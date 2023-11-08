On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Athenaze and Ariobarzanes

By the middle of the 2nd century CE, the Romans had constructed a complex series of frontier installations in northern Britain. Hadrian’s Wall (“the Wall”) is the most well-known element of these installations. Featuring a stone curtain wall punctuated by milecastles, turrets, and forts, as well as ditches to the north and south, it stretched 80 Roman miles from what is now Newcastle-upon-Tyne to the Solway Firth.

Although it might be tempting for Americans in particular to draw a direct comparison between the Wall and the various walls proposed for the southern border of the United States, the Wall was *not* a “border wall”, simply because Romans in Hadrian’s era did not see Roman power as something that had fixed and immutable limits. Rather, the Wall—like comparable installations in e.g. Germany—had a rather different function. It helped Romans control the flow of people between two different kinds of social and economic zones: those “inside” the wall, which were dominated by settled agriculture and settled populations that could be easily taxed and controlled, and those “outside”, which had higher concentrations of mobile pastoralists and fewer big, permanent settlements. The Wall was therefore one element in a much wider frontier zone, which—to the Roman mind—separated peoples who had already been incorporated into the Roman imperial order from those who had yet to be properly “civilized”.

Today, Hadrian’s Wall Path—an 84-mile-long hiking trail maintained by Natural England—allows ramblers to explore the old line of the Wall. Adhering as closely as it can to where the Wall once stood, it leads hikers through open country, charming villages, and archaeological parks dedicated to the UK’s long past (Roman and otherwise). Visitors can plan true through-hikes, stopping at a different B&B every night, or they can walk bits of the trail on day trips. We’ve completed two separate through-hikes: in August and September of 2010, we followed the path from Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the east to Bowness-on-Solway in the west over a period of nine days; eight years later, in May and June of 2018, we spent eight days hiking in the opposite direction. The pictures that follow are drawn from both of those trips, but are organized to display the west-to-east route (we think this is the best way to walk the trail, since it builds to a dramatic climax with the walk into vibrant Newcastle).