Jezebel Shuttered (Open Thread)

Jezebel, which has provided reporting and cultural commentary from a feminist point of view for 16 years, is shutting down. After Silicon Valley weirdo Peter Thiel killed its parent site Gawker in 2016, Jezebel was sold to Univision, which then sold it to a private equity outfit. From New York Mag:

Jezebel’s folding comes amid high and well-publicized tensions between G/O Media and its editorial properties — most recently, over G/O’s increasingly abundant reliance on AI, a strategy the company has continued to pursue despite strong objections from its writers and editors. On top of that, Spanfeller reportedly started evaluating writers based on algorithmically driven “scorecards” that meted out points based on traffic and engagement, seemingly prioritizing quantity over quality. Staffers have also complained that he blocked internal opportunities for growth, while hiring and promoting his daughter within a year. In August, Jezebel’s most recent editor-in-chief Laura Bassett resigned, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that “the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency.” She is one of seven editor-in-chiefs to quit G/O this year alone.

For fuck’s sake.

Jezebel alum Lyz Lenz said it best on another platform that is currently being degraded by a dude-bro douche-canoe: “Jezebel was the site that helped launch my career. It was a place where women could unabashedly write about culture, politics, and everything with voice, humor, and the whole range of human emotions. The fact that it was killed by inept men is truly a metaphor.”

Yep. Open thread.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I used to love the site years ago, but yeah…I had noticed a downturn in quality and usefulness. It started to feel more like a gossip rag with sporadic thoughtful posts thrown in. Tech bros will be the death of us all.

    3. 3.

      Jerry

      Spanfeller reportedly started evaluating writers based on algorithmically driven “scorecards” that meted out points based on traffic and engagement

      What a nightmare!

    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      Wide-eyed look of utter confusion.

      ”But… but… these people are acknowledged experts in maximising profit. It can’t be their fault, it must be (checks techbro X FAQ) because real women are finally growing up and don’t want to be taught to hate men by feminazi dykes who never got laid in High School anymore. See? I knew it had to be something else.”

    12. 12.

      Burnspbesq

      Spanfeller was an a*****e when I played intramural basketball against him in undergrad, and he clearly hasn’t changed a bit. He was primarily responsible for the death of Deadspin, and seems to have learned all the wrong lessons from that debacle.

    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Isn’t Omegle shutting down a good thing?  All I know about it is that it was notorious 10 years ago as a place where teenagers flashed each other.  You can’t make a successful business out of that.

    15. 15.

      Anoniminous

      Gawker Media was run by a TechBro with mild success before he ran it into the ground with “questionable” (to be nice) business, hiring and editorial decisions.  The resulting lawsuits and judgements gutted the company’s Balance Sheet and Income Statement sending it into bankruptcy.  Since 2016 it has passed through various corporate hands with a steady reduction in Who Cares?

    17. 17.

      Scout211

      That is sad news about Jezebel.

      After Silicon Valley weirdo Peter Thiel killed its parent site Gawker in 2016

      I just read (or tried to read) an Atlantic article all about Peter Thiel this morning written by Barton Gellman, but I got bored and then nauseated, so I DNF.

      TL;DR, Thiel is a visionary, a forward thinker, but he’s made some mistakes and he and Trump are never, ever getting back together.  The end.

      Here’s a link if you wish to read about Peter Thiel: 🤮

      PETER THIEL IS TAKING A BREAK FROM DEMOCRACY

      But here’s a fun snippet:

      He is, famously, no friend of the media. But Thiel—co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, avatar of techno-libertarianism, bogeyman of the left—consented to a series of long interviews at his home and office in Los Angeles. He was more open than I expected him to be, and he had a lot to say.

      But the impetus for these conversations? He wanted me to publish a promise he was going to make, so that he would not be tempted to go back on his word. And what was that thing he needed to say, loudly? That he wouldn’t be giving money to any politician, including Donald Trump, in the next presidential campaign.

      Already, he has endured the wrath of Trump. Thiel tried to duck Trump’s calls for a while, but in late April the former president managed to get him on the phone. Trump reminded Thiel that he had backed two of Thiel’s protégés, Blake Masters and J. D. Vance, in their Senate races last year. Thiel had given each of them more than $10 million; now Trump wanted Thiel to give the same to him.
      When Thiel declined, Trump “told me that he was very sad, very sad to hear that,” Thiel recounted. “He had expected way more of me. And that’s how the call ended.”

      Months later, word got back to Thiel that Trump had called Masters to discourage him from running for Senate again, and had called Thiel a “fucking scumbag.”

    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      Manchin’s not running…for Senate.  He’s definitely all-in on No Principles Labels, though.

      Jill Stein, however, IS running.

      I smell many, many rats.

    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Alison Rose: I’m grateful every goddamn day that social media wasn’t a thing during my adolescence. Seriously. There are benefits to it for sure, such as the way connection with others can give queer kids in rural conservative towns a lifeline to another world and a way to imagine a better life. But from what I’ve seen from the yoots in my life, it’s also a force multiplier for the most hellish, anxiety- and insecurity-inducing aspects of adolescence, creating an inescapable funhouse mirror effect. There’s a sweeping mental health crisis happening right now with young folks, and I think social media is a big part of it.

    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      How many rats are we up to at this point, anyway?

      • House GOP and its fake investigations/impeachment “inquiry”
      • RFK Jr
      • Cornell West
      • No Principles Labels
      • Jill Stein
      • Dean Phillips

      Are there others?

    25. 25.

      Anoniminous

      @Scout211:

      That he wouldn’t be giving money to any politician, including Donald Trump, in the next presidential campaign.

      Oh NO!!!!

      How will democracy survive?

    27. 27.

      Alison Rose

      @Betty Cracker: Yeah, there are certainly aspects that are positive, and I do wish I had more photos from my teenage years with my friends and such. But I was, let’s charitably say, not a pretty girl as a tween and teen, and I already struggled to cope with the teasing I got IRL at school. Instagram would’ve been the 10th circle of hell.

    29. 29.

      Cameron

      Manchin hasn’t been much of a Democrat.  Trouble is, his replacement is almost certainly going to be a Republican.

    30. 30.

      Ohio Mom

      @Jeffro: Not that I’m in the Manchin fan club but that is one more new Senate seat we will need to keep the majority — assuming every current Democratic Senator up for reelection wins.

      It’s a strange sensation, being sorry to see him go.

    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @MattF: I hope Biden/Harris ’24 runs ads using “Shake It Off” (with permission, of course!) with Joe and Kamala sweeping all of these clowns into the trash together.

      game. OVER.

    33. 33.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Burnspbesq: So what I’m hearing is that you had a chance to break his knees, which would’ve likely prevented his ascension to the highest levels of Peter Principality, but you whiffed.

      Thanks a lot, Burns.

    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:  Fuck the Fucking NY Times.

      Frank Bruni (I know) has a column up today headlined  Are We Looking at George HW Biden?

      That newspaper has blood and the stench of dead children on its elitist hands.

    35. 35.

      Shalimar

      @Anoniminous: The name is very intimidating for people who can’t cook and don’t realize how basic it is.  Still no excuse in this age of instant information retrieval.

