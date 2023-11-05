Every Sunday should start with Barack Obama. Some things to chew on.

You don’t have to take my word for it, but maybe you’ll listen to Obama. “If you want to solve the problem, you have to take in the whole truth, and you have to admit that nobody’s hands are clean.” pic.twitter.com/eT9QExiAOx — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) November 4, 2023

Barack Obama, from the video above: “If you genuinely want to change this, then you’ve got to figure out how to speak to somebody on the other side, and listen to them, and understand what they are talking about, and not dismiss it, because you can’t save that child without their help.”

🌸

“I am pro-Israel and anti-Netanyahu.” – @RaviMGupta Full agree. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 4, 2023

🌸

Calling for a ‘Free Palestine’ isn’t, of course, antisemitic. Vandalizing a random Jewish institution with those words *is* antisemitic. This isn’t hard. Jews aren’t to blame for the actions of Israel. Muslims aren’t to blame for the actions for Hamas.

Let’s stop the bigotry. https://t.co/5xwYugYkO4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 4, 2023

🌸

The United States continues to believe that the sole viable path is a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians each exercising their legitimate right to live in a state of their own, with equal measures of security and freedom, of opportunity and dignity. pic.twitter.com/S9u4GX7HTj — Department of State (@StateDept) November 5, 2023

🌸

.@SecBlinken discusses tangible steps being taken to increase the sustained delivery of food, water, medicine, fuel, and other essentials into Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WPHLW3Is2X — Department of State (@StateDept) November 4, 2023

President Obama says people have to talk about this in order to get anywhere towards making it better.

How do you discuss the situation, how do you communicate your position on what’s happening in Israel and Palestine, without small-minded people, who can’t seem to hold two complex thoughts in their mind at the same time, jumping on you?

*If anyone finds links to these videos on YouTube, I will gladly put them up.

Open thread.