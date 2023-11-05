Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread

I have decided to watch the entire Marvel Universe in order, so right now I am watching Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. She’s a touch of a teutonic goddess, no?

***

In other news, I have been trying all day to get my head around this Mike Johnson fellow- how do you become Speaker of the House and reach the age of 51 without having a bank account? I mean, this is not 1823 or even 1923. You simply can not function in this day and age without a bank account. Am I misunderstanding this? Does it just mean he doesn’t have enough money to report?

Crazy. This is weird as fuck, too:

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his teenage son used an “accountability” software program to monitor each other’s phones and other digital devices to scan for any “objectionable” activity, the lawmaker explained at an event at his Louisiana church event captured in a resurfaced video clip from last year.

It wasn’t immediately clear what objectionable activities Johnson and his son, who was 17 at the time, were targeting.

The website for the subscription-based “accountability” program named by Johnson, Covenant Eyes, targets porn. The first page of its site asks: “Struggling to quit watching porn?” It then warns: “You’re Not Alone.”

Johnson referred to his son in the interview as “my accountability partner.”

These guys are so fucking weird and sexually repressed. No wonder they are all miserable.

***

In news closer to home, I want to warn you all in advance that Steve is in declining health. He had some teeth removed a month ago, and had lost some weight and his blood sugar was a touch high (200). We put him on special food which is EXPENSIVE AS FUCK (60 bucks for a case of 24), and I’m giving him a lot, but he still feels like he is losing weight and just skin and bones compared to the Steve we all know.

I have another appointment on Tuesday with him, so we will investigate more.

I wanted you to know this because I don’t want to surprise you all with sudden bad news months from now. He may also just be aging- he was several years old when I got him, so he may be 12-14 years old. So who knows. He’s still happy and spends all day with me at the desk, so that is good.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Anything over 10 is old for a cat, but, cats who are indoor-only, and well cared for, may live into their 20s. This might be a minor issue that passes, or, it might – hey, I won’t lie to you! – or, it might be the beginning of the end. The only thing you’ll know for a while is who and how he is *right now*, so cherish that all you can, while keeping an eye open for changes. Good luck, friendly scritches, etc..

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      how do you become Speaker of the House and reach the age of 51 without having a bank account?

      You don’t.  He has one and he lied about it for years.  He got away with it when nobody was paying attention, but now nosy folks want to know why he’s lying and what he’s hiding with that lie.

      Johnson referred to his son in the interview as “my accountability partner.”

      As I mentioned in a previous thread, I think it’s a show.  All Johnson has to do is look at porn on some other device, and his son can show his wife and tell the outside world how pure Johnson is.  It’s exactly the kind of pathological posturing that evangelicals love.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      John, I had the same reaction as schrodingers_cat: It could be hyperthyroidism. We’ve had two older male cats who developed that and there were things we could do to extend their lives in comfortable ways. Regarding Johnson, as has been noted by the excellent Mark Sumner, he may be in serious debt, lying in his reporting, or gaming things by distributing things across numerous small-value accounts (below the reporting threshold). Seriously weird, though. I find myself looking forward to future revelations (without a capital T).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kjazz

      Our cat just passed away in June (19 yrs young!), and she was on special low-carb diabetic food for past decade or so. It was always more expensive than regular food, but in the past couple years it shot up in price dramatically. So for the last year or so of her life, we ended up buying cheap cans of tuna and mixing them 1:1 ratio with her vet food.  Saved money and gave her a mix of her favourite meal.  Win-win!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      Seems like only yesterday when Steve arrived, how time flies. I hope he remains comfortable and happy for as long as possible.

      On the Mike Johnson lack of a bank account: A Democrat would be right out in front, clearing any confusion, explaining their personal financial systems, handing out their last twenty years of tax returns. It’s so Republican of Johnson to skirt the entire issue.

      I hope there are scads of reporters digging into this mystery and that their findings are published/aired soon.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @schrodingers_cat: My tortie Niobe had hyperthyroidism, and we probably gave her a little more time with the medication, but I’ve always wondered if we could have done better with radioiodine therapy, which was an option.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MagdaInBlack:

      Somebody got caught watching porn, else they wouldn’t need to be monitored.

      Possible, but not at all necessary.  Remember, it’s a show.  They’re modern day Pharisees.  Johnson is telling everyone how virtuous he is by providing proof that he doesn’t look at pornography.  Proof in the hands of someone young enough to leak the information of how virtuous Johnson is.  Proof that also doesn’t actually stop him from looking at porn, just stops him from using a specific phone to do it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lamh36

      Sorry to hear about Steve, John.

      Hope you hear some news from the vet to at the very least make thing a bt better for Steve maybe?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hells littlest angel

      Johnson didn’t report having a bank account in his financial disclosures. His House pay is direct-deposited somewhere. maybe to some weird christian heavenly affinity credit union, but more likely to a bank of some kind. He’s a shady character, horn-rimmed glasses and slathered-on piety aside.

      Reply

