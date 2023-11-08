Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

It’s a doggy dog world.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Chill Bright Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Winning, It’s What’s for Breakfast

Governor of Maryland (possibly some snark involved… ):

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      sab

      I thought I was keeping an eye on the schoolboard but I got blindsided by the homophobic mothers.

      Otherwise things went great this election.

      ETA :School board: Our  number one was a great choice. Two and three I am skeptical.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Rusty

      The Democrats worked hard, are open about their principles,  and unified.   We are offering a positive vision of the world based on fairness and helping others, not hate.  Damn proud to be a Democrat this morning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      How will the pundits explain this!? As a voter on the ground it feels pretty organic. Supreme Court really misread us. That is a big part of their job and they entirely fucked it up.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      The Issue 1 result in Ohio — wow! From The Columbus Dispatch:

      Issue 1 was passing 56-44%, with 97% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results.

      That’s not just a win. It’s an ass kicking

      ETA: A quote from Biden in the linked article:

      President Joe Biden applauded Issue 1’s victory Tuesday night, saying “Ohioans and voters across the country rejected attempts by MAGA Republican elected officials to impose extreme abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy, force women to travel hundreds of miles for care and threaten to criminalize doctors and nurses for providing the health care that their patients need and that they are trained to provide.”

      Perfect.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      eclare

      Great selection of tweets, thanks AL!  Especially like the one about voters being enraged after the people they elected start doing the things they promised to do.

      I think it was Maya Angelou who said, when people tell you who they are believe them the first time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      But I repeat myself

      ***JACKAL NEWS EXCLUSIVE***

      GOP Have A Secret Weapon For General Election Success – Biden

      Narrow victories for Biden-free tickets have sent Democrats a clear message, but will Party grandees listen to voters in time to fend off an impending 2024 catastrophe?

      NYTpolitics.org/readingthetealeaves

      ***YOU BUY THE NEWS WE BREAK

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Asparagus Aspersions

      I was listening yesterday to Pod Save America, where they were expressing various levels of concern over the recent national polls showing Biden behind Trump. I took off my headphones feeling somewhat despairing. What a joy to wake up to these results this morning!
      I remain astonished at people who are astonished that Dobbs continues to reverberate. People who seem to think that since Roe was repealed more than a year ago, everyone should be over it by now. As if women will suddenly stop noticing that the health care they need is no longer available.
      Also, I take an unseemly amount of pleasure in imagining Youngkin’s mood this morning. You just know he’s been envisioning swooping in to save the GOP at some point, and I hope he has a long and unhappy day today.​

      Reply

