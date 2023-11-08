President Biden has given Democrats the template for victory, as election night 2023 showed which party is organized and has the message for success.https://t.co/90MYpJYigg — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 8, 2023

Dems feeling feisty tonight after key wins in KY, VA, OH, PA. Source close to Biden camp: “At some point, you’d think the beltway media would start paying more attention to how Americans are voting,” not “‘DC strategists’ and polls that have been proven wrong time and time again” — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 8, 2023

A very tough night for many mainstream journalist and pundits. They will have to work all night long to turn this into the story of why it’s bad for Democrats. https://t.co/KTZZCgRPJ5 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 8, 2023





The American people’s feral rage at the foul betrayal of the Republicans they elected doing the thing they said they were going to do and had been openly working towards for decades continues unabated. https://t.co/21hmiRb0BV — Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) November 8, 2023

Very rough night for the political media who are trying their absolute hardest to play activist and help Trump get re-elected. https://t.co/9Lyo0l3Wgz — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) November 8, 2023

Republicans: *losing elections nationwide over their extreme abortion bans* Also, Republicans: *making the guy who personally dismantled Roe v. Wade their presidential nominee* — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 8, 2023

====

Virginia Democrats have won BOTH houses of the General Assembly This is another victory for the protection of both our democracy and our most basic freedoms. It’s a function of fairer maps and a resounding rejection of the extremism of Virginia Republicans and their leadership — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 8, 2023

Glenn Youngkin busily cancelling all those hotel rooms in New Hampshire. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 8, 2023

“Tonight proved that voters see through Glenn Youngkin. He is Trump in a vest. He is a rubber stamp for the MAGA extremist agenda and that’s what voters rejected… It’s safe to say Youngkin’s [presidential] campaign ended before it began tonight.” pic.twitter.com/5dE0Gh1IPO — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 8, 2023

One way to conceptualize the difference between the GOP and the Dems: for the former, "pussy" is the problem with "grab them in the pussy" and they genuinley don't understand that for Dems, the problem is with "grab." https://t.co/KgGrU3bGCz — ???????????? Superfan (@notabanderite) November 8, 2023

Governor of Maryland (possibly some snark involved… ):

Tonight, the Commonwealth of Virginia made its voice heard. They rejected the MAGA agenda in favor of leaders who will fight for their communities, protect abortion rights, fund public education, stand up for voting rights, and more. Congratulations VA! — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) November 8, 2023

====

Republicans in Kentucky spent $30 million on ads in a proxy campaign against Joe Biden….and lost big. pic.twitter.com/4Jfvd3NpZC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 8, 2023

Cameron was a particularly enormous ghoul in the Breonna Taylor investigation and ran hard on transphobia, so enjoy this one boys, girls, and nb folks. — the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians) November 8, 2023

Beshear: Just just look at what we were up against. Five superpacs. My opponent's superpac, Mitch McConnell’s superpac. Rand Paul’s superpac. The club for growth, the Republican governors association… We beat them all at the same time pic.twitter.com/YQEuuhoTwL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2023

====

Exonerated “Central Park Five” member Yusef Salaam won a seat Tuesday on the New York City Council https://t.co/C4v26XS9dM — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 8, 2023

I hope this result gives that orange shitstain a stroke. pic.twitter.com/O8xx9KXPGB — Anna Maltese ?? ?? ?? (@MalteseAnna) November 8, 2023

====

We in the Politico No-Spin Zone™ refuse to editorialize on whether Democrats winning constitutes a “win” for Democrats — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) November 8, 2023