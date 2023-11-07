Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I was promised a recession.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

In my day, never was longer.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

The revolution will be supervised.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

White supremacy is terrorism.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

T R E 4 5 O N

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: (Local) Election Day

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: (Local) Election Day

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


So we can predict what the evening postss will (probably) be consumed by.

In other news…


Tuesday Morning Open Thread: (Local) Election Day

Speaking of ‘vibes’, I endorse the following statement (because that is my nature):
Tuesday Morning Open Thread 8

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • BethanyAnne
  • Betty Cracker
  • citizen dave
  • Citizen_X
  • eclare
  • eversor
  • Freemark
  • Gregory
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HeleninEire
  • hrprogressive
  • indycat32
  • John S.
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • MagdaInBlack
  • marklar
  • Marmot
  • Matt McIrvin
  • montanareddog
  • Nelle
  • New Deal democrat
  • Ocotillo
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Percysowner
  • Princess
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We are now on our third consecutive Democratic president who has inherited a crappy economy from a Republican and turned it around.  I’m quite finished with beating my head against the wall about it.  I’ll be fine no matter what happens. Others can make their own adult decisions about what’s best for themselves.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      John S.

      So basically we are surrounded by a bunch of Craig T. Nelsons who pulled themselves up by their bootstraps without any help from the evil government:

      I’ve been on food stamps and welfare. Anybody help me out? No.

      The economy is so bad, I could barely afford my recent trip to Europe and the new boat that I just bought!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ocotillo

      Those tweets from “George” really hit the spot.  The polls say the economy is terrible and bad news for Biden and the Dems but when I drive around my city, the eating places are packed, my Trump supporting B-I-L is having difficulty with keeping up with work at this business.  I see on the news Taylor Swift is making gaziillions of dollars and it comes from parents spending hundreds, nay, thousands of dollars so their kids can get seats.

      The economy is roaring.

      They should ask people what the economy is, in their view.  The answers will range from gas prices to the stock market to God knows what.

      Oh, good morning to rikyrah and Baud and the rest of you jackals.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      @John S.:

      And Taylor Swift and Beyonce tickets!  You don’t sell out arena after arena (Swift played LA for six nights) if the economy sucks.

      The average Swiftie paid $1300 to see her, including tickets, food, merch, transportation, etc.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      citizen dave

      This odd year means municipal elections across Indiana.  My growing town of Fishers became it city in 2015 (100K population), and has had one mayor so far, the Town Manager turned Republican.  He’s fairly non-political as far as it goes, but I did read on twitter how, since he was unopposed by the Dems this year, he threw $100K into anti-Dem City Council postcards spreading bogus crap.  That alone is a reason for the Dems to always run someone–make the R spend money on their own campaign.

      We elect 3 at large City Council reps, and have had one D on it the last 4 years.  Hopefuly she wins re-election and we add another D as well.  IN 2020 Fishers and my neighboring city of Carmel both went for Biden, barely.  Today will be a good check-in.  Carmel has a contested mayoral race.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      Who you gonna believe, Fox news or your paycheck?  What a country…

       

      ETA: yesterday heard a tRump radio commercial attacking Biden.  “Hurricane of fucking lies” is the best description.  Didn’t hear the “authorized by” ending.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gregory

      The only polls that matter are the ones on Election Day.  Democratic turnout has routinely been underestimated by the so-called “liberal media” and yet the Democrats have consistently overperformed.  Abortion remains a millstone around the Republicans’ necks for good reason.  I predict today’s election results will be broadly favorable to the Democrats going into next year’s critical elections.

      Edited to add: That includes the Democrats holding the mayor’s office in Indianapolis, turning back a Republican challenger who has tried to hide his pro-abortion stance.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      Feeling doomed is an emotion, and one way to combat that emotion is to do something concrete.

      Taking one small, concrete action won’t fix the whole situation – but it will help fix some of it; and small actions by lots of people add up to a huge total.

      As a bonus, doing a small, positive act has a tendency to lift one’s spirits.

      Whatever the outcome of today’s elections, we can take pride in what we contributed – and we can start taking action to make a difference in the next election. Bring a friend. :-)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @eclare: It sucks that Jones is no longer a senator, and it doubly sucks that he was replaced by the drooling, malevolent moron Coach Tatertown. That election showed how heavy the lift is for Dems in Alabama. Jones, a good man, won only because Repubs nominated a sexual predator.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Yarrow

      @Baud:

      We are now on our third consecutive Democratic president who has inherited a crappy economy from a Republican and turned it around.

      I wish Democrats could find a way to campaign on this. Democrats make your lives better.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … What happened to the Red Wave? (from November 9, 2022):

      What are some of the reasons why you think the red wave didn’t materialize? What can we learn from the results?

      Call it a ripple – a splash – whatever you call it, election night was certainly not the red wave that was expected. This stemmed from a highly polarized electorate, unprecedented events like January 6th, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision this past summer effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, and a slew of extremist candidates on the right who did not seem to appeal to voters in a number of races.

      President Biden, with underwater approval ratings, is looking like he will pull off a better first term midterm election than either Trump or Obama, who both saw high double-digit losses for their respective parties despite better conditions in 2010 and 2018. These results imply perhaps a not so favorable night for Trump as a Kingmaker of candidates – especially days away from a possible 2024 run announcement – and instead potential good news for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, if he decides to launch a presidential run for 2024. The results also indicate, even in the midst of rising inflation and concerns over the economy, the issue of abortion is nevertheless a powerful motivator – especially for key voting blocs like women. At the end of the day, after the most expensive midterm to date, what happened last night tells us a lot about who turns out and for what reasons and what money can do to influence that.

      But, but, butter emails he’s oooooollllldddd!!11ONE

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Fingers crossed for excellent results today!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      New Deal democrat

      The local news media ended their coverage of the Virginia races with puff pieces about how Gov. Youngkin hopes to get a legislative majority in both Houses of the VA Legislature.

      There have been no  leaks from either side of any internal polling, which tells me that the races are going to be very close. The only exception was several anonymous quotes by GOP insiders that they were expecting a “massacre,” which may be true, but I read as more likely reflecting that Democrats have a slight edge, and hoping that the leak causes some Democrats to stay home for the same reason that some did in 2016 because “Hillary is a lock.”

      We’ll see tonight. I really do think VA’s results tonight are going to set the tone for next year’s races.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      indycat32

      @Gregory: The republican (Shreve) is  saying he’s going to ban assault weapons and repeal permitless carry.  I guess he plans on going to the Indiana legislature and say please.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hrprogressive

      On the economic news item; I am the most financially “sound” I’ve been theoretically in my entire life in terms of having a decent-paying position, and having reasonably decent savings to draw on when I need it. I have been fortunate enough to have a WFH job for 3.5 years, so, some of my “costs of living” have gone down a lot as I no longer commute to an office space for work, and, well, since I’m keeping my COVID Punch Card at #0 to the best of my ability, I don’t spend on activities and things like I used to.

      However, I need to make “Major Life Changes” which involve the sourcing of different housing, and honestly I feel trapped in my current scenario because the domicile that was purchased was done so in 2016 at a price that zero homes are going for these days…and the rental market is not any better. I am “lucky” in that I have what most would consider “a ridiculously small housing payment” with two income-earning adults and no children in the mix. But the economy is such that…neither of us can really “afford” to Make Said Changes without incurring substantial struggle, if not necessarily hardship.

      So yeah. There’s absolutely a disconnect, and I definitely Get It.

      On the flip side, I did my Virginia Voter Duty this morning and inked my choices for the two state-level Democrats. I honestly would be surprised if either won my specific precinct, but I am hopeful the rest of the district can carry them.

      If not my district, I am at least hopeful that other areas will rebuke Fascist Glenn Youngkin and his band of transphobic troglodytes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eversor

      For the first time in my life, I voted straight GOP.

      I didn’t want to.  At first it felt bad.  But then I remembered people here defending going to a restaurant that pays a fucking rapist and acting high and mighty of it.  And then I really though and remembered others defending Christianity.  And I figured, I’m not helping that.  And if that’s how they truly are, we all should get it.  Good hard and proper.

      It felt, good.  Great even.  If I am never going to get what I want out of the system, than what’s the point?  But rather than not voting, I can sure as fuck make the people who keep telling me I can’t and then demanding my vote get screwed completely on everything they care about.  A vote can be a weapon.  A good one.

      See that’s the catch.  I can’t save myself or those I care about but I can fucking get killed and drag your rapist, fascists, evil asses down with me.  Even better I can get at Christians.  And as we all go down and you all scream, I will smile, and say “you said, don’t get mad, vote.  and so I did, and I voted for THIS”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Citizen_X

      The raises and the jobs were things they felt they had earned.

      And the righteousness of that sentiment went up with the proportion of their paycheck that was paid by taxes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I’m with Doug Jones, hate that he is no longer a senator.

      Especially considering Tatertown, the waste of oxygen that replaced him.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Freemark

      @Yarrow: The DNC should be running generic ads on YouTube and streaming services that just the economy over the last 100 years during Democratic administrations vs Republican ones. They should be run on a low volume but constant basis. Democratic pols should carry the charts around and show them every chance they get.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: For a long time I thought it was mostly our dumb luck that big recessions always seem to hit when Republican administrations are in office. And I do still think there’s a random element there. But it’s interesting that the recession people have been predicting ever since the recovery from the COVID one has just not come.

      People still associate Democrats with “worse on the economy”, but the last recession to hit during a Democratic White House was Jimmy Carter’s back in 1980 (which was pretty mild as they come, but exacerbated by bad inflation–itself a holdover from Nixon and Ford, though somehow it always gets pinned on Carter)… and the last one before that was, I think, Harry Truman’s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nelle

      @H.E.Wolf: My 79 year old husband was up at 5:15 to be a poll worker from 6 am to 9 pm.  I hauled myself around the neighborhood yesterday to remind people to vote today – got to about 20 houses.  I was in sort of a snit all weekend about it;  why do I have to beg comfortable people in comfortable houses with enough to eat to get out and vote?  People died for this opportunity and you just want to find something on Netflix?

      But the weather was lovely and those I talked to are lovely.  Did have some sense of doomerism when talking to my Palestinian neighbor – I keep telling him, have your parents come for an extended visit (they are on the West Bank).  He’s never heard them so discouraged and all his Palestinian friends here are firmly setting themselves against Biden.  I tell myself, steady on.  Put ripples of goodness in action and let them go.  I’m not in control of outcomes, just my own actions.

      Now, off to a regular coffee I’ve set up among Democratic women…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Joe Trippi via Anne Laurie & Doug Jones @ Top:

      For the record Biden is going to defeat Trump by bigger margin than in 2020.

      That’s what I keep saying, so let me make it concrete with a measurable, testable, prediction: Biden won by 7 million votes in 2020; if Trump is the nominee again in 2024, Biden will win by at least 10 million votes, minimum.

      The 2024 electorate will be younger and more diverse than 2020’s, while Trump will be more tarnished and more deranged. And President Biden will have strong achievements and a strong economy to run on.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      HeleninEire

      Good morning, morning crew. Greetings from my 2nd home; Dublin.  🇮🇪 The weather is gorgeous as are all my Irish friends. Back in NY on Thursday.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      suzanne

      @hrprogressive: I totally get it. Everyone I know who rents has their housing costs are going up much raster than their wages. The people who own (like me) feel locked in and that moving is impossible.

      As I have repeatedly provided data, we have a significant housing shortage of every type in this country. Small, large, affordable, luxury, single-family, apartments. I read one estimate that we are 75 million housing units short of where we would be ideally, which would be housing that is plentiful and diverse enough that people would have more options for where to live and to form households, and that there would be enough slack in the system to replace older buildings.

      I posted yesterday that the median house is currently seven times the median household income. Historically, it’s been five times. Over 1/3 of renters in this country are “rent-burdened”.

      I get that going to see Taylor Swift is a luxury, but it’s also not enough money to make an impact on this issue.

      I think people are ignoring this issue at their peril. It’s not especially partisan, but it is a huge issue.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      schrodingers_cat

      Tune out the polls and get to work. Join your local Democratic party. And above all vote. I am sick and tired of these supposed progressives who emotionally blackmail you, do this or else, I won’t vote D. Fuck you

      Voting for the party that cares about the 0.1% and tried to invalidate the Green Cards of people from Muslim countries in the first week of their rule is going to provide everyone housing and a two state solution

      Brilliant thinking by our socialist/leftist/tankie betters.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      montanareddog

      @satby: that is one strange dude. IIUC his rant, he voted straight GOP because some jackals disagreed with him (most jackals probably when it comes to his Christianity derangement syndrome). It seems we have our very own flaming narcissist. Well, that’ll learn us!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @eversor:

      I didn’t want to. At first it felt bad. But then I remembered people here defending going to a restaurant that pays a fucking rapist and acting high and mighty of it.

      So you voted for a party whose leading nominee for president is a rapist, insurrectionist, traitor, who stole classified documents, shared national defense information with foreign nationals, and led the country into a global pandemic with such incompetence that we suffered the greatest percentage of deaths in the first world?

      Okay, sure, you do you.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: How is voting R or staying home going to solve this or any other huge issue? If you want any political party to highlight your concerns the least one can do is vote.

      How is not voting going to achieve your stated goal? I mean what is thinking behind this toddler tantrum.

      Or perhaps this is just a cover to let the Repulicans win. I am judging people by the consequences of their actions more than what they say.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ocotillo

      I admit, the NYT/Sienna poll has me nervous.  I know, I know, it’s a year out, the polls have been wrong more than right lately, etc…  I just can’t fathom how someone in the year of our lord, 2023 can support Donald Trump.  And it’s not an abstract, I know real living, breathing people that support this monster.

      My job takes me around mostly conservative people he still has support.  Since I am selling a product to these people, I do not engage politically with them but walk away thinking WTF?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      montanareddog

      Let’s not feed the troll and enable him to derail the thread. That is the last comment I will make about him.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      citizen dave

      @indycat32: (Indianapois R mayoral candidate)  There is nothing about Shreve (that haircut!) that says “sharp businessman”, or even “sharp citizen”.  So I was astounded when I googled him one day and learned he had made a fortune (a few hundred million) on storage businesses.  His ads have been terrible; Hogsett’s not much better.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BethanyAnne

      I am so irritated this morning. My boss has asked me 4 times how to get a link to our store on our TikTok videos. I have told hiim 4 times – pay TikTok for an ad. That’s what an ad *is*. A video with a link.

      Today, he asked a 5th time.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Yarrow:

      It’s very strange to base one’s vote on what random commenters on a blog say just to theoretically piss them off.

      And yet also very Republican.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Percysowner

      My daughter voted today before work, we’re in Ohio. Even at 7:30 it took her almost an hour. So turnout is good, at least in Columbus.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Princess

      So, I take NYT polls seriously. Nate Cohn is not a hack and in fact his late polls in 2022 rejected the Red Wave theory that was being pushed so hard by his own paper. But when I read that this latest poll shows Biden losing but generic Dem winning handily, I relaxed. Biden is generic Dem. We can bring these voters home.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      artem1s

      @Ocotillo: The economy is roaring.

      Yea, but not for the ‘right’ people. the serfs are getting health care and decent pay and are able to work from home. They are having way to much fun. Beatings must commence until moral improves.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.