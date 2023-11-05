I have decided to watch the entire Marvel Universe in order, so right now I am watching Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. She’s a touch of a teutonic goddess, no?

***

In other news, I have been trying all day to get my head around this Mike Johnson fellow- how do you become Speaker of the House and reach the age of 51 without having a bank account? I mean, this is not 1823 or even 1923. You simply can not function in this day and age without a bank account. Am I misunderstanding this? Does it just mean he doesn’t have enough money to report?

Crazy. This is weird as fuck, too:

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his teenage son used an “accountability” software program to monitor each other’s phones and other digital devices to scan for any “objectionable” activity, the lawmaker explained at an event at his Louisiana church event captured in a resurfaced video clip from last year. It wasn’t immediately clear what objectionable activities Johnson and his son, who was 17 at the time, were targeting. The website for the subscription-based “accountability” program named by Johnson, Covenant Eyes, targets porn. The first page of its site asks: “Struggling to quit watching porn?” It then warns: “You’re Not Alone.” Johnson referred to his son in the interview as “my accountability partner.”

These guys are so fucking weird and sexually repressed. No wonder they are all miserable.

***

In news closer to home, I want to warn you all in advance that Steve is in declining health. He had some teeth removed a month ago, and had lost some weight and his blood sugar was a touch high (200). We put him on special food which is EXPENSIVE AS FUCK (60 bucks for a case of 24), and I’m giving him a lot, but he still feels like he is losing weight and just skin and bones compared to the Steve we all know.

I have another appointment on Tuesday with him, so we will investigate more.

I wanted you to know this because I don’t want to surprise you all with sudden bad news months from now. He may also just be aging- he was several years old when I got him, so he may be 12-14 years old. So who knows. He’s still happy and spends all day with me at the desk, so that is good.