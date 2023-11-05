Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s talk song lyrics today!

Lyrics that speak to you. Lyrics that are poetry. Lyrics you love. Lyrics that are offensive! Lyrics that fit the music perfectly. Lyrics that do the opposite. Lyrics that capture a time in your life.

Don’t just tells us about them, paste the lyrics in the comments if you can. (But not if that’s a pain on mobile devices.)

It’s all things lyrics today, have fun!