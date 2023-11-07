Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Horrifying Read: Libs of TikTok, Domestic Terrorist Organization

Horrifying Read: Libs of TikTok, Domestic Terrorist Organization

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Libs of TikTok, Domestic Terrorist Organization - STOCKPILE 1

Will Carless, at USAToday“When Libs of TikTok tweets, threats increasingly follow”:

Brookings, South Dakota. A university LGBTQ+ group is hit with a flood of hate mail, culminating in a bomb threat that terrifies students.

San Lorenzo, California. A drag queen story hour is one of several Pride events across the country stormed by suspected members of the extremist street gang the Proud Boys. The men shout homophobic slurs and threats, and a performer hides in a back room, waiting for police to arrive.

Philadelphia. Boston. Pittsburgh. Washington, D.C. Akron, Ohio. Threats hit hospitals and medical clinics, and some temporarily evacuate their patients while law enforcement assesses the danger.

Then comes summer and fall 2023, at least two dozen public schools and libraries start receiving bomb threats. In California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, they cancel classes and evacuate students.

These cases, and many more, share a common link: The victim of each threat had also been targeted, in the days before, by the enormously popular conservative social media channel Libs of TikTok.

In almost every case, the perpetrator of the threat is unknown, and Chaya Raichik, the far-right influencer who runs Libs of TikTok, says she opposes violence, and that because there have been almost no arrests, there’s no proof the threats come from her followers.

But whoever is making the threats, the posts show a clear pattern. USA TODAY has confirmed dozens of bomb threats, death threats and other harassment after Libs of TikTok’s posts since February 2022, based on exclusive new research from the progressive analysis group Media Matters for America.

Numerous news reports have covered individual threats, noting the target had also been mentioned by Libs of TikTok. But the new analysis of years of tweets, including archives of many Raichik has since deleted, shows the pattern is more extensive and pervasive than has been previously known – and that threats, specifically against schools, have ratcheted up significantly in the past two months…

The @LibsofTikTok Twitter handle was created in April 2021 by Raichik, a former Brooklyn real estate agent who grew up in Los Angeles.

Raichik created the account to “raise awareness about the situation in America,” she told USA TODAY. “There’s a clear pattern of the sexualization of children going on in public schools, and I think that’s a problem,” she said. “I think it’s super harmful, and I want to call it out, and raise awareness to it.”

The account has become a creator of, and a force multiplier for, right-wing outrage, particularly on LGBTQ+ issues. On X it has been amplified by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, and a hive of conservative politicians, media personalities and far-right online influencers, including former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and podcaster Joe Rogan…

Like most social media influencers, Raichik doesn’t produce all the content she tweets about. Libs of TikTok regularly shares videos and posts created by other far-right accounts, often with inaccuracies, misinformation and thinly veiled hatred mixed in.

But while those other accounts may have a smaller reach, once Libs of TikTok chooses a target, the viral response can quickly spin out of control…

In recent months, Raichik, who calls herself a journalist, has begun labeling certain posts as “Scoops” – indicating they contain original reporting that nobody else has published, including the targets of her posts.

She told USA TODAY she is increasingly filing requests under public records law, with the hope of revealing previously unknown information. That’s a shift away from her original brand – the idea that she just posts videos the “libs,” themselves, already made.

Whatever her intention, Raichik has clearly spent recent months focused on one target: public schools…

Much more disheartening detail at the link.

Personal opinion: Raichik started her social-media campaign purely as a way to garner more attention… but now that she’s succeeded so ‘brilliantly’, her burgeoning reach is being supported by some entity with much deeper pockets. The Leonard Leo Foundation? Tucker Carlson’s branch of ‘alternative news’ media? Malign foreign entities? (or some combination of all three?)

Libs of TikTok, Domestic Terrorist Organization - STOCKPILE

“The biggest fiend that ever hit the big time —
And all I had to do was, act naturally!”

    1. 1.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      There’s a special place in hell for people who weaponize social media. Riling up mobs against perfect strangers who will cancel them, ruin their employment prospects, threaten to kill them, swat them, the list goes on and on.  I’m amazed anyone in this climate forgoes anonymity online, and I do think we could have stronger laws against this behavior.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      As soon as someone ends up dead or in the hospital after one of her hate campaigns, which is will happen sooner rather than later, her response will be ‘Hoocouldvenode’ and ‘I didn’t do it’. This is why I feel like we really need more resources on investigations and prosecutions of these threats. That is something I think Biden can and should be directing federal resources toward.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      StringOnAStick

      Definitely a horrible, hate filled person.

      Question: if you are using a Kindle, where is the link to the pie filter?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      kindness

      Somehow Chaya Raichik seems to think none of her actions will come back on her.  I mean, I know progressives as a whole don’t do vengence like right wing haters do, but come on now.  At some point…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @StringOnAStick:

      if you are using a Kindle, where is the link to the pie filter?

      Can you find this part of the thread on your Kindle?

       

      Horrifying Read: Libs of TikTok, Domestic Terrorist Organization

      If you can see that, click on the little cherry pie (or cherry tart, if that’s how you think of it) that is just above the word “Filter”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      I don’t know if there’s anything like a way to hold her legally responsible, but without a doubt she’s morally responsible.  She knows what actions on her part result in bomb threats and death threats, and she keeps on doing those things.  She’s a menace, and it’s a shame that there’s apparently no way to hold her responsible.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      So it’s claiming credit for directing death-threats at American citizens? As in, not winking at it, but actually pointing at the claim and saying quite specifically “I did that”?

      And this is not something that they can be dragged into court and sued naked for?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      When Raichik first got outed as the horrid bigot behind the Libs of TikTok account, Ron DeSantis offered her asylum in the Florida governor’s mansion. She didn’t need it because the folks Raichik shits on all day are mostly nonviolent, unarmed people. It’s possible one day she’ll run afoul of someone who’ll threaten her safety, but so far, Raichik is enjoying yet another built-in advantage right-wingers have over their opponents — fewer armed nutcases on our side.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Old Man Shadow

      They hate you and want to kill you.

      And by “You”, I mean anyone who is not a white, Christian, CIS, hetero male fascist.

      “But they couldn’t possibly-” 

      They hate you and want to kill you. Listen to them.

      “But I haven’t-” 

      They hate you and want to kill you. They really can’t be more clear about it.

      “But this is America…” 

      And they see you as an impurity in their vision of America as a gated community for white, Christian, CIS, hetero, male fascists and their property. They hate you and want to kill you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Tony Jay: It seems like aiding and abetting a crime, to me. A lot of bomb threats are illegal. They may be difficult to investigate and prosecute, but they are illegal. It may be that we get lucky and have one investigated and prosecuted, with the author of the threat being willing to cut a deal in a parallel prosecution of Raichik for aiding and abetting the primary crime.

      Of course, I’m not a lawyer, so…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SenyorDave

      I firmly believe in Karma, someday this Chaya Raichik (I refuse to call her a person, I reserve that for members of the human race) will be pushing a boulder up a hill for all eternity..

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Urza

      I don’t understand how there aren’t laws against something like this.  I get free speech but intentionally causing chaos has to have some kind of legal repercussion.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: I was looking on my laptop for “pie” or “pie filter” because I forgot where it was. No go because of the mix of graphic and text omitting the “pie”. The graphic should have alt-text, but I don’t know if that would help in my search unless it included “pie filter” as part of the alt-text. Maybe we could have the label include the word “pie”, since “pie filter” is how people refer to it.

      Emojis gone wild.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Raoul Paste

      So damn shocking
      Yet I’m surprised that an untraceable bomb threat is possible in this day and age.  NSA, where TF are you?

      Edit:  And WTF is wrong with Elon Musk?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Urza:

      I don’t understand how there aren’t laws against something like this.  I get free speech but intentionally causing chaos has to have some kind of legal repercussion.

      She’s not the one making the bomb threats. She’s just inspiring the ones doing the threats based on her dishonest, homophobic attacks. What she’s doing isn’t criminal, but should open her up to lawsuits because its costing the police and the schools money. The right wing wouldn’t hesitate to sue the bejeesus out of someone if they have even half an opportunity. I don’t know why more of these people aren’t sued to oblivion. Also, I want every fan of hers making bomb threats exposed, arrested, prosecuted, and paraded in front of their communities as the bad actors they are. I want them crying on the TV about how they wished they had never listened to her. Then I want reporters sticking microphones in her face about how she’s ruining lives and her stammering her denials.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anotherlurker

      It is astounding to me that a member of a religious minority that has suffered unspeakable persecution delights in spreading intolerance and hatred to other persecuted people.  I know that this shouldn’t surprise me, but it does.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      scav

      Her basic psychology seems exactly that of many school & other mass shooters: a strong desire for personal fame combined with a sense of being personally thwarted.  They have to keep upping the body count to get into the news.  She just outsources running up the actual bodycount.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JaySinWA

      @Betty Cracker: Looking back through Wikipedia, she claimed to have about a dozen death threats after she was exposed as the author of Libs. I don’t know if that was true or if it continues. Of course DeSantis was grandstanding with his offer. The right was horrified that there could be consequences for someones actions.

      The reporter who outed her had threats to her family and friends after the article, and the Libs targets are regularly threatened, but at that time they claimed no part in rousing the rabble. But now she seems to be righteously claiming she called the “code red” while still talking in code (Emoji bombs).

      Reply

