR maven who may be playing the long game. The Daily Beast obtained an internal staff handbook from Mace’s office that reveals the congresswoman’s office is more PR shop than legislative hub:

Well before her fateful vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) arrived on Capitol Hill as a freshman lawmaker with a grandiose vision of her role in government.

In a strategy memo she wrote in 2021, Mace described herself as “THE freshman thought leader on federal issues,” according to a copy obtained by The Daily Beast.

She even gave herself a brand name: “NATIONAL NANCY.”

NARCISSISTIC NANCY would be a better fit. The DB piece details how Mace requires her comms staff to issue a press release per day and book Mace on national TV programs between one and three times per day, in addition to six appearances on local channels per week.

That doesn’t leave a ton of time for legislating, which may explain why the only bill she’s ever sponsored that became law was renaming a Hilton Head P.O.

“It is not normal for a member to prioritize media and comms over actual legislation like that,” another former Mace staffer told The Daily Beast. “In my experience with and in other offices, comms serves to promote what the member is doing legislatively. In Mace’s office, legislation served to get her more media opportunities.”

However, Mace did manage to move a bipartisan bill to the floor before McCarthy got yeeted — Katie Porter (D-CA) cosponsored the bill, which proposes removing the college degree requirement for cybersecurity expert hiring by the federal government.

That’s all well and good, but Mace tortured the name of that bill into a self-referential promo: Modernizing the Acquisition of Cybersecurity Experts Act, or MACE Act.

An aside: this is one of my dumbest pet peeves, but I really hate bill names that are contrived for branding purposes, such as the USA PATRIOT Act (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism) and Florida’s stupid Stop WOKE Act (Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act). If I were congresswoman for a day, I’d propose the Stop coming up with contrived names To brand your Fucking Unexceptional bills (STFU) Act.

I digress, but the point is, Mace has an instinct for self-promotion that would make a Kardashian blush, and after seeing her recent appearance on The Daily Show, where she inundated every topic the host raised in a tsunami of winsome bullshit, I’m afraid we’ll be stuck with her for the long haul. She is slicker than owl shit, as my mom used to say. I’d be happy to be wrong because I’m already thoroughly sick of her.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Geminid

      I was surprised Rep. Mace did not make a splashy TV appearance during last week’s Speaker drama. I thought maybe she had laryngitis or something.

    3. 3.

      owlbrick

      She is slicker than owl shit, as my mom used to say.

      I always heard it said as goose shit, but maybe I’m biased.

    5. 5.

      Soprano2

      OT – Filed under “things that happened that you cannot believe actually happened” is that about an hour ago my former manager’s mother – the bartender we fired because she was stealing from us – called me, crying, asking if I would loan her rent money if she gave me the title to her car. She said she hadn’t found a job yet, but somehow would pay me back in two weeks! I told her no, I don’t want the title to your car, you’re going to have to find another way. If it were someone who worked for me I would try to help them, but fuck her she stole from me! She can find someone else to help her. Oh, the latest thing we found out she did was to tell the people in the Monday/Tuesday night pool league that if they bought a drink they got a free shot! She didn’t run that by anyone, she just did it. That’s crazy, she was giving them top shelf stuff for free just for buying a $3 beer. So she can find someone she didn’t steal from to help her pay her rent. If she hadn’t stolen from us she would still have a job.

    6. 6.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I’d propose the Stop coming up with contrived names To brand your Fucking Unexceptional bills (STFU) Act.

      Stop the contrived names To brand your Forgetable Useless bills (STFU). Re-named.. for the children!

    7. 7.

      Betsy

      This is what happens when the essential elective link between “elected” representatives and the people (from whom all legitimate governmental power derives) is severed.  Her seat and others are so gerrymandered and pre-selected by those in power that the accountability is lost, and so she and other such tyrants* are able to do whatever they please, irrespective of legitimacy or responsiveness to the people.

      *and I use that word intentionally because that is what the Founders meant by tyranny — unaccountable power.  We libs need to reclaim the term.

    8. 8.

      evodevo

      @Soprano2: Yep sounds like some former tenants we had in Mr.Evodevo’s mother’s house…they stiffed us on a couple thousand in rent, we turfed them out, they later qualified for SSI and got a lump sum $7k payment, put it down on a house they couldn’t afford (neither one had a job), and when that went south, wanted to know if they could MOVE BACK INTO OUR RENTAL HOUSE when they heard we were rehabbing it due to all the damage they did while renting.  Some people are definitely lacking in the logic department LOL

    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      @evodevo: I figure she thinks I’m still a good mark, since she stole from us for several months. Evidently her daughter the former manager wasn’t keeping an eye on anything at all.

    12. 12.

      Leto

      The fact she was the first female graduate of The Citadel just helps reaffirm my belief that The Citadel should be closed, as well as the fact that most Citadel grads I’ve known were just shitheads.

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      There is a Voting Rights Act lawsuit that might result in Mace’s district being redrawn. In 2020, she beat Joe Cunningham in the same district he won in 2018, but by 2022 redistricters had cut out a lot of the Democrats, who were mostly Black, and added Republican precincts. It might be fun to watch Mace try to win a 50-50 district next year.

    15. 15.

      Leto

      @Geminid: the last two times we lived in SC, the first time Jim Clyburn was our rep. We received orders elsewhere but came back 5 years later. During that time redistricting happened and instead of being in his district, we were now in… Mick Mulvaney’s district. Roughly ten years later when I retired, I made it a point to tell my supervisor to request the flag from Clyburn’s office. I don’t remember who replaced Mulvaney, but I wasn’t going to let a Republican be involved in any part of that process.

    17. 17.

      Memory Pallas

      I remember an interview with Madison Cawthorn where he said something about being one of a new breed of Republican congressperson all about “comms not legislation.” So Nancy Mace is not alone.

    18. 18.

      m.j.

      All I’ve ever noticed about Mace is that she really loves her tits and she wants everybody else to love them too.

    19. 19.

      skerry

      @HumboldtBlue: Owl poop is not greasy or slick like goose poop. Owls produce pellets which are generally pretty solid and consist of bones and fur that they cannot digest.

      Goose poop is oily and a hazard.

    20. 20.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Betty Cracker:

      One of my aunts graduated from The Citadel. She’s an evangelical nutcase.

      That kind of thing always floors me. Part of being an evangelical nutcase is conforming to “biblical” gender roles. A proper evangelical woman will marry young and have lots of babies for Jesus, not try and usurp a man’s place at the Citadel. Did she become a nutjob later?

    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @Memory Pallas: Funny you should mention that because in the original version of this post, I started off with a recollection of reading Cawthorn implosion post-mortems that attributed his fall to lack of constituent service and laser focus on PR instead. My thesis was that Cawthorn fell not because of his media-first strategy but because he’s a moron. Basically, he blew what could have easily been a low-effort job for life because of his big fat mouth and that slicker operatives could use that same strategy to get ahead. But it got to be too much of a digression, so I cut the Cawthorn bit. I edit for you guys! ;-)

    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      Calling all lawyers as well as those who aren’t lawyers but want to chip in any way! (also, EFF doesn’t get enough love around here)

      California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a legal interpretation and guidance for law enforcement agencies around the state that confirms what privacy advocates have been saying for years: It is against the law for police to share data collected from license plate readers with out-of-state or federal agencies. This is an important victory for immigrants, abortion seekers, protesters, and everyone else who drives a car, as our movements expose intimate details about where we’ve been and what we’ve been doing.​

       

      @skerry: ​ 

      As the perfesser said, this is why read this blog.

    26. 26.

      wjca

      @Betsy: Her seat and others are so gerrymandered and pre-selected by those in power that the accountability is lost,  [Emphasis added]

      You mean like Santos was?

      Somehow I have a problem with assuming someone’s invisible hand is responsible for choosing all the nut cases we see in office.

    27. 27.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @HumboldtBlue: St. Louis is on the border of Illinois. We have many situations where someone commits a crime in one state and flees across border to the other. Picking them up on the traffic cams helps locate the criminal. A law like that would be a bad thing here.

    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      Relevant to earlier discussions, via Politico:

      Fetterman (D-Pa.) on Thursday proposed internal sanctions for any senator who is indicted for offenses such as mishandling classified information, being charged as a foreign agent or compromising national security. His resolution would strip any senator facing those charges of their committee assignments, access to classified information or briefings, power to request earmarks and power to use government funds for international travel.

      Go Fetterman!

    32. 32.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: ​ 

      I think the law is aimed at preventing California law enforcement from sharing information for non-criminal acts, I haven’t gotten in the weeds of the measure yet, but there is a vast difference between a guy fleeing the state after robbing a bank and someone who drove to California from Texas, maybe for some healthcare related issues.

    34. 34.

      Jude

      Damn, you’re great writer.

       

      Sometimes I’ll read an amazing post here, stop and go, who was that? And then it’s you. I’ve now trained myself to go, ‘Betty Cracker wrote that, din’t she?”

    37. 37.

      prostratedragon

      @Betty Cracker:  Now that seems reasonable, maybe with an internal hearing and an opportunity to apply for reinstatement on acquittal. One reason for these gaps in the rules is the conviction in the past that they’d eventually be abused, which I share, but looks like time for a tack.

    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Do you know much about St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell? He made some news three days ago when he dropped his run for US Senator and said he would challenge Rep. Cori Bush instead. Former St. Louis County Executive Dooley just announced he is backing Bell.

