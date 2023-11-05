Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Song Lyrics!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk song lyrics today!

Lyrics that speak to you.  Lyrics that are poetry.  Lyrics you love.  Lyrics that are offensive!  Lyrics that fit the music perfectly.  Lyrics that do the opposite.  Lyrics that capture a time in your life.

Don’t just tells us about them, paste the lyrics in the comments if you can.  (But not if that’s a pain on mobile devices.)

It’s all things lyrics today, have fun!

Reader Interactions

      Misamericanthrope

      My favorite stanza, from the Talking Heads “Cities” (on “Fear of Music”):

      There are a lot of rich people in Birmingham

      A lot of ghosts in a lot of houses

      Look over there!…A dry ice factory

      A good place to get some thinking done

       

      Wonderfully absurd. A friend and I have joked about singing along to it in a future nursing home situation.

      Brachiator

      You tell me there’s an angel in your tree

      Did he say he’d come to call on me

      For things are getting desperate in our Home

      Living in the parish of the restless folks I know

       

      Everybody now bring your family down to the riverside

      Look to the east to see where the fat stock hide

      Behind four walls of stone the rich man Sleep

      It’s time we put the flame torch to their keep

       

      Burn down the Mission

      If we’re gonna stay Alive

      Watch the black smoke fly to heaven

      See the red flame light the sky

       

      Burn down the mission

      Burn it down to stay Alive

      It’s our only chance of Living

      Take all you need to live inside

      stinger

      Lyrics for my tombstone:

      Lighten up while you still can, don’t even try to understand, just find a place to make your stand

      Or: We may lose, and we may win, but we will never be here again, so open up — I’m climbing in!

      Or: And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make

      SpaceUnit

      Love, exciting and new

      Come aboard, we’re expecting you

      The love boat is making another run

      The love boat promises something for everyone

       

      Theme to The Love Boat.  The words always hit me like a punch to the gut.  Whoever wrote that was channeling a lifetime of pain.

