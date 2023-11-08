Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 8, 2023

by

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 8, 2023

      BruceFromOhio

      Committed to the Kelce Treatment tomorrow morning (flu & COVID vax together) and leaving the rest of the day open to see what effects the chip programming has on the corpus immaculatum. Pulled out the dozen N95’s still in the package from the manufacturer, and put them by the front door with the coats and hats. I’m seeing more masks out in the wild, and if the numbers kick up we’ll be ready.
      My parents have indicated they intend to effectively quarantine this winter, no traveling and no events except for Christmas at their house. I’m a little concerned about them being cooped up and resisting socializing for months, and am scheming of ways to keep them engaged that doesn’t challenge their risk appetite.​
       

      Gaia and Darwin still scrubbing the gene pool, one unvaxed Redditor at a time.

      Matt McIrvin

      The Boris Johnson quotes really get to the heart of something that’s fascinated and horrified me since the early pandemic: the phenomenon of people with “counterintuitive” hot takes about how mass COVID infection is good, actually, and we should encourage it to get it all over with.

      Almost all of these people were on or adjacent to the political right. So I think there’s more going on here than just bad folk beliefs about how the immune system works–it’s some kind of politically shaded complex of ideas about moralized “toughness” and the need to be able to make cruel decisions. To a considerable chunk of the population, it makes immediate sense that the right way to deal with a pandemic is to encourage people to get sick and shrug off a lot of them dying. Anything less is some kind of softness.

      Donald Trump, of course, embraced this, with all his talk of “letting it wash over us” and people getting back in church by Easter, and how he wanted to do a Superman act after getting out of the hospital.

      Erin

      Tweets seem to longer be embedding for me, they don’t resolve to the full tweet. Been going on for a few days now, and I’m still unfortunately logged in to Twitter. Is there a setting somewhere? I love these updates but they’re much less useful if I can’t see the whole tweet. Thanks!

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      25 new cases on 10/29/23
      49 new cases on 10/30/23
      43 new cases on 10/31/23
      49 new cases on 11/01/23
      43 new cases on 11/02/23
      31 new cases on 11/03/23
      25 new cases on 11/04/23

      2356 deaths as of 11/06/23, up 3 from last week

      Last week’s COVID vaccination was just as hard on me as the first 5. I was a headache-y,
      shivering mess for 36 hours. It doesn’t matter which brand either; Pfizer hits me as hard as
      Moderna.

      Yarrow

      @Matt McIrvin:

      the phenomenon of people with “counterintuitive” hot takes about how mass COVID infection is good, actually, and we should encourage it to get it all over with.

      That’s how Sweden handled the first phase of the pandemic. Retrospective looks at how that worked for them that are being done now show it didn’t work well. Sweden has had a much poorer outcome than countries that locked down more.

      hrprogressive

      Having had 5 mRNA injections so far, I’m glad to see the headline data that they provide robust memory responses against the disease.

      Of course, then I read things like “Australia’s 8th wave”, and you know, I spent all of 2022 calling this a #PermanentPandemic and I have to wonder if the rollercoaster ever fucking stops.
      It’s exhausting to say the least.​

      MattF

      @Matt McIrvin: Maybe it’s a version of the magic of the marketplace— ‘creative destruction’ of anyone with a weak immune system. And getting sick is due, as everyone knows, to moral weakness.

