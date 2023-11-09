VIRGINIA POST ELECTION ROUND UP

It was a great night for Democrats almost everywhere, and especially in Virginia. Democrats narrowly retained the 40-seat State Senate (21 Dem – 19 Rep). We also flipped the 100 member House of Delegates (51 Dem – 48 Rep). Wait?!? 51-48 doesn’t add up to 100. More on that below.

To recap, we supported two young promising African American candidates in the Hampton Roads metro area. Our candidates – Michael Feggans and Kim Pope Adams – challenged two first-term white Republican incumbents, Karen Greenhalgh and Kim Taylor. These races were consistently rated as among the most competitive, but were not drawing the same level of funding as those in the wealthier Northern Virginia DC suburbs.

We turned out to be a substantial percentage of small donations (under $100) to both candidates. Each received just over $50,000 in cash contributions of $100 or less in October. Conservatively estimated (and angel contributions would not be included in the small donor figures), BJ raised at least 20% of that total.

Michael Feggans pulled it off by over 2,000 votes – flipping the seat by 54-46 percent. And Michael’s victory was the win that flipped the House of Delegates!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All eyes were once again on Virginia’s largest city this Election Day as a pair of Virginia Beach Democrats were the pivotal wins to gaining control of both houses of the General Assembly. Just past 11 p.m. Election Night, cheers erupted inside the Virginia Beach Democrats watch party as the campaign of Michael Feggans felt they had seen enough to declare victory. Not just over their race, but over the fight for control of the House of Delegates. With Feggans win, Democrats officially flipped it.

Republican Kim Taylor has declared victory, but our Kim refuses to concede.

A race that many political watchers had deemed the biggest toss-up in the entire commonwealth certainly is living up to its expectations. Republican incumbent Kim Taylor, who trailed Democratic challenger Kimberly Pope Adams for most of Election Night, surged ahead by 173 votes just before midnight, leaving the outcome of the election possibly contingent on the results of provisional ballots that have until Monday to be counted. As of late Tuesday night, Taylor had 14,141 votes to Adams’ 13,968 . Percentage-wise, that translates to 50.2% to 49.7% — a difference of 0.5%. That difference is right at the threshold for a state-financed recount.

It looks like we picked the race that needed us most! The non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project rated this race as the most competitive of all Virginia House raises.

Big thanks to all the Balloon Juice angels and to all who donated! And to all the postcard writers!!!

Anyway, stand by. This one isn’t over yet.