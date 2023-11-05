Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Countries / Palestine / Some Things to Chew On

Some Things to Chew On

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Every Sunday should start with Barack Obama.  Some things to chew on.

Barack Obama, from the video above:  “If you genuinely want to change this, then you’ve got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side, and listen to them,  and understand what they are talking about, and not dismiss it, because you can’t save that child without their help.”

🌸

🌸

🌸

🌸

President Obama says people have to talk about this in order to get anywhere towards making it better.

How do you discuss the situation, how do you communicate your position on what’s happening in Israel and Palestine, without small-minded people, who can’t seem to hold two complex thoughts in their mind at the same time, jumping on you?

*If anyone finds links to these videos on YouTube, I will gladly put them up.

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • BellyCat
  • cain
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Eric S.
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffery
  • Jess
  • JoyceH
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • Kirk
  • Nelle
  • noncarborundum
  • Old Man Shadow
  • sab
  • suzanne
  • taumaturgo
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      kindness

      I used to believe in the Two State solution.  I don’t any more.  All the settlements in the West Bank make it impossible to have a Palestinian state there now.  I say that because I sincerely doubt the settlers would be willing to live under Palestinian rule.  What I favor now is equally implausible.  One state.  Give the Palestinians Israeli citizenship.  Palestinians wouldn’t really like that and Jewish folk would become a minority in Israel.  Ain’t happening.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      taumaturgo

      Here is a possible timeline of Obama’s administration actions in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, based on the web search results:

      Reply
    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’m not afraid to talk about many issues.  This is the only one that I have been like “yeah, I’m gonna sit this one out” because people on both sides are making it impossible to do so without getting reamed.  I’m just saddened that so many people I know who are usually very nuanced in their approach to complex issues are pretending that this one isn’t complex, pretending like it is completely black & white, pretending like either side is blameless and that there’s an obvious/simple solution.  I don’t know how I can possibly engage with people in that sort of environment.  If this conflict was simple and only one side had legitimate claims and beef, it would have been solved a long time ago.  The conflict persists because it is complicated.  And I really don’t have the patience for people who won’t acknowledge that upfront.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffery

      I wonder how many Palestinians would be willing to relocate to United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, if given the opportunity? What kind of life can they have in Gaza?

      With global warming I expect the Mideast will be uninhabitable in 20 to 30 years. Then everyone is going to want to leave.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      I don’t talk about this subject in real life because no one in my circle really cares that much or is following it all that much.  After 50 years or so of trying to pay attention to this conflict I’m basically exhausted with it and have expended my sympathy for both sides.  At this point I’m more interested in other parts of the world where people are more reasonable.  I mostly blame religion for making everything worse.  Religion is a toxic influence here in the US and it is in the middle east as well.

      That said, I disagree with kindness.  The 2-state solution is still the ONLY solution to this issue, however unlikely it might seem.   And if Arabs and Muslims can live within a democratic Israel as they do today, then Jews can live within a future democratic Palestinian state.  It goes both ways.  It might require decades of robust international peacekeeping by profession NATO forces or some such. But it is possible.

      The only alternative to a 2-state solution is the status quo where Israel just keeps kicking the can down the road with eruptions of violence and war every few years.  That might be sustainable in the short term but eventually it won’t be.  War is changing profoundly as we see in Ukraine.  At some point remote war technology will advance to the point that Palestinians will be able to do things like fly cheap drone bombs right through the front doors of things like settler schools in the West Bank and the cycle of violence will just continue.  The only solution is a political one not a military one.  And it will require sacrifice on all sides.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Warblewarble

      Until such time as settler violence and the illegal settlements are no longer part of the problem , the US. has  zero creditability in the region.  The IDF is only the settler movement with  tanks,  artillery and bombers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jess

      @Jeffery:

      With global warming I expect the Mideast will be uninhabitable in 20 to 30 years. Then everyone is going to want to leave.

      Great point. I’ve been pondering the same thing. But for many, history + territory = identity. It would be simpler if it weren’t so.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      @Jeffery:With global warming I expect the Mideast will be uninhabitable in 20 to 30 years. Then everyone is going to want to leave.

      The Syrian civil war has, in fact, been heavily linked to climate change.  Not as the proximate cause, but as a contributing factor.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kent

      @Warblewarble:Until such time as settler violence and the illegal settlements are no longer part of the problem , the US. has  zero creditability in the region.  The IDF is only the settler movement with  tanks,  artillery and bombers.

      Nobody has any credibility in the region.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @kindness: When the Israeli government closed down Yamit, a settlement in Sinai, they had to demolish it to keep the settlers from re-occupying it. The Arab world thought the Israelis did it out of spite, but that was not the case.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jess

      This situation seems like a repeat of the mistakes the Bush administration made before and after 9/11. Israel has been baited into targeting the wrong people, and will end up losing more than they gain. I’ve thought for years that the tragic history of the Jewish people has blinded Israel from learning some important lessons from it (such as, don’t treat others like this). I would never minimize how the Jews have been victimized over the centuries, but the current folly of Israel reveals the danger of staying in a place of victimization. As Obama said, you need to get outside the walls of your outrage and move forward.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      wjca

      @kindness: All the settlements in the West Bank make it impossible to have a Palestinian state there now.  I say that because I sincerely doubt the settlers would be willing to live under Palestinian rule.

      Any two state solution has to start with enforcing Israeli law.  Which law says that the settlements in the West Bank are flat illegal.  So that means the Israeli government packing up the settlers and forcibly (it would have to be forcibly) removing them from the West Bank.

      It would be an enormous political lift for any Israeli government. But it’s less impossible than any of the alternative “solutions”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eric S.

      I turned 52 this year and the Palestinian / Israeli conflict was decades old when I was born. I remember saying a couple times while in college the world should wall them off and come back in a century to see who’s still standing. Alternately I’ve also paraphrased the movie Aliens, “we should nuke them from space, it’s the only way to be sure.”

      Both are just immature flourishes that express the intractability of the issue. How do you solve for two populations wanting to occupy the same land that have millennia of conflict? Smarter people that I have tried. I think the two state solution is the framework for any viable solution. Viability is going to require the two populations to compromise and forgive the millennia of grievances. Additionally the Israelis and the Palestinians need to police themselves and bring to justice those that break the peace.

      I do not hold out much hope.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @Kent: And if Arabs and Muslims can live within a democratic Israel as they do today, then Jews can live within a future democratic Palestinian state.

      Jews can.  The settlers? Not so much.

      Conflating the settlers with Jews generally is on a par with conflating the Oath Keepers with Americans generally.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BellyCat

      @taumaturgo: Thank you for this!

      My impression: The US has consistently made toothless “pretty please” requests of a bully, while failing to support efforts by others to apply any degree of accountability to said bully.

      Whocoodaknowed the unchecked bully would keep on bullying?!?!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      I felt a flicker of optimism about the Middle East a while back when Netanyahu got turfed out of office – by the voters! But then… he came back. The vast majority of the citizens don’t want him there, but there he is. And I think he’s the major obstacle to any solution for the region. Because he doesn’t want a solution. He wants the land.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Warblewarble

      The reality is that Israel is an expansionist state that has US. backing . While they have that backing expansionism will continue , settlers are just one tool in Israels toolbox.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kirk

      In my mind one of the biggest negatives Israel has in this fight is the government’s (and possibly whole culture’s) inability to effectively tell the settlers, “no.”

      Not saying that doing so will be easy, nor that they’re the only government/political body with problems of the sort (GOP=NRA for an easy example).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @kindness: Settler thing is Bibi’s other plan to ensure there is no Palestinian state. He is a hate filled Twinkie. I hope he is condemned whatever Jewish punishment that is assigned to people like him.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      suzanne

      How do you discuss the situation, how do you communicate your position on what’s happening in Israel and Palestine, without small-minded people, who can’t seem to hold two complex thoughts in their mind at the same time, jumping on you?

      I do not.

      I don’t even agree on the terms. Like, what does it mean to “support Israel”? Does it mean I support the idea of a democratic, free, prosperous country in the Middle East? Because yes, I support that. Does it mean I want to give dollars to fund a military in defense of a Jewish ethnostate that drives others away? Because no, I don’t support that.

      “From the river to the sea”…. does that mean that I want Palestinians to live in equality and prosperity and dignity in that region? Because I do. Does it mean I want to drive Jews away from that land? No, I don’t.

      AFAIAC, anyone can live wherever they want, in freedom and dignity. I don’t really have a preference or opinion which national structure is best to achieve that. I am not concerned with maintaining an ethnic majority.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Jess: I think you’re right about the same mistakes.  It’s not as if the US advisors didn’t talk about that to Israel, and as far as I can tell they basically told the US to fuck off on that particular front.  “Thanks for your advice, but we’re gonna ignore it.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @wjca:  Jews can.  The settlers? Not so much.

      Conflating the settlers with Jews generally is on a par with conflating the Oath Keepers with Americans generally.

      Yes, and the violent religious settler types are a minority.  They are even a minority within the settler population, the majority of whom are just ordinary commuters living in subdivisions just across the border and not religious settlers in far-flung remote settlements on hilltops in the Jordan River valley.

      If a political settlement is to ever happen they will either have to (1) mend their ways, or (2) leave.   The only reason they have outsize power now is because Netanyahu relies on them to build a political coalition. But politics change.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BellyCat

      @Kent: I mostly blame religion for making everything worse.  Religion is a toxic influence here in the US and it is in the middle east as well.

      Agreeing on the toxicity of religious zealotry.

      Eversor, where are you when we need you?!?! The bat signal has been lit again! (ducks…)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Eric S.: I think that finding a real solution requires good will on all sides, and an actual desire to reach a solution, and as far as I can tell, that doesn’t exist at the moment.

      I do see more pushback against the Israel violence from our government than I have ever seen before.  Would it be wrong to think that Bibi has to be gone from leadership before there can ever be a solution?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      @suzanne:“From the river to the sea”…. does that mean that I want Palestinians to live in equality and prosperity and dignity in that region? Because I do. Does it mean I want to drive Jews away from that land? No, I don’t.

      From the River to the Sea actually comes from the Old Testament Book of Numbers.  The River and the Sea are the defined boundaries of Canaan that God supposedly gave to Moses and the Israelites https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Numbers%2034&version=NIV

      It is also the political policy of Netanyahu’s Likud party.  They first used it as a Likud Party election slogan in the 1977 Israeli elections.

      This really is one of those “both sides” issues.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cain

      @Eric S.:

      The problem like every problem has its roots in colonialism and anti-Semitism. Specifically we can once again look to the British. They took control of Palestine and then decided to signal that they would support Israel when talking to the Zionists in the late 1800s.

      Europe was not willing to address anti-Semitism within itself so decided to send them all to Palestine. They should have given up their own land for the Jews. They have been living there for centuries.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @BellyCat: Looking at that timeline.. posted above. Obama looks kind of weak and Bibi was undercutting him at every turn and Palestinians had expectations that probably were unrealistic but they probably would have been killed if PA agreed to a smaller deal. Then again I’m not sure I would have believed a moratorium on settlement from Bibi

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Kent:

      If a political settlement is to ever happen they will either have to (1) mend their ways, or (2) leave.   The only reason they have outsize power now is because Netanyahu relies on them to build a political coalition. But politics change.

      Who is ‘they’ in this paragraph?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old Man Shadow

      The world’s current solution is to let Israel do whatever it wants in Gaza and the West Bank with zero consequences. The current government of Israel seems to have decided that what it wants to do is a slow ethnic cleansing of the regions by economic strangulation, ultra-orthodox settler violence and theft of land, and the occasional complete and utter destruction of air and artillery attacks.

      The response of Hamas is terrorism and the deaths of innocent Jews.

      Half of the political establishment of the United States is captured by religious zealots who hate Muslims (and hate most American Jews) but think that God gave Jews that piece of land and any attempt to compromise or broker a two-state solution is going to engender God’s curse on us. And that’s before you even get to their End of the World bullshit. Not to mention, a lot of the other political party seems paranoid of their accusations of anti-Semitism for even suggesting that Palestinians are human beings.

      It’s all a giant clusterfuck of irrationality, dehumanization, generational feuds, and reciprocal anger and claims for justice.

      But right now the Israeli government is the side that is currently terrorizing innocent people and killing kids. That needs to stop.

      But I have no fucking idea what could be done and I have no fucking idea how to untangle the Gordian knot of Israel and Palestine.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I also don’t generally wade into this topic because I don’t agree with any country having an official religion/ethnicity that grants different rights to people based on those.  It’s a recipe for discrimination based on religious beliefs and I just can’t support that anywhere (I have the same criticism for Saudia Arabia and other Islamist states).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      @Kent:  The only reason they have outsize power now is because Netanyahu relies on them to build a political coalition. But politics change

      Apparently the zealots don’t pay taxes or participate in the IDF. They also have large families.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Eric S.

      @WaterGirl: I don’t understand Israeli politics in any depth. With that qualification I can’t see a way forward with Bibi having any influence. When he’s gone will there be another who steps into his place and continues the same policies with same effectiveness and zeal? I don’t know the answer to that.

      50% + 1 generally gets you a government majority (the US electoral college, Senate, etc. being an obvious exception) but 50% + 1 doesn’t change a society.

      Both sides need a large, popular mandate to want an equitable solution for themselves and the other side to solve this. I could be wrong but I’ve never thought that to have existed.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: Would it be wrong to think that Bibi has to be gone from leadership before there can ever be a solution?

      Well it is hard to see Bibi have a “Nixon goes to China” moment or even a VIetnam withdrawal, so probably not wrong. He’s too personally invested in the conflict. But it might take another hard liner taking over and changing course to make it seem posible.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cain

      @Old Man Shadow:

      But I have no fucking idea what could be done and I have no fucking idea how to untangle the Gordian knot of Israel and Palestine.

      Don’t worry climate change will change the dynamics. But I also fear that Israel will leverage it to kill the Palestinians.

      I do not trust the Govt of Israel under Netanyahu.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      suzanne

      @Kent:

      From the River to the Sea actually comes from the Old Testament Book of Numbers.  The River and the Sea are the defined boundaries of Canaan that God supposedly gave to Moses and the Israelites 

      It means something different to everyone who says it, and that’s the problem.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I’d be perfectly fine with Hamas and Likud dusting each other.  Problems are that there are innocents in the way and Likud is armed with weapons we gifted them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Freemark

      @Jess: ​  THIS. I am saddened how easily Israel has taken the role of oppressor so willingly. People talk about both sides but right now pretty much all of the power resides with Israel. I believe what Hamas did was heinous but my support for Israeli actions are tempered by the fact there essentially no difference from that than what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians over decades.
      Israel stole Palestinian land to build their wall, they created the Iron Dome and their extensive air defense network to nearly eliminate effects of rocket attacks. They of course have maintained the strongest military in the Middle-East. These are all things that are reasonable, if not always ‘right’, considering their security situation. But instead of using this increased security to decrease their oppression of Palestinians they used it to increase it ‘knowing’ Palestinian retaliation would be even less effective than before. The only reason the Hamas attack was as effective as it was is because the IDF had moved troops into the West Bank from southern Israel to help settlers expand and remove Palestinians from their homes.
      I certainly don’t expect Israel to stop their massive attack on Gaza even though it will, in the end, hurt Israel and Palestinian civilians far more than Hamas.
      If at the end of this attack on Gaza if Israel removes all settlements and gives Palestinians more freedom to control their lives there would be a chance at peace. That would involve making a deal with the PLA to take over Gaza instead of supporting Hamas as Israel did before. At this point, to even have a small chance at peace, Israel has to do nearly all the lifting because nearly all power is in their hands.​

      Reply
    46. 46.

      wjca

      @Kent: The only reason they [the settlers] have outsize power now is because Netanyahu relies on them to build a political coalition. But politics change.

      I’m not so sure.  Netanyahu has only been a major political player for 30 odd years.  But the settlements (the ones deep in the West Bank, not those along the edge of Israel), and the settlers have been a problem far longer.  And previous Israeli governments have also been leery of taking them on.

      As you say, politics can change.  But just getting rid of Netanyahu, while a necessary condition, will be far from sufficient.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Eric S.:

      Both sides need a large, popular mandate to want an equitable solution for themselves and the other side to solve this. I could be wrong but I’ve never thought that to have existed.

      I imagine that would be agreeable to Palestinians, but sadly the groups with the power – Bibi / the government, Hamas, etc – don’t seem to view the Palestinians as people.  They are just pawns in the power game.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Warblewarble

      There has never been any effective US. pushback against  Israeli expanionism.  And I’m not holding my  breath.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think Netanyahu has to be gone several years before a Two-State solution is even possible. People’s attitudes will have to evolve and that takes time. The normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states will survive this was, I think, and that might help lead to a two state solution by the end of this decade.

      But in the short term, I think Netanyahu has to be dumped as PM and his coalition partners Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and their party of Kahanists must be removed from the government before they make matters worse. That can happen without new elections, and it might before too long.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Carlo Graziani

      Really, the only way forward on the 2-state solution is for the US to take over security in the occupied territories, supervise the expulsion/relocation of Jewish settlers and the accession to political/economic control by the Palestinians, provide training and gear to Palestinian security forces, and stand by to calmly withstand the violently furious reaction of extremists on both sides.

      An International peacekeeping force is not going to cut it here, any more than it did in Bosnia. Quite aside from the fact that Israel would never trust a UN-commanded and constituted force to protect it from inevitable attempts to attack from the territories, such a force would never have either the authority or the will or the military capability to carry out its necessary duties. It’s a non-starter of an idea. In the end, the US remains the only coceivable guarantor of peace in the region, much as that fact may be disliked around the Global South and in China (Russia prefers chaos).

      The main problem (other than getting rid of Bibi and his coalition partners) is whether US politics would permit such a thing to happen. Which is surely doubtful. But perhaps a post-2024 Biden team might make something like that happen.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Eric S.

      @cain: All true. In a broader sense The West drawing the borders of the Middle East has resulted in dozens (hundreds?) of conflicts. The area of Israel / Palestine has been conquered and ruled by many civilizations going back to at least he Iron Age. IIRC, it was the Roman Empire that first applied the Palestine name to the area after a series of revolts by Jewish people living in there. I point it out because this is just more of the complexity to this problem that Obama discussed.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kent

      @cain:

      The problem like every problem has its roots in colonialism and anti-Semitism. Specifically we can once again look to the British. They took control of Palestine and then decided to signal that they would support Israel when talking to the Zionists in the late 1800s.

      Europe was not willing to address anti-Semitism within itself so decided to send them all to Palestine. They should have given up their own land for the Jews. They have been living there for centuries.

      That is a bankrupt argument.

      Saying Jews should have stayed in Europe in the 1940s is absolutely no different from saying that Muslims today should stay in the Middle East and North Africa today instead of invading Europe and North America with waves of Muslim “settlers”.

      Which is the same anti-immigrant argument that ultra-right fascist parties are making across Europe today.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JoyceH

      Isn’t Netanyahu under indictment? Fraud or corruption or something? And wasn’t that why he tried that legislative plan to neuter the judiciary a while back, that plan that had thousands and thousands of Israelis out in the streets protesting? Whatever happened to the indictment? Could that come into play, or is it just some weird little historic curio like the Paxton indictment?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Nelle

      A friend, active politically, is getting freaked out at how many of her friends are saying that, because Biden said he supports Israel, they refuse to vote for him.  How many times does someone sit on their hands waiting for the perfect?  The Palestineans definitely won’t get a better response from a Republican, be it Trump or someone else.  I am so tired of spoiled, “I want what I want right now!” voters.  I better get out in the neighborhood and beg my neighbors to vote on Tuesday.  Really.  People died for the right to vote and I have to beg people (cheerfully!) to stop in at the polling place for a short ballot.

      It does feel like there is some vast movement, probably uncoordinated, of many parts of the world moving in the direction of clipping Western wings.  Some are motivated by competitive power (Putin, China), some in dismay at the immense environmental damage by consumptive capitalism.  It’s sort of as if a lot of the world seea this train going that might mean a diminishment of US power and people are curious.  If they get on this train, maybe there will be some goodies for them, instead of the US hogging all the goodies.  It sure feels that what my generation is accustomed to – the US ascendent in power – may be about to change.

      One thing that could change would be the myopic gaze of the US.  I liked that Obama had lived outside of the States and grown up on an island.  He was able to stand outside the normative viewpoint and see from outside.  I’m incredibly grateful that I had years with an ocean between me and the States.  And even living in Alaska (Fairbanks and Kaktovik) had an outsider sense to it.  It was invaluable to me.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      BellyCat

      To believe the Hatfields and the McCoys can or will resolve (thousands of) years of grievances is naive. Mandatory, binding arbitration is clearly required by a third party. Problem is, nobody wants to (or can) be that third party, let alone the enforcer of decisions mandated.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      Nothing changes, until it does.

      I’m rather pessimistic about anything changing quickly, but Hamas got Israel’s attention (though horrific violence) and created an opening for a different path.

      The obvious solution is for Israel to return to the 1967 borders, for Jerusalem to be some-sort of “international city”, and for there to be regional boards to decide things like Jordan and Golan water rights and similar resource issues.  Open borders for trade and travel so that there can be economic development across the region and people can see and gain a better future.  And democratic political rights for people whatever side of whatever border they are on – democracy has to come before religion.

      None of that is going happen quickly, but that’s the path forward, I think.  (Yes, I know that many oppose many/most/all of those points.)

      As long as political leaders cannot, or will not, talk about the need to change the path, there will be no sensible change.  As long as radicals and reactionaries talk about killing political enemies rather than trying to move forward together, politicians aren’t going to stick their necks out.

      It’s a really tough problem.  But it’s a solvable one.

      The real question is, how many thousands are going to die before we/they get on a sensible political path.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      cain

      @Freemark:

      That would involve making a deal with the PLA to take over Gaza instead of supporting Hamas as Israel did before.

      The PLA are looked upon with disgust and contempt by Palestinians. I don’t think the people of Gaza are going to accept them.

      There needs to be more parties and proper choice. There needs to be proper recognition by the UN and the world.

      And the U.S. needs to fucking stop supporting Israel in the UN security council. They get away with this shit because we keep blocking any kind of punishment.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Eric S.

      @Freemark:

       At this point, to even have a small chance at peace, Israel has to do nearly all the lifting because nearly all power is in their hands.​

      There’s a lot of truth in this statement.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl: Yes, the violent religious extremist settler movement.  Which is actually a small minority of people living in West Bank settlements.  The majority are actually just ordinary suburban commuter subdivisions on the edge of Jerusalem where lots of people have moved simply because it is cheaper than buying or renting houses in Israel proper.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      @Warblewarble:There has never been any effective US. pushback against  Israeli expanionism.  And I’m not holding my  breath.

      Not true.  Israel gave up its occupation and settlement of the Sinai under US pressure during the Camp David accords.

      Reply

