Artists in Our Midst – Bookbinding!

Our featured artist today is Don Rash, aka Subcommandante Yakbreath.  Let’s give him a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series or Authors in Our Midst series, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  Please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Most of my daily work as a bookbinder is not particularly artistic, ranging from repairs of personal books to institutional book and paper conservation.

Once in a while, though, either because I have a text that speaks to me, or by virtue of a commission, I have the opportunity produce a design binding, a functional hybrid of craft and art inspired by some aspect of the text.

The binding in this first image is a commission from 2016 on Julian Barnes’ The Noise of Time, a novel inspired by the life of Dmitri Shostakovich. This is a full leather binding with leather onlays (small pieces of leather pared very thin and adhered to the base leather before covering), and is tooled in gold and blind (just the tool impression darkened by moisture and heat).

While leather has been the material of choice for bookbindings of quality for well over a millenium, it plays well with other materials. The next book is bound in decorated paper with leather strips at the head and tail used as an accent. This is a limited edition book documenting a group of finishing tools that one of my mentors, Fritz Eberhardt, made for his own work. It’s one of 80 copies I printed on the press shown below under the rubric of The Boss Dog Press and bound by hand.

Some people assuage their mid-life crises by buying a car; I got a twelve hundred pound Washington iron handpress. This is the heart of the Boss Dog Press, which has produced a whole seven titles since its inception twenty years ago. Surprisingly, these presses were made as late as the 1920’s.

The last book is the most recent (2021) BDP imprint, and makes me very happy. Susan Cooper, author of the fantasy sequence The Dark Is Rising, graciously gave permission to reprint an insightful lecture on fantasy that she delivered at the Toronto Public Library. This is also a decorated paper binding. The technique is known as ebru (cloud art) or Turkish marbling; it’s the process of floating water based ink on the surface of a viscous liquid, then picking it up onto a sheet of paper. The process was invented in Turkiye around 1500 and is still considered a fine art technique there. In the West it’s been used primarily to produce decorated endpapers for books. This is a fairly contemporary design that I think suits the subject matter.

I want to end by saying that, though I seldom contribute to the discussions here, I’m grateful for everybody who does. This place has been a permanent browser tab for well over a decade and, after email, is the first and last thing I read online every day. I’ve come to depend on it for the breadth and depth of insight that’s shared by the jackaltariat, so thanks to all who make this site what it is.

 

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      These are gorgeous, and it’s so cool to learn a little about this! As a book nerd, this is the kind of Art™ that appeals to my heart and soul :) I’m always really happy to find hardcovers made with care and interest, and I love pulling off a dustjacket to find something neat underneath. Thank you so much for sharing this with us!

    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      These are so beautiful. True works of art. And Susan Cooper! Cool!

      So you do book conservator work too? My book club recently read Geraldine Brooks’ People of the Book. The central character is a book conservator, and there was some really interesting stuff about how she didn’t try to remove a wine stain because it was part of the history of the book. There’s a whole philosophy there that I’d never even thought about.

    6. 6.

      Zelma

      So beautiful.  My father was in printing and occasionally he would be gifted with specially printed, specially bound books.  I am glad to learn that the old art form is still being practiced.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Those are lovely!

      What tiny bit about bookbinding I know stems from a tour as a grade schooler of the Seattle main library book bindery, where they re-bound worn books in house. Fascinating! but far short of what’s being shown here.

      Later learned about perfect binding, signatures, comb, spiral, etc. as part of spec’ing printed projects, but they were handled externally, other than comb binding.

      And now: PDFs!

    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Beautiful and fascinating. I remember studying for the Bibliophile merit badge in Girl Scouts, and it was my early introduction to the topic. I will also confess to a fondness for a series of extremely lightweight mysteries by Kate Carlisle whose protagonist is a professional bookbinder; the mysteries themselves are pretty forgettable, but her research seems to be solid and I’ve learned a lot from the series about both the art and the craft of book restoration.

    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Those books are beautiful.

      After I retired, I spent about five years volunteering at our local county library. At the time they were short of funds and anytime they had a newbie volunteer, they asked the newbies to learn a variety of jobs.  One of the jobs that they asked me to learn was book repair. Sounds simple, right?  Nope.

      After studying every video online I could find and reading public library guides for book repairs, it became clear to me that books just aren’t made the way they used to be.  Books with beautiful bindings, like your photos illustrate, are not what we see these days or even what we used to check out at the library when many of us (olds) were young.  Even the gold lettering on the second book, something that we saw on most books in the past, are gone from most books today.

      Thankfully, with your post today, I can see it’s not exactly a lost art.  Maybe just a rare art today.

    11. 11.

      Subcommandante Yakbreath

      Thank you all for the gracious welcome. I answer to anything, but Don is short. With regard to Dorothy’s comment, there’s been a movement away from replacing everything except the printed pages, as was common up through the mid 20th Century. These days the appropriate practice to retain as much of the original structure and covering materials as is feasible.

