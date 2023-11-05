Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: RFK Jr Goes Mask-Off

Sunday Evening Open Thread: RFK Jr Goes Mask-Off

46 Comments

Open Thread: RFK Jr Goes Mask-Off

Steve Bannon has been having, by his debased standards, a very good run of late… and the conspiracy-fueled right-wing embrace of RFK Jr. is another ‘win’ for right-wing chaos agents.

NBC’s Brandy Zadrozny reports as “RFK Jr. comes ‘home’ to his anti-vaccine group, commits to ‘a break’ for U.S. infectious disease research”:

At an anti-vaccine conference in Georgia on Friday, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed his commitment to the cause and spoke to his base about how he, as president, would serve the movement he built.

“I feel like I’ve come home today,” he said to a standing ovation, crediting the assembled audience with his candidacy.

He then laid out his vision for a Kennedy presidency, which would include telling the National Institutes of Health to take “a break” from studying infectious diseases, like Covid-19 and measles, and pivoting the agency to the study of chronic diseases, like diabetes and obesity. Kennedy has suggested without evidence that researchers and pharmaceutical companies are driven by profit to neglect such chronic conditions and invest in ineffective and even harmful treatments; he includes vaccines among them.

“I’m gonna say to NIH scientists, God bless you all,” Kennedy said. “Thank you for public service. We’re going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years.”

Kennedy’s remarks came at the end of the first day of a conference for the country’s largest anti-vaccine organization, Children’s Health Defense. Kennedy signed on with Children’s Health Defense in 2015 and served as its chairman and chief litigation counsel until April, when he announced he would go on leave to run for president…

Kennedy has mostly shied away from anti-vaccine advocacy on the campaign trail and has said, despite years of public statements to the contrary, that he is not opposed to vaccines. This spring, he told NBC News vaccines were “not an issue that I’m leading with.”…

In addition to his proposed moves at NIH, Kennedy said that as president, he’d appoint a like-minded attorney general, “maybe Aaron Siri,” he said. Siri is a lawyer who has done millions of dollars of work for leading anti-vaccination groups, including a recent case that opened up religious exemptions for childhood vaccines in Mississippi. The crowd erupted in applause.

He said he would use the power of that attorney general to threaten editors of medical journals and force them to publish studies that had been retracted (he often cites the retracted studies saying ivermectin, a parasite drug, is an effective treatment for Covid). “We’re gonna say we’re fixing to file some racketeering lawsuits if you don’t start telling the truth in your journals.”…

RatF*cker Jr, friend to all the best modern plagues, including ‘religious’ grifters and lawyers.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      This guy ate paint chips as a child.

      And he’s clearly going to peel away more Qanon types than Dems.  Knock yourself out Bobby.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I’m reading what passes for news today and everything I am seeing from the usual players has become Idiocracy-like in the content and the way it is presented to the readers. There is no informing people anymore, it’s all about bullshit that causes controversy, angst, anger, hatred, despair and every other negative emotion/response there is. I find myself caring less and less about a free press that does little more than sow misinformation, discord, dissent and hatred. Biden’s old, young kids are angry at him and threatening to sit the election out, Trump is ascending and unstoppable… all of it is just a wave of complete bullshit.

      It’s the tail wagging the dog news and it’s killing us.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Yeah, I’m with @SpaceUnit. This does not sound like a guy whose 3rd party run would drain more Democrats than Republicans.

      I think that’s a problem built into the ‘get someone to run 3rd party’ ratfuckers.  They support Republicans, so they assume that what most Democrats want is Republicanism with a different label.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BellyCat

      @SpaceUnit: And he’s clearly going to peel away more Qanon types than Dems.

      Truth. My MAGA friend, who believes Fauci is a criminal, is cooling on Trump and very RFK-curious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      My only concern is idiot “sporadic voters” recognize the famous name and just hit the box. They’re really careless people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      piratedan

      @Frankensteinbeck: it does give you some pause when you think about all of these anti’s….

      anti gun control

      anti women’s reproductive choices

      anti gender self determination

      anti climate change…

      it’s like that old Stephen King novella “The Mist” and the entire GOP has gone Mrs. Cromarty… something dark and feral and with the slightest encouragement will be sacrificing virgins and non-virgins alike.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      I’ve come to really loathe anti vaxxers. It’s a whole set of behaviors now, an arrogant mindset, where they think they know how to do everyone elses job. Everyone is incompetent or crooked or bought and paid for except for the scolding bores of the anti vaxx “movement”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Almost Retired

      @Kay:  I find it helpful when people I meet – or potential legal clients – express anti-vaccination views.  I can immediately peg them as someone I have no interest in interacting with any further.  A helpful shortcut to determine that someone is irredeemably crazy.  I’m thinking about putting a vaccination question on my client intake form to simplify the screening process.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Josie

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: ​
       This is exactly how I’m feeling. I read the headlines at Political Wire this morning and decided to quit looking at news altogether. I spent the day doing household chores and then reading a couple of vacuous novels. I plan to do more of the same tomorrow. No more news for me for a while.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      More creepy stuff about Speaker Johnson (Rolling Stone):

      During a conversation on the “War on Technology” at Benton, Louisiana’s Cypress Baptist Church — unearthed by X user Receipt Maven last week — the Louisiana representative talked about how he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices in order to abstain from internet porn and other unsavory websites.

      “It scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” Johnson told the panel about the app.

      “It sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17.

      Eww.

      Also, “Covenant Eyes”? Is this dude a Margaret Atwood character?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hueyplong

      I’m not sure RFK Jr takes votes from Trump (who would simply ape his positions if such a threat were to materialize), but I am sure Kennedy the Lesser would take some from another GOP nominee if Trump were to stroke out during one of his trials.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      I know we shouldn’t criticize people for their appearance but the dude looks creepy as fuck.  Imagine him standing in your yard with an axe.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lamh36

      Good evening BJ!

      Today is my BornDay!!!

      This is 47: https://twitter.com/psddluva4evah/status/172124718339008967

      Spent 3 days last week on a solo trip to San Fran.  From San Fran to Vegas for my birthday weekend, which started off yesterday seeing Usher’s Vegas Residency (he was fan-fuqn-tastic!  Can’t wait to see what he does at SB), and ends today with dinner at Hard Rock Cafe.  Then back to NOLA tomorrow for a couple of days off and going to see the tourng company of the MJ Musical, before going back to work.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JaySinWA

      @Betty Cracker: His 17 year old son is going to hold him accountable? More likely checking out all his daddies porn flagged sites from an unfettered phone/laptop, just to be sure. Or maybe they will revisit them together.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Almost Retired:

       I’m thinking about putting a vaccination question on my client intake form to simplify the screening process.

      lol. My youngest son was born with a bad left eye. We took him to U of M childrens to a fancy eye specialist. I had some questions about the surgery and the surgeon started with “we don’t really know how the eye works with the brain”. I LOVE that. I could have hugged him.

      I am so, so sick of these snake oil salesman and how CERTAIN they are of everything, despite no experience or education in any of these health/science fields.

      He fixed the eye, btw, so they know some things :)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      kalakal

      I hope he contracts a non lethal but highly uncomfortable case of an infectious disease, preferably one with highly visible symptoms. Chicken Pox would fit the bill

      Reply
    37. 37.

      BellyCat

      @SiubhanDuinne: Unstated, but almost certainly the case, is that Johnson is also his 17 year old son’s “accountability partner” so as to exert maximum parental oversight and control.

      Of course, they both are likely sharing print material stashed under a sofa cushion.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: All this tells me is that he really really wants to look at porn.

      Fortunately, he has an underage boy to keep his lustful desires in check. Though I’m not quite sure how this is supposed to work — is the son supposed to tell his mother that dad’s downloaded a bunch of porn?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      I’m not quite sure how this is supposed to work

      His son regularly holds up the list of websites checked to Johnson’s wife to prove that Johnson is Pure.  Note the actual cleverness of getting the son to do it, as a witness who may not keep his mouth shut.  Proof to the outside world.

      While Johnson views porn on some other device.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @Betty Cracker: They at least claim to believe that watching porn is evidence of deep moral failures and a descent into sin.

      Demographic viewership statistics compiled by, you know, the porn industry suggests that if that’s the case, there are an awful lot of evangelicals descending that slippery slope into damnation.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: The publishers understand dollars.  Vote with your dollars.

      Support ProPublica and similar news outfits.

      Subscribe to a reputable science news organization like AAAS ($125/year, Science magazine weekly), ScienceNews (online $30/year, biweekly), etc.

      Read lots of news online – Reuters, AlJazeera, DW, etc.  Find a local news outlet and subscribe.

      But always, always be a skeptical reader.

      There have never been more choices for people to get news.  We don’t have to accept what the plutocratic publishers push to us anymore.

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      JaySinWA

      @Ken: No, his son is supposed to conspire with Dad in keeping his secrets.

      OTOH It seems like Covenant Eyes would have some handy blackmail material if he isn’t getting his porn from other devices or sources. I wonder if they are hacking targets?

      ETA he wants to convince someone that he doesn’t view porn.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @JaySinWA: From that Rolling Stone article,

      Outside of the creepy Big Brother-ness of it all, Receipt Maven also aired concerns about whether Covenant Eyes — which is still a working subscription-based service — might “compromise” Johnson’s devices, if he’s still actively seeking accountability.
      “A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching….,” Receipt Maven wrote. “I mean, who else is accessing that data?”

      Reply

