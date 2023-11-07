Back in August, coup plotter John Eastman did an interview with a Claremont Institute hack in which Eastman basically admitted that he tried to overthrow the government in 2021 because voters bounced Trump and right-wingers didn’t like that:

“There’s actually a provision in the Declaration of Independence that a people will suffer abuses while they remain sufferable, tolerable while they remain tolerable,” he said. “At some point abuses become so intolerable that it becomes not only their right but their duty to alter or abolish the existing government.”

Among the intolerable abuses Eastman cites as justification for attempting to overthrow the government are the existence of drag queen story hours and alleged OSHA regulations pertaining to chairs in home offices. I am not a lawyer, but I remember thinking it was pretty dumb for a person who was then under investigation for an attempted coup to assert a “right” to overthrow the government on camera.

Now, Eastman is under criminal indictment for trying to overthrow the government, but he’s made the decision to confess on camera some more, this time during a “60 Minutes” interview. He starts off by saying his legal team’s first piece of advice was to shut the fuck up but then makes more damning admissions.

Here’s the entire clip. The relevant bit starts around the 9:00 minute mark and comes in response to a question from Scott Pelley about why no swing state officials (including multiple Republicans) were buying the Trump team’s bullshit fraud claims.

“I think we are quickly turning into a country where, uh, there’s the ‘pro-government party’ or the ‘uni-party’ as one [Steve Bannon] might euphemistically call it, uh, and folks that are concerned about the direction our country is going — the MAGA movement, the tea party movement before that, if you will. And the folks in those government offices tend to be on the one side of that dispute rather than the other.”

To clarify, the “side” Eastman is putting his opponents on is democracy, and in tandem with his earlier assertion in the Claremont interview, Eastman is claiming that MAGA/tea party cranks have “not only their right but their duty” to abolish the government if they don’t like the way the election works out.

Pelley also interviewed Greg Jacob, former legal counsel to Mike Pence. You may recall Jacob as the Republican official who famously emailed Eastman during the January 6 riot to say, “Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.”

Jacob told Pelley that Eastman was “a serpent in the ear of the president.” But Trump is a serpent himself. I’ve always found it incredibly ironic that Trump likes to recite “The Snake” poem at rallies to gin up hate and fear toward immigrants.

The stanzas so clearly apply to Trump, who’s a destructive force to anyone who throws their lot in with him, as Eastman and the rest of the coup plotters are now finding out. It’s snakes all the way down.

Maybe there’s also a throughline between Eastman’s serial confessions and Trump’s logorrhea in court yesterday. David Kurtz at TPM says Trump’s courtroom behavior signals he’s a loser:

Look, Donald Trump wouldn’t resort to the name-calling, the prickly attacks on judges and prosecutors, the self-defeating effort to appeal to his base even when it hurts him in court if – and I can’t emphasize this enough – he weren’t losing. It’s a losing man’s bet to gamble that instead of winning in court you’re going to win at the polls on Election Day and make this all go away. It’s a loser’s play to chide, ridicule, and threaten the judge who is hearing the big fraud case against you. It’s a desperate man’s Hail Mary to ignore the overwhelming evidence against you and play to the cameras and friendly audiences.

Eastman’s confessions reek of loser stink too. He’s desperate for a Trump restoration because that’s his only hope.

I’ve never believed that Trump will do time, even if he’s convicted of serious crimes. I hope I’m wrong about that, but I suspect that when it comes down to it, folks in power will decide that it’s too embarrassing for the country to jail a former president. But Eastman isn’t too big a fish and might actually go to prison. Good.

Open thread.