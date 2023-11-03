Interesting Biden line from today: "There comes a time maybe every 6, 8 generations where the world changes in a very short time. We are at that time now, and I think what happens in the next 2-3 years is going to determine what the world looks like for the next 5 or 6 decades." — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 3, 2023

When we have late votes at the Capitol like tonight, I like to wander the empty halls. For all the chaos that takes place within this building, it has a calming grace and stillness when we actually take a step back to appreciate its presence. pic.twitter.com/wTU2BUmnOB — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 3, 2023

House Dem leader Jeffries says House Democrats are ready to support bill that includes military aid to Israel and Ukraine, and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. “We just need our Republican colleagues to stop playing dangerous political games and join us.” — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 3, 2023

Today, I met with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres to discuss the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. I reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and made clear that international humanitarian law must be respected. pic.twitter.com/xofdqiW2PF — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 3, 2023





This won't get the same reaction as Israel fighting against Hamas, but it's one that is far more important. Biden's foreign policy approach is discouraging Iran from using its proxies to launch a wider and far more destructive war. Millions of human beings are better for it. https://t.co/bI16GpcKgz — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) November 2, 2023

I’ve never understood the “I won’t vote unless I’m excited about the candidate” thing. They aren’t musicians or movie stars. You’re deciding who you want to create, enforce and/or interpret the policies which will rule our lives for the next few years. — Charles GetCovered-ba (Yeah, I'm ✡️, deal with it) (@charles_gaba) November 2, 2023