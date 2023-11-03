On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BretH
Answering a call for fall colors where we live. Peak colors have mostly faded from central Virginia east of the Blue Ridge, but there is beauty in the subtler colors of approaching winter. Here are some shots taken in the last few days here in Charlottesville.
Our redbud tree has faded, the maples lining the street are starting to go and the pineapple sage in our backyard is busting out. Of course it’s in the 80s here today so who knows what tomorrow will bring. Our roses are blooming again!
Maple trees lining the Main Street in and out of our neighborhood.
Oaks in the parking lot of one of the hospitals here. Was there for a non-medical event and had a walk around with my camera and a 80’s vintage Pentax Super Takumar 50mm f1.4 lens, one of the reasons I love the micro four thirds camera format. This and the next two photos are taken with that lens.
Poison ivy on a rock wall. Sometimes it’s the little compositions that I miss unless I’m in “photography” mode. And a reason that, although the iPhone takes great photos, I love taking photos with a “real” camera.
Sycamore leaf. Love the background that lens gives.
Taken with the iPhone on an early morning walk with the dog by the Rivanna River.
