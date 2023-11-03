On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BretH

Answering a call for fall colors where we live. Peak colors have mostly faded from central Virginia east of the Blue Ridge, but there is beauty in the subtler colors of approaching winter. Here are some shots taken in the last few days here in Charlottesville.