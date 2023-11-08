Last night's update: Nearly 160,000 new cases, increasing in 23 states https://t.co/v9vycf38fc

Are pre-visit patient portal messages emphasizing "how" to get a COVID-19 booster more effective than "why"? See our trial results (led by @NancyCHaff ) from our @NIHAging -funded Roybal Center. @C4HDS @niteeshchoudhry @ideas42 @PunamKeller ?? https://t.co/f4SYkVQ7B9 @JournalGIM

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it was expanding testing of samples collected from international air travelers beyond COVID-19, to include flu and respiratory synctial virus (RSV) beginning November. https://t.co/KwlEP9uKae

======

Study says mass #vaccination programs cut #COVID19 cases in #Japan by 65%. Mass vaccination campaigns directly prevented 640,000 COVID-19 cases during the sixth wave, & indirectly prevented as many as 8.5 million infections. https://t.co/YHU14L3t1j and https://t.co/nnrTRC2b23

Australia enters its eighth Covid wave In the week ending October 24, 6,550 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia. This marked an increase of 23.6 per cent on the previous week. ABC report: https://t.co/tcWYaI0qyk — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 3, 2023

New Zealand: Long Covid Survey People with Long Covid are reporting quality of life scores similar to people who have severe cancer and severe MS." NZ must prepare for Long Covid implications.

https://t.co/b3VusbbqK3 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 7, 2023

Germany, Bavaria: BA.2.86 Pirola jumps from 3.2% of sequences to 15.8% in one week. Unspecified SARS-CoV-2 recombinant lines also make a big leap, from 6.9% to 13.2%. EG.5* declining. H/t @ercgauhttps://t.co/2AR23B5ZAG pic.twitter.com/3pppXTNHKT — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 4, 2023



What we learned from a shocking week of Covid testimony https://t.co/cSCaTOc9Sr — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) November 4, 2023

Boris Johnson wanted to be injected with Covid live on TV Covid inquiry also heard how Boris Johnson would rather ‘let the bodies pile high’ than order second lockdown.https://t.co/zH4xpRkGh3 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 7, 2023

======

New study: Epidemics caused by zoonotic viruses—spillovers from animals—could become more frequent due to climate change & may kill 12x as many people by 2050. Analysis examined trends for viral types: Floviruses, like Ebola & coronaviruses, among others https://t.co/TMulG1pQmT pic.twitter.com/cnuZC7FPkt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 6, 2023

All variants of #SARSCoV2 can infect the brain, a new study has found. Variants have the capacity to infect the brain via the olfactory pathway. This means it's possible for even mild infections to result in the virus infiltrating the brain https://t.co/8Y0PRLsex7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2023

As COVID19 will continue to be a problem for some patients, it is important to continue to explore better treatments. This study used monoclonal antibodies but administered them by inhalation, in animals. hat reduced viral loads and lung pathology. https://t.co/OXtl4pchnd pic.twitter.com/xq13dTpCDo — Marion Koopmans, virology; emerging infections (@MarionKoopmans) November 6, 2023

What happens with the proteins in blood in people with #LongCovid vs matched healthy controls, with or without recovery, and over time?https://t.co/2MOYqWRkOp pic.twitter.com/wcb8EhSksO — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 3, 2023

mRNA vaccination triggers a robust T-cell response against #Covid in the lungs, new study shows. Although #SARSCoV2 evolution continuously produces immune-evasive variants, mRNA vaccination guards against severe disease & hospitalization via memory T cellshttps://t.co/sGkyTSJM1z pic.twitter.com/fPrfDqn5OK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 7, 2023

Here is a link to the tweet mentioned above https://t.co/MswuGCvbdN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 3, 2023

The biased and distorted recall of the Covid pandemic from the synthesis of 4 studies across 11 countrieshttps://t.co/cEgmOzxgr8 @Nature pic.twitter.com/OY8PNg4H6F — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 1, 2023

======

Study: 1 in 7 Americans have had long COVID "Its incidence varies markedly across the United States – from 11 percent in Hawaii to 18 percent in West Virginia – and is higher for women than men." Study: https://t.co/GYtTk1BUOs CIDRAP report: https://t.co/Fs5fjPiYmR — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 3, 2023



The Black Death killed 30-40% of everyone in Europe in about a year. I think blaming health care professionals for the fact that our lives were disrupted by Covid is a way of avoiding the reality that nature will happily murder us without a second thought. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 2, 2023

The renewed attempts by rightwing disinformation merchants to push #Ivermectin as a "miracle cure" for Covid 🙄 (& now cancer 🙄🙄) are not just medical misinformation These are deliberate actions to sow distrust in science & institutions to manipulate and mobilize GOP voters — Philipp Markolin (@PhilippMarkolin) November 7, 2023