Virginia Post-Election Round-Up

It was a great night for Democrats almost everywhere, and especially in Virginia.  Democrats narrowly retained the 40-seat State Senate (21 Dem – 19 Rep).  We also flipped the 100 member House of Delegates (51 Dem – 48 Rep).  Wait?!?  51-48 doesn’t add up to 100.   More on that below.

To recap, we supported two young promising African American candidates in the Hampton Roads metro area.  Our candidates – Michael Feggans and Kim Pope Adams – challenged two first-term white Republican incumbents, Karen Greenhalgh and Kim Taylor.  These races were consistently rated as among the most competitive, but were not drawing the same level of funding as those in the wealthier Northern Virginia DC suburbs.

We turned out to be a substantial percentage of small donations (under $100) to both candidates.  Each received just over $50,000 in cash contributions of $100 or less in October.  Conservatively estimated (and angel contributions would not be included in the small donor figures), BJ raised at least 20% of that total.

RESULTS ARE IN!   Sort of…..

Michael Feggans pulled it off by over 2,000 votesflipping the seat by 54-46 percent.  And Michael’s victory was the win that flipped the House of Delegates!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All eyes were once again on Virginia’s largest city this Election Day as a pair of Virginia Beach Democrats were the pivotal wins to gaining control of both houses of the General Assembly.

Just past 11 p.m. Election Night, cheers erupted inside the Virginia Beach Democrats watch party as the campaign of Michael Feggans felt they had seen enough to declare victory.

Not just over their race, but over the fight for control of the House of Delegates.

With Feggans win, Democrats officially flipped it.

Video link.

Republican Kim Taylor has declared victory, but our Kim refuses to concede. 

A race that many political watchers had deemed the biggest toss-up in the entire commonwealth certainly is living up to its expectations. Republican incumbent Kim Taylor, who trailed Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams for most of Election Night, surged ahead by 173 votes just before midnight, leaving the outcome of the election possibly contingent on the results of provisional ballots that have until Monday to be counted.

As of late Tuesday night, Taylor had 14,141 votes to Adams’ 13,968. Percentage-wise, that translates to 50.2% to 49.7% — a difference of 0.5%. That difference is right at the threshold for a state-financed recount.

Link

It looks like we picked the race that needed us most!   The non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project rated this race as the most competitive of all Virginia House raises.

Big thanks to all the Balloon Juice angels and to all who donated!  And to all the postcard writers!!!

Anyway, stand by.  This one isn’t over yet.

      randy khan

      So many people worked so hard to make the Virginia results happen, and in the face of a huge commitment by the Republicans to flip the State Senate and increase their majority in the House of Delegates – just wave after wave of money from superPACs.

      It’s so gratifying to see that work pay off.  And it’s even more gratifying because of what it does to cuddly moderate Glenn Youngkin’s presidential aspirations.  That warms the cockles of my heart.

      WaterGirl

      @randy khan: Here’s hoping that with these victories in VA, we have stopped Youngin for being the next DeSantis on the national stage.

      I think the money folks were super hopeful that Youngkin could be the savior for the 2024 presidential election.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: This is a politics post. Never admit error! Find some strained interpretation that means you were right all along.

      The obvious out here is to insist your “-” was a minus sign, and indeed 51–49 is not 100, it is 2.

      Tony Jay

      OT – But speaking of vile right-wing shitstirrers on the wrong side of the Melanin Line (okay we’re not, but we were), it’s looking more and more like the UK’s Prime Miniature, Rishi Sunak, is going to have to ‘accept the resignation’ of Suella Braverman, the hugely underqualified and overpromoted Home Secretary, after she went too far in defying his non-existent authority and picked a culture war battle with the Metropolitan Police over their refusal to ban a pro-peace march taking place this Saturday on Armistice Day.

      The long and short of it is that Braverman was one of Flobalob’s creations. A former undistinguished lawyer who entered Parliament and jumped straight into Hard Right politics as thought-leader of the anti-EU European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs. She’s always been 100% about taking any passing opportunity to get her name in the papers and get talked about as a willing conduit for extremist rhetoric, mouthing off about the threat posed by ‘Cultural Marxism’ back in 2019 (but it’s okay, concerned Media bros and hoes, the ever so jolly independent Board of Jewish Deputies took time out from their campaign of lies and distortion against Jeremy Corbyn to pronounce Braverman free of any antisemitic taint whatsoever and a good friend of the right type of Jew – wink wink) while generally making herself the Brown Best Friend of a host of far-Right causes. Anti-Woke, homophobic, transphobic, pro-authoritarian; you all know the drill, it’s exactly the same browsing buffet of fash-trash shibboleths you see over there, just with the serial numbers filed off and references to God and Apple Pie changed to The Crown and Bangers and Mash.

      Flobalob, who BTW is getting murdered by the Covid Inquiry, elevated her to Attorney-General in 2020, mostly because she was horrifically unqualified for the job and would say whatever she was told to say on her bosses’ behalf. But she always had such heady ambitions. Once Flobby’s time in office was clearly coming to an end she dolched her sloss in his pasty white legende by publicly calling on him to resign and jumped ship to the Truss camp, where she was rewarded by Mad Queen Bess of the Vegetable Isle with the Home Secretary post, making this inch-deep pool of septic rat vomit the third most powerful politician in the country. She then repaid Truss for her promotion by savaging her in a resignation letter she had to write after only a month in office following her being found guilty of breaching the Ministerial Code (probably deliberately) and was rewarded for her assistance by the incoming Rishi Sunak with a return to the Home Secretary post she’d just vacated. So yeah, a highly trustworthy individual with a lot of moral and ethical fortitude.

      The proximate cause of this new resignation crisis, if not the genuine reason for it, involves her getting way out over her skis regarding a planned Peace March being organised for Saturday. Long story short, Braverman’s entire career to date has been one long audition for the role of Leader of the post-Tory Nationalist Conservative (or, Nat-C) faction of the crumbling Tory coalition, feeding the rabid base the red meat and victimutude they crave while presenting herself to the Party as the only person who can credibly bridge the gap between the “We’re not racist, we just love being superior to ‘those people’” Tory voters (because she’s brown, see?) and the UKIP/BNP/Reform Party loons who would otherwise back either a breakaway or a takeover led by odious frogman Nigel Farage (because she hates the browns, see?).

      While the Tories have gleefully jumped on the same “Israel can do nothing wrong in its own self-defence” bandwagon as the rest of the Global Right (closely tracked by their conjoined twins in Nu-New Labour) the bulk of Britain’s human population have been disgusted by the images coming out of the Gaza Shooting Range, and as more and more people have started raising their heads above the Media parapet to call out the politicians for their weasel words and demand they press for a humanitarian ceasefire and an end to the slaughter, the narrative has started to shift around. The right-wing Press, always on the look-out for a new Hate Week, started up a campaign claiming that ‘pro-Hamas terrorist-sympathisers’ were planning to ‘attack’ the Cenotaph in London (because they hate our freedoms, yeah?) under cover of a ‘so-called Peace March’ on Armistice Day, even though it was well-known to absolutely everyone from Day One that the Peace March wasn’t going anywhere near the Cenotaph.

      Rishi Sunak tried to throw his ephemeral weight around by insisting that it would be some kind of insult to the memories of all those brave servicepeople who laid down their lives in a war against right-wing militarism and genocide if people were allowed to march in opposition to (checks notes) right-wing militarism and genocide, and he was, y’know, totally going to defend Britain’s great traditions of free-expression by banning it. It was pretty quickly noted by everyone with a brain that Sunak had neither the legal authority nor the political capital (or the metaphysical balls – not sure if he was hand carved to have physical ones) to do any such thing, and by yesterday he was furiously backtracking after the head of the Metropolitan Police (normally the first port of call if you want someone to smack around a bunch of peacenik marchers) said he wouldn’t be ordering his officers to police a ban. Gravitas of a gnat’s cock ring, that Rishi Sunak, with minus Charisma stats and the raw, physical menace of a week-old peanut shell.

      Anyway, Braverman saw her chance. She wasn’t having any of this bourgeois Woke nonsense about ‘legal rights’ and ‘peaceful protesting’. While Sunak was occupied trying to pretend that he’d never threatened to hold the head of the Metropolitan Police ‘accountable’, she moved on from her latest dogwhistle about banning the homeless from using tents because living on the street is just ‘a lifestyle choice’ (I mean, WTF?) to publish a piece in the Press raving away about how this march was just a front for antisemitic hate, all true Britons wanted it banned, and the Met Police were obviously institutionally biased against patriotic right-wing groups while laying down for any Woke Marxist with a placard and a stupid chant. She all but outright called for these ‘patriotic right-wing groups’ to come on down and take on the job of defending the sanctity of the Cenotaph (by attacking the Peace Marchers) if the limp-wristed Met wouldn’t do it. Thing was, she hadn’t cleared any of this with Downing Street. Indeed, she may have gone and said it all after being specifically told to tone down her language, and now the Government Whips are taking the Party’s temperature on the idea of booting her.

      So, why has she gone and torpedoed her hold on a senior office for the second time? Probably because she – like everyone else – can see how toxic the Tories have become since they delivered their Brexit ‘victory’ (and since the Media stopped protecting them in order to do their hatchet job on Corbyn) and knows that there’s going to be a Tory leadership election either before or after they lose scores of seats in next year’s General. She’d rather be a right-wing martyr now (and conveniently out of Sunak’s witless Cabinet) than have to campaign for a Sunak-led Government that isn’t going to happen, planning on coming back later as the self-crowned leader of the rump Tory Opposition and occupying Number 10 once Starmer’s lot have spent five years reminding the electorate why they turfed New Labour out the first time by imposing further austerity, local government cuts and NHS privatisation on an already brutalised country.

      You know what, that’s probably a smart career plan. Absolutely rotten and inhuman and doomed to end badly for 99.9% of the people within 1000 miles of her Nat-C policies, but since when has the common good meant jack shit to a Tory?

      rikyrah

      I wouldn’t concede either. Make them recount.

       

      And, well done, BJ!!!

       

      Once again, using small $$$ to help turn it into bigger $$$ for help.

       

      Every bit helps!!

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Glad Virginia voters pulled through since no one in my household voted this year. We’re in a reliably gerrymandered Republican district anyway (two actually: the house district and the senate district.) Looks like there aren’t enough outstanding provisional votes for Pope Adams to catch up.

      randy khan

      @WaterGirl:

      Absolutely, the money folks saw the 2021 election and decided that Youngkin – who is really quite smarmy and entitled, not that something like that would bother them – was the guy to either take out Trump (ha!) or supplant Trump if he faltered.

      Now, not so much.

      I’m not sure whether it would have turned out differently if Youngkin hadn’t been pushing the fake “compromise” of a 15-week abortion ban, but that strategic choice alone showed he wasn’t ready for prime time.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Baud:Sorry to disappoint you, but…

      Those Kim v Kim results show a margin of

      (14,141 – 13,968)/(14,141+13,968) = 173/28,107 = 0.615% **

      Supposedly >95% of the votes have been counted, so Good Kim would need to beat Bad Kim by at least 2.3% in the votes remaining to be counted to reach the 0.5% automatic recount threshold. (But this is a rough calculation that presumes, among other things, that there are no other candidates or write-ins who got votes for that seat.)

