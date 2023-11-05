Our featured artist today is Don Rash, aka Subcommandante Yakbreath. Let’s give him a warm welcome!

Most of my daily work as a bookbinder is not particularly artistic, ranging from repairs of personal books to institutional book and paper conservation.

Once in a while, though, either because I have a text that speaks to me, or by virtue of a commission, I have the opportunity produce a design binding, a functional hybrid of craft and art inspired by some aspect of the text.

The binding in this first image is a commission from 2016 on Julian Barnes’ The Noise of Time, a novel inspired by the life of Dmitri Shostakovich. This is a full leather binding with leather onlays (small pieces of leather pared very thin and adhered to the base leather before covering), and is tooled in gold and blind (just the tool impression darkened by moisture and heat).

While leather has been the material of choice for bookbindings of quality for well over a millenium, it plays well with other materials. The next book is bound in decorated paper with leather strips at the head and tail used as an accent. This is a limited edition book documenting a group of finishing tools that one of my mentors, Fritz Eberhardt, made for his own work. It’s one of 80 copies I printed on the press shown below under the rubric of The Boss Dog Press and bound by hand.

Some people assuage their mid-life crises by buying a car; I got a twelve hundred pound Washington iron handpress. This is the heart of the Boss Dog Press, which has produced a whole seven titles since its inception twenty years ago. Surprisingly, these presses were made as late as the 1920’s.

The last book is the most recent (2021) BDP imprint, and makes me very happy. Susan Cooper, author of the fantasy sequence The Dark Is Rising, graciously gave permission to reprint an insightful lecture on fantasy that she delivered at the Toronto Public Library. This is also a decorated paper binding. The technique is known as ebru (cloud art) or Turkish marbling; it’s the process of floating water based ink on the surface of a viscous liquid, then picking it up onto a sheet of paper. The process was invented in Turkiye around 1500 and is still considered a fine art technique there. In the West it’s been used primarily to produce decorated endpapers for books. This is a fairly contemporary design that I think suits the subject matter.

I want to end by saying that, though I seldom contribute to the discussions here, I’m grateful for everybody who does. This place has been a permanent browser tab for well over a decade and, after email, is the first and last thing I read online every day. I’ve come to depend on it for the breadth and depth of insight that’s shared by the jackaltariat, so thanks to all who make this site what it is.