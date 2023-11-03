Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Campaign in Poetry, Govern in Prose… Or the Other Way Around

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Campaign in Poetry, Govern in Prose… Or the Other Way Around

    1. 1.

      rekoob

      From the Meetup Planning Thread:

      From Thursday, Oct 26

      rekoob

      This might be a good time and place to suggest a DC meetup. I was thinking shortly after the Virginia/Ohio elections at one of Jose Andres’s places:

      Zaytinya — Gallery Place Metro

      I was there last week and it has a lively atmosphere and specializes in small plates/mezze.

      It’s quite popular, so we may need to have a critical mass to get a reservation.  It’s also right across the street from the Gallery Place Metro, in the heart of DC.

      Something to consider — maybe around 17-18 November 2023? Sooner? Later? Weekday? Weekend?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      I’ve never understood the “I won’t vote unless I’m excited about the candidate” thing. They aren’t musicians or movie stars. You’re deciding who you want to create, enforce and/or interpret the policies which will rule our lives for the next few years.

      He may not understand the “unless I’m excited” thing, but FAR more Americans don’t understand the “policies which will rule our lives” thing.  They want to be entertained, and the media want performers who will entertain them.  That’s a lot of what’s behind TIFG’s success.

      I don’t really see any way out of it.  They’re not gonna be convinced by earnest lectures (booo-ringgg!), and fewer and fewer of them understand the connection between actions and consequences, conditioned to angry helplessness and preferring instead to believe in magic.

      About the only hope I have is, things were no better in the past.  It ain’t like the yeoman farmers of the nineteenth century were exactly steeped in Enlightenment thinking.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alce_e _ ardillo

      A lot of people need to be pissed off to vote, and Democrats are pissed off when the economy is bad. If the economy is going gangbusters, we get complacent.. Republicans are pissed off 24/7/365 so they always vote…

      (only half-snark)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This being an open thread, Medicaid ‘unwinding’ breeds chaos in states as millions lose coverage

      Seven months into what was predicted to be the biggest upheaval in the 58-year history of the government health insurance program for people with low incomes and disabilities, states have reviewed the eligibility of more than 28 million people and terminated coverage for over 10 million of them. Millions more are expected to lose Medicaid in the coming months.

      The unprecedented enrollment drop comes after federal protections ended this spring that had prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid during the three pandemic years. Since March 2020, enrollment in Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Program had surged by more than 22 million to reach 94 million people.

      The process of reviewing all recipients’ eligibility has been anything but smooth for many Medicaid enrollees.

      Some are losing coverage without understanding why. Some are struggling to prove they’re still eligible. Recipients and patient advocates say Medicaid officials sent mandatory renewal forms to outdated addresses, miscalculated income levels, and offered clumsy translations of the documents. Attempting to process the cases of tens of millions of people at the same time also has exacerbated long-standing weaknesses in the bureaucratic system.

      Some suspect particular states have used the confusing system to discourage enrollment.

      “It’s not just bad, but worse than people can imagine,” said Camille Richoux, health policy director for the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. “This unwinding has not been about determining who is eligible by all possible means, but how we can kick people off by all possible means.”

      As Gomer Pyle liked to say, Surprise surprise surprise.

      Kids accounted for varying shares of those disenrolled in each state, ranging from 68% in Texas to 16% in Massachusetts, according to KFF. In September, President Joe Biden’s administration said most states were conducting eligibility checks incorrectly and inappropriately disenrolling eligible children or household members. It ordered states to reinstate coverage for some 500,000 people.

      Idaho, one of a few states that completed the unwind in six months, said it disenrolled 121,000 people of the 153,000 recipients it reviewed as of September because it suspected they were no longer eligible with the end of the public health emergency. Of those kicked off, about 13,600 signed up for private coverage on the state’s ACA marketplace, said Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho, the state’s exchange. What happened to the rest, state officials say they don’t know.

      California, by contrast, started terminating recipients only this summer and is automatically transferring coverage from Medicaid to marketplace plans for those eligible.

      The Medicaid disenrollment rates of people reviewed so far vary dramatically by state, largely along a blue-red political divide, from a low of 10% in Illinois to a high of 65% in Texas.

      Geee, I wonder why the disparity?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NorthLeft

      I am finding that the entire mindset of a lot of people these days is geared towards wanting excitement and joy in everything they do. Any ordinary and repetitive activities are deemed to be unimportant and are avoided and criticized.
      Simple competency is no longer valued, which unfortunately includes good governance. Those people want politicians, at every level, to be bomb throwers, loudmouths, opinionated, rude, and reckless because that is more interesting.

      Note: That attitude also is directed at scientists and the study of science in general.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chris

      For all the chaos that takes place within this building, it has a calming grace and stillness when we actually take a step back to appreciate its presence.

      Years ago I had an interesting “symbolism versus reality” moment like that when visiting West Point for the first time since childhood.  I have multiple family members that went there, grew up hearing all kinds of stories and lore valorizing the U.S. military in general and West Point in particular.  As a grown up, much less a grown up who grew up in the post-9/11 era, it’s very difficult not to be cynical about the whole thing, for far too many reasons to list.  Like reading enough history to know just how central the U.S. Army has been to a ridiculous number of horrific things.  Or knowing how much more common it is for all that military-themed patriotic symbolism to be used to justify unforgivable things than anything worthwhile.  Or just having gotten old enough to realize that at least several of the relatives who grew up preaching the “duty honor country” stuff at me are themselves small-minded parochial bigots who if they’d been born in another time and place would have been just as enthusiastic about preaching Nazism or Communism.  It’s especially hard not to roll your eyes when you’re reading inspirational quotes from people like, say, Douglas MacArthur, knowing the full story of what an enormous turd he was.

      And yet somehow the words and all the sentiment behind them still matter and are still worth listening to.  Even if the people saying them were full of shit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      I am weirdly fascinated by the people who insist that they have to be seeing stars and sparks to vote for someone, since I don’t think that way at all.  They definitely exist, but I wonder how many of them there are.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Caveatimperator

      @Chris:

      This is a recurring theme in justice-centric liberal politics. One of my favorite examples is MLK’s speech at the March on Washington. He references the Declaration of Independence and other foundational documents multiple times. Jefferson was a hypocrite who wrote “all men are created equal” while owning slaves. But instead of writing him and his ideas off, MLK called upon the crowd to turn those aspirations into reality.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @NorthLeft:

      I think it’s part of what draws people to conspiracy theories. It’s much more exciting to believe there was a lab leak that government covered up than it is to think the ordinary messy world served up a virus.

      After 9/11, when people were “how could this HAPPEN, we were supposed to be SAFE” I felt like an absolute weirdo because it doesn’t surprise me at all that there were 17 intelocking fuck ups in a complex system. I feel like I live with that every day. “people MADE MISTAKES? You are kidding me!”

      It’s weirdly naive.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      My middle son is working as a poll worker in Lucas County (Toledo) on Tuesday. I could not be more proud. His IBEW local encouraged members to volunteer and guaranteed no employer repercussions if they take the day off to do it.

      Maybe we’d have more and younger pollworkers if everyone was in a union :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Caveatimperator

      I’m honestly not convinced that the Democrats are going to lose very many votes based on their stance on Israel.

      Basically, you’re asking me to believe that there’s a critical mass of voters who meet all of the following requirements.

      1. They’re regular Democratic voters.
      2. They consider anti-Israel sentiment to be a core issue of theirs.
      3. They consider the Democrats’ pro-Israel stance to be a sufficient reason not to vote for them in the future.

      Foreign policy issues are not a big motivator for most voters unless we have sent troops to war. Iraq motivated voters, Libya and Syria did not. And I’m pretty convinced that anyone who meets points 2 and 3 is a leftist who does not meet point 1. I find it very difficult to believe that there’s a critical mass of Democrats who get pushed away by Israel but aren’t getting pulled back by abortion.

      There’s probably a sizeable chunk of voters who meet points 1 and 2 but not 3. As in, they aren’t happy with Biden’s stance on Israel but don’t consider it a sufficient reason to sit out the election.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      Maybe some of them think it’ll be “exciting” to see their rights, and the rights of their friends and loved ones, taken away by a Rethuglican maladministration. “Exciting” as in “it’ll be exciting to run from the Texas/Florida/Idaho/etc. Gestapo when trying to leave the state to get an abortion, or when trying to cast a vote for a Dem*. ”

      * That assumes there will still be free-and-fair elections, of course.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @Alce_e _ ardillo: definitely agree — the two most motivating factors in politics are fear and anger, and imho anger is the more powerful — but I think in this case it’s not JUST the economy.  The continuing, overt, over-the-top, arrogant (almost casual) misogyny of the Republican Party — the ENTIRE Republican Party, beginning very much with its presidential candidate and including the present Supreme Court, pretty much the entire Republican House delegation, a large number of Senators, and innumerable officials at state and local levels — has pissed off an AWFUL lot of people (and not just women) and KEPT them pissed off.  Dobbs has become accepted shorthand.  I think we saw the effects starting in 2018, and I don’t think we’re near seeing the end of them.

      And fine — if it takes anger to overcome learned helplessness, I’ll take it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      if they take the day off to do it.

      Not strictly related, but compare that with Ivanka attempting to get out of testifying during the school week, because it would create “undue hardship.”

      The sooner that entire family disappears from public life, the happier I’ll be.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Caveatimperator: And MLK was consciously drawing on Frederick Douglass and Lincoln doing the same thing before him.

      It was a real dilemma for Douglass. Garrison described the Constitution as a pact with the devil and Douglass knew that in a very real sense, he was right. But even while excoriating the hypocrisy that led to a nation of slavers, Douglass chose a process emphasizing that we could more fully embody the unrealized ideals. It was not at all obvious that it was even possible.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Chris: Words are really important and can do very powerful things.

      But I’ve gotten much more cynical about them, and cautious of soaring rhetoric over the years.

      In 9th grade in suburban Atlanta, in the mid-1970s, I had a social studies teacher who was great.  Very engaging, seemed to really care about getting his students involved and thinking.  But he spent a really, really long time talking about things like the importance of fighting tyranny and protecting the infirm and the unborn (“if people in power take away the rights of the powerless, then they’ll come after the rest of us next…” kinda things).  It really appealed to my sense of fairness and idealism and right-and-wrong.  Of course, he never talked about the other side – it was important for us to see black-and-white, in his view.

      My best friend at the time was a member of the John Birch Society, though he said he didn’t agree with them on everything.  (He gave me a copy of “None Dare Call it Conspiracy” and even at 13-or so I could see that it was a bunch of nonsense.)  Good kid.  Wonder what happened to him…  :-/

      I remember coming across a translation of one of H****r’s pre-war speeches, when he talks in soaring terms about the poor oppressed German people and how it was essential and right and fairness demands that they have more lebensraum to be restored to their historical status…  I was horrified that I could see how good he was at rhetoric, and could see that he wasn’t alone in that skill.

      It’s really, really easy to be taken in by moving words.  One has to be able to look deeper.

      Give me a tongue-tied technocrat over a psychotic poet as leader every time!  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      @Ken: Rick Scott’s fraud was on the provider side, not the consumer side. The red/blue state divide is because of the difference in philosophy between government meant to work for the people and government meant to work for the few. Simple as that for almost every policy question.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Caveatimperator: There’s another regionally important category, though: Arab-American voters. Democrats have just lost them and I don’t think they’re coming back. A minority could even switch to voting for Trump, more out of a desire to punish Biden than any belief that it will make things better, but I think abstention or third-party protest votes are more likely. That may have just lost us Michigan again.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      @Matt McIrvin: Biden has thrown the weight of the US policy toward a two state solution. Right now with war raging emotions run high, but by the election next year cooler heads and a realistic appraisal of who the candidates are will probably prevail.

      BTW: all Arab Americans aren’t Palestinian. Remember that both Jordan and Egypt weren’t opening borders to allow them to flee to safety.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NorthLeft

      @Kay: Agreed. In my previous life I was an engineer and I investigated incidents that resulted in safety impacts, environmental releases, equipment damage, and production losses. These incidents were almost always the result of a chain of events that a lot of times had been occurring for months if not years.

      I came away from most of them thinking that we were generally lucky that the incidents had not happened more frequently/earlier, or the consequences were not more serious.

      Honestly, that was by far the most interesting part of my job.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t think we will know what impact this war will have on voting patterns until it has been over for a few months. My guess is that the war is about halfway through, but that is just a guess.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Caveatimperator

      @satby: Also, Arabs didn’t become a Democratic voting bloc until after 9/11, after racism ramped up against them here. The first Gulf War didn’t push them away from Republicans, but 9/11 did because it affected more of them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @satby: One reason that Jordan and Egypt will not accept refugees is that they do not want to see the population of Gaza leave and not be able to return home when the fighting is over.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      BellyCat

      @satby: The red/blue state divide is because of the difference in philosophy between government meant to work for the people and government meant to work for the few. Simple as that for almost every policy question.

      True of (most of) the judicial and police systems as well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NorthLeft

      @Matt McIrvin: This is a ridiculous take. Yes, there are no doubt some Arab American voters that are upset that the US is backing Israel, but that is pretty much the same as it ever was.
      Also, I think you are overestimating how ignorant those voters are. I think it is pretty well understood that Biden and Dems in general are working to help the people of Gaza and moderate Israel’s attacks on the people of Gaza. Those people will get absolutely nothing from the Republicans and especially Trump.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ben Cisco

      @randy khan: I had a family member, a generation behind me, that tossed out the “don’t blackmail me for my vote talking about the Supreme Court” line. This coming from a politically engaged university professor. I wasn’t impressed and let them know it.

      Epilog – they voted for Hillary and Biden; haven’t heard any more jackassery re Supreme Court.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Geminid:

      I don’t think we will know what impsct this war will have on voting patterns until it has been over fpr a few months.

      We are a year from the 2024 elections.  The American attention span is brief, and as screamingly, blood-boiling passionate as some people are about the Israel-Hamas War, they are a tiny, tiny minority and even most of them won’t be thinking about it by then.  The people still passionately upset, in either direction, are people who never voted Democrat.

      Reply

