Serpentine (Open Thread)

Back in August, coup plotter John Eastman did an interview with a Claremont Institute hack in which Eastman basically admitted that he tried to overthrow the government in 2021 because voters bounced Trump and right-wingers didn’t like that:

“There’s actually a provision in the Declaration of Independence that a people will suffer abuses while they remain sufferable, tolerable while they remain tolerable,” he said. “At some point abuses become so intolerable that it becomes not only their right but their duty to alter or abolish the existing government.”

Among the intolerable abuses Eastman cites as justification for attempting to overthrow the government are the existence of drag queen story hours and alleged OSHA regulations pertaining to chairs in home offices. I am not a lawyer, but I remember thinking it was pretty dumb for a person who was then under investigation for an attempted coup to assert a “right” to overthrow the government on camera.

Now, Eastman is under criminal indictment for trying to overthrow the government, but he’s made the decision to confess on camera some more, this time during a “60 Minutes” interview. He starts off by saying his legal team’s first piece of advice was to shut the fuck up but then makes more damning admissions.

Here’s the entire clip. The relevant bit starts around the 9:00 minute mark and comes in response to a question from Scott Pelley about why no swing state officials (including multiple Republicans) were buying the Trump team’s bullshit fraud claims.

“I think we are quickly turning into a country where, uh, there’s the ‘pro-government party’ or the ‘uni-party’ as one [Steve Bannon] might euphemistically call it, uh, and folks that are concerned about the direction our country is going — the MAGA movement, the tea party movement before that, if you will. And the folks in those government offices tend to be on the one side of that dispute rather than the other.”

To clarify, the “side” Eastman is putting his opponents on is democracy, and in tandem with his earlier assertion in the Claremont interview, Eastman is claiming that MAGA/tea party cranks have “not only their right but their duty” to abolish the government if they don’t like the way the election works out.

Pelley also interviewed Greg Jacob, former legal counsel to Mike Pence. You may recall Jacob as the Republican official who famously emailed Eastman during the January 6 riot to say, “Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.”

Jacob told Pelley that Eastman was “a serpent in the ear of the president.” But Trump is a serpent himself. I’ve always found it incredibly ironic that Trump likes to recite “The Snake” poem at rallies to gin up hate and fear toward immigrants.

The stanzas so clearly apply to Trump, who’s a destructive force to anyone who throws their lot in with him, as Eastman and the rest of the coup plotters are now finding out. It’s snakes all the way down.

Maybe there’s also a throughline between Eastman’s serial confessions and Trump’s logorrhea in court yesterday. David Kurtz at TPM says Trump’s courtroom behavior signals he’s a loser:

Look, Donald Trump wouldn’t resort to the name-calling, the prickly attacks on judges and prosecutors, the self-defeating effort to appeal to his base even when it hurts him in court if – and I can’t emphasize this enough – he weren’t losing.

It’s a losing man’s bet to gamble that instead of winning in court you’re going to win at the polls on Election Day and make this all go away.

It’s a loser’s play to chide, ridicule, and threaten the judge who is hearing the big fraud case against you.

It’s a desperate man’s Hail Mary to ignore the overwhelming evidence against you and play to the cameras and friendly audiences.

Eastman’s confessions reek of loser stink too. He’s desperate for a Trump restoration because that’s his only hope.

I’ve never believed that Trump will do time, even if he’s convicted of serious crimes. I hope I’m wrong about that, but I suspect that when it comes down to it, folks in power will decide that it’s too embarrassing for the country to jail a former president. But Eastman isn’t too big a fish and might actually go to prison. Good.

Open thread.

    67 Comments

    1. 1.

      waspuppet

      I’ve always found it incredibly ironic that Trump likes to recite “The Snake” poem at rallies to gin up hate and fear toward immigrants.

      The stanzas so clearly apply to Trump, who’s a destructive force to anyone who throws their lot in with him, as Eastman and the rest of the coup plotters are now finding out. It’s snakes all the way down.

      The stanzas so clearly apply to Trump that until literally today I did not understand why he did that.

      And yes I sadly agree that Trump will never do a day in prison — the Peter Bakers of the world would never stand for it, for starters. But he’s never run for president to stay out of jail; I’ve never been more confident his net worth is negative, and he’s been running to stay out of the trunk of a car.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Nixon may not have gone to prison on account of Watergate, though he should have.  But at least Haldeman, Ehrlichman, Mitchell, Colson, Magruder, Strahan, Liddy, Hunt, and assorted others did – all the higher-ups who were involved except for the President himself.  All the people who the President couldn’t have done his criming without.

      So while I dearly hope Trump gets incarcerated in some way, shape, or form, I’ll believe it when I see it.  But if all the clowns who helped him with his criming, who made it all possible, go to prison for non-trivial sentences, it ought to at least give people pause before they help some other President try shit like this again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      geg6

      I watched that interview on Sunday and was just astonished that this guy ever graduated from college, let alone became a “constitutional scholar.”  Stupidest shit I’ve ever heard that didn’t come from Mango Mussolini’s pie hole.  And I still can’t get over him being several years younger than me.  He’s very old looking.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      I agree that both Eastman and Trump sound desperate because they are desperate. They’re losing, and losing big time. Don’t hang around waiting for mea culpas— that’s not the next act, IMO.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Other MJS

      @waspuppet: Many right-wingers on FB seem to love George Carlin; I’m guessing they think he’s ranting about the “deep state” and the libs and not about them at all.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew that if their rebellion failed, they’d end their lives dangling from the end of a rope.  That created a pretty high bar that governmental oppression had to clear before evils became insufferable.

      I don’t want any of these bozos executed for their coup attempt, but if they each spend a couple of decades in prison on its account, maybe the next batch of these bozos will be less inclined to treat things like drag queen story hours and OSHA regs as anything other than “light and transient causes” in the words of the Declaration.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @geg6: Your mention of the steps Lovey uses to get on the bed reminded me of a hilarious event that took place recently. Our two dogs are also too small to jump onto the bed from the floor. They jump up onto a padded linen storage bench we have at the foot of our bed to gain access.

      One night Bill got up to fetch a blanket from the storage bench, and while he was doing that, the dogs jumped off the bed and ran around the house. They came back while the lid of the bench was still up, but because it was dark, they couldn’t see that, so they jumped into the storage area of the bench!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lollipopguild

      @waspuppet: Trump constantly has to “confess” his crimes. He confessed in court that he was guilty of rigging the value of his properties. He not only has to commit the crimes he then has to take public credit for them as a way of bragging about himself.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      I’ve thought all along that Trump would wind up in prison but I’m starting to rethink – the mental hospital option is looking more likely every day.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      Our two dogs are also too small to jump onto the bed from the floor.

      With cats, that’s never a problem.  Ours can go directly from the kitchen floor to the counter, and from there it’s just one more jump to the top of the fridge.

      Needless to say, that creates other problems.  We’ve given up on indoor plants because no place is safe from them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      Eastman, Giuliani, Barr and every other scumbag lawyer who ever got within 50 feet of Fat Bastard deserve to be disbarred.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterDancer

      Just started the video, but…yeah, he comes off already like one of those True Believers. That’s terrifying.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Layer8Problem

      @waspuppet:

      “And yes I sadly agree that Trump will never do a day in prison — the Peter Bakers of the world would never stand for it, for starters.

      Well that’s dispositive. Sorry Ms. Willis and Fulton County and Jack Smith, guess you didn’t know who you were dealing with.

      Maybe I’m too inclined to revenge porn where TFG’s screaming “UNFAIR!!! LOW ENERGY!!! WHERE’S MY THIRD TERM???” in an orange jumpsuit through bars.  I think he is going to see some kind of incarceration in spite of the delicate sensibilities of his Secret Service detail.

      And I’ve never been able to comprehend how this imbecile Eastman and Sydney Powell are actually in the law business given their antics, rather than law-adjacent, maybe just law-curious, or really just devoted fans of Boston Legal.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      The “uni-party” stuff is of course also beloved of lefties who think there’s not a dime’s worth of difference. It all blurs together.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      For once, and maybe only once, George Effing Will has reverted to old Cold Warrior George Effing Will and gone after…gasp…congressional Republicans for their Putin love and enabling. Not hugely surprising in itself, but the piece also manages to avoid  boff-siderism to assure readers that lib Dems remain the Real Problem.

      I assume it’s a one-off, but accept the token of sanity nevertheless.

      Churchill in 1942: “There is a winter, you know, in Russia. … Hitler forgot about this Russian winter. He must have been very loosely educated.” It is fitting that eight decades after Hitler’s hubristic invaders discovered that they should have been supplied with winter clothing, Putin’s invaders blundered into Ukraine assuming that they would subdue a nation roughly the size of Texas in 72 hours: Soldiers were given only five days’ provisions and were told to pack their dress uniforms for the victory parade scheduled for Kyiv on May 9, which Russia commemorates as the anniversary of Germany’s 1945 surrender.

      Putin’s barbarians have, unsurprisingly, slaked their thirst for destruction by assaulting culture. “It is hard to escape the conclusion,” write Petraeus and Roberts, “that by looting some museums and art galleries, and deliberately targeting others for destruction, the Russians were hoping to destroy Ukraine’s sense of cultural and historical identity.” Never mind that Putin’s war justification is that Ukraine has no distinct identity. And how should we categorize the barbarians’ would-be abettors on Capitol Hill?

      Days into the war, Russians attacked Red Cross evacuation routes. Later they would use thermobaric weapons, a vacuum bomb with two charges, as Petraeus and Roberts explain: “The first disperses fuel into the air and the second ignites it, sucking all the oxygen out of people’s lungs.” It was a notable barbarity.

      Russia’s war crimes – targeting civilians, kidnapping children, mass executions, torture, rape – are not incidental to, they are premeditated tactics in, the war that some congressional Republicans seem eager to help Putin win. He knows the help he needs. “If Western defense supplies are terminated tomorrow,” Putin said on Oct. 5, “Ukraine will have a week left to live as it runs out of ammunition.”

      This blithe acknowledgment that killing Ukraine is his intention came as some congressional Republicans were intensifying their opposition to aiding Ukraine.

      In his poem “September 1, 1939,” as the war in Europe began, W.H. Auden wrote: “As the clever hopes expire / Of a low dishonest decade.” Today, during the biggest European war since then, many Americans seem so indifferent to its outcome that they are prepared to decide the outcome by abandoning the bleeding victim with a low, dishonest shrug.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      Eastman is claiming that MAGA/tea party cranks have “not only their right but their duty” to abolish the government if they don’t like the way the election works out.

      Well, Asshole Eastman, I don’t like that I’ve never won a lottery jackpot, so I should be given back every dollar I’ve ever put into a lotto machine.  Right?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cmorenc

      The argument that it’s more dangerous than it’s worth to jail a former president, no matter what, rests on the precedent this gives bad-faith actors to prosecute, convict, and imprison opponents in the future on trumped-up allegations (yes that’s an intended pun).  But seems hard-right forces are already willing and ready to do that here in the us – failing to follow through and imprison trump will only embolden these factions.  They will see it as weakness and demonstration of impotence of forces against them, not as demonstration of a practical principle they need to avoid crossing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      In clean energy news, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland just announced 15 renewable energy projects on public lands. Some, like a couple transmision lines in Arizona have just passed the permitting stage. Two photovoltaic facilities on Riverside County, California public lands have started operating. One has a capacity of 500-megawatts, the other 364-megawatts. There is another photovoltaic/ energy storage project near Yuma, Arizona being permitted.

      The Pensacola (Florida) News Journal had a different kind of story, headlined:

         Florida says no to $400 million in federal energy incentives. Here’s how much you could have saved.

      The money would have gone towards installing rooftop solar panels on poorer peoples’ houses.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      thalarctosMaritimus

      @Betty Cracker: In turn, you reminded me of a story about my old cat Shimi of beloved memory.

      Shimi used to like to sit on the closed toilet lid and watch Mommy get ready for work each morning. One day, she came tearing in, leapt up on the toilet without checking to make sure the lid was down, and actually did a Wile E. Coyote air scrabbling to try to avoid landing in the toilet.

      It was exactly as effective for her as it was for old Wile E., and I fished her out of the toilet for an impromptu bathtime.

      One thing that her look made clear as anything was that, somehow, this was All. My. Fault.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Layer8Problem: I’ve never been able to comprehend how this imbecile Eastman and Sydney Powell are actually in the law business

      You must admit that lately they’ve found their natural legal role, as indicted co-conspirators.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Alison Rose: ​@H.E.Wolf: @Josie: The pain subsided after a couple minutes, but I’m icing it anyway just in case :P

       Icing an injury in cold weather is the pits; however, it does help reduce swelling, bruising, etc. (I speak from experience with both halves of that sentence.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Friend just messaged me that Santos has been arrested and jailed. Off to check reliable sources.

      ETA: I am not seeing anything in the usual news sources. Have asked my friend where he got that info.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Taken4Granite

      @JoyceH: There is that possibility. The one I think is more likely is that he pulls a Ken Lay and dies while his appeals are pending.

      I am among the many who think that Joe Biden has a better chance of still being alive come January 2029 than Trump does.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Benw

      Little old lady at the polling place where I’m working: “excuse me, sir, I’m a registered Republican but if there’s a Democrat on the line can I vote for them?”

      Me: ABSOLUTELY

      lol

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @waspuppet:

      But he’s never run for president to stay out of jail.

      He was so far down the list prior to now that his chances of going to jail then were tiny. He’s now high enough on the list to at least be considered for a cell occupant that running is really his only reality.

      Besides, he’s the bestest human on the planet, just ask him.

      I don’t think this country will put him in a cell but he does deserve living out his existence in one. And while the response from some would be very bad, that doesn’t change that he does deserve to be in one.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      H.E.Wolf

      @thalarctosMaritimus: ​
       My sympathies are with both you and the cat.

      On my first morning in an apartment I was renting with two friends and their two cats, I took my turn in the bathroom rota (third person in, based on who had to be at work when).

      Walked in, closed the door, and a THING started flailing at the shower curtain from inside the bathtub.

      I had just enough time to flash on the movie “Psycho” before a freaked-out cat disentangled itself and raced to the door in terror of the horrible monster that had trapped it in the bathroom.

      From then on, White Cat and I had a system. I’d walk in and hold the door for him, so that he could exit the nice, warm, empty tub and stroll out of the bathroom with dignity.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      Man, California private law schools turn out some real pigfuckers. Claremont and Chapman really punch above their weight.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Layer8Problem

      @Geminid:  From his period in colonial Spanish Los Angeles, where he fought oppression and injustice with masterful swordplay and a neat black outfit as Zorro.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @Layer8Problem: BBC interviewed Barbra a couple days ago. She noted calling Tim Cook to have him fix Siri’s pronunciation of Streisand using a “z” sound rather than the proper “s.” Said he was really lovely and had it taken care of.

      The interviewer tried it right there and sure enough, “StreiSand.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Eric S.

      Before reading any comments or anything after the jump I’m going to just point this out. I think all their grievances are utter horse pucky. But just taking it from their point of view that they are valid, there’s nothing in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or any other law I’m aware of that grants failed coup members immunity from their actions. Quite the opposite actually. In modern parlance, FAFO.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Hoodie

      @Martin: Law schools, including supposedly prestigious ones,  churn out a lot of pigfuckers.  Eastman got his JD from U Chicago.  I’ve met some real clowns that went to prestigious schools like Duke and Emory.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eric S.: A lot of people seem to literally believe the “right to revolution” is a protected Constitutional thing, implied by the Declaration of Independence and the Second Amendment.

      Reply

