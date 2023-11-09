Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We’re not going back!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

This blog will pay for itself.

No one could have predicted…

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Battle won, war still ongoing.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Joe, the Workers’ Friend

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Joe, the Workers’ Friend

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,


 



Framed in the most ‘savvy’ Politico way possible, but still an interesting deep dive on the process — “What the UAW and Big 3 really thought of Biden’s picket line visit”:

Less than an hour before Joe Biden announced he’d join striking auto-workers on the picket line, one of his top aides broke the news to the car company executives being targeted.

Gene Sperling, the White House adviser who Biden had tapped to monitor the talks between United Auto Workers and the “Big Three” auto businesses, tried to be diplomatic. This was core to who Biden was, he explained. It didn’t mean the president was standing against the companies, he added, according to a person familiar with the discussions who was granted anonymity to reveal private talks. The CEOs weren’t happy.

A few days later, Biden became the first president in history to walk the picket line. A month after that, the UAW finalized tentative agreements with the Big Three that included historic raises for workers alongside extended benefits and other concessions.

Union officials say it was the striking workers, not the president, who were ultimately responsible for those record contracts. But several also credit Biden’s embrace — capped by his decision to stand with the strikers — for providing political cover that helped secure a deal.

That embrace was not without risk…

After UAW cut deals with Ford and Stellantis last month, White House aides were jubilant.

Within the West Wing, there was a sense that Biden’s approach had paid off and that the agreements would cement his legacy as a staunchly pro-labor president who is simultaneously committed to a green future with electric vehicles.

There was, however, one surprise left. The UAW announced that it was expanding its strike against GM — which momentarily caught the White House off guard. But then, Fain finalized a tentative agreement with the last of the Big Three companies on Monday.

Afterward, Biden spoke with him over the phone and congratulated him. The president also wished Fain a happy birthday.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Scamp Dog
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • TeezySkeezy
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: Every time I see Shawn Fain’s name, I initially misread it as Sinn Fein.

      I know Biden has to consider the politics of joining the picket line, but I don’t think politics were what led him to do it. For him, it was the just thing to do.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The CEOs weren’t happy.

      Fuck ’em. They don’t want the serfs to get a cut of the spoils that resulted from the govt bailout of their industry. Next thing you know the autoworkers will be filing for unemployment when the inevitable layoff comes the next time the big 3 retool.​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yarrow

      Remember, you matter.

      Hahahahahaha. Nope. That’s just a thing people say to make themselves feel better that they’ve “done something to help.”
      This part:

      Make sure to check up on those you love, both family and friends

      Is too much work. Rare when it happens.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      I don’t think there was much risk at all in doing what Biden did. The normies don’t pay much attention to this and figure a president doing something is part of her/his job or something that s/he thinks is a good idea. “Biden went to a picket line? Oh, Ok. What did we decide are we going to do about Junior’s teeth??”

      This not-paying-much-attention gives a president a lot of leeway. The political junkies will argue about it and “what it means” but it’s background noise to most.

      To be clear, it was good and right that Biden did that. It slowly changes the expectations of what’s “normal”. And it helps balance the power between labor and management, and that’s a long overdue thing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      47m

      Republicans keep saying they don’t want a shutdown, and it would indeed be a terrible move for new Speaker Mike Johnson. But there’s a growing likelihood of a Republican shutdown anyway — because Johnson and his brain trust lack the legislative and political acumen to prevent it.
      Nov 9, 2023 · 12:56 PM UTC

      I don’t think Johnson’s brilliant idea of incremental CRs per department are going to work (as Jeffries says, the word for it is “shutdown”). But the MAGAts really, really don’t want to give up the hostage.

      As many of us thought, putting some new fresh face with good hair at the top doesn’t change the dysfunction of the GQP in the House.

      Qevin’s deal about a 1% cut every month come January if there isn’t a budget is still out there, officially, but since the GQP blew up the deal (by not keeping to the agreed top-line numbers), it’s not clear to me if it will actually happen that way. Dunno. Every new budget can modify previous terms and agreements.

      Given all this, I expect a reasonably-clean CR next week to punt things into mid-January. I would like to think that Biden’s supplemental for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, etc., would happen soon as well, but it’s still early on that. There’s not a pressing deadline on that, yet…

      The last scheduled day in the House this year is Thursday December 14. Lots may happen that last week.

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      p.a.

      Massive generalization, but pretty accurate I think:

      The American public: before the 1970’s, non-union worker would look at union workers and think, “they have what I don’t.  I should get it too.”

      Post-70’s: “they have what I don’t.  Why should they have that!?!”

       

      (Coincidence that the change came as industry moved South?)

       

      About time that’s changing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Yarrow: now now.  It really CAN matter, speaking as someone who knows.  Although it’s true a lot of people rarely think of it.  Which leads me to: call me old-fashioned but I like holiday cards.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @Another Scott: Republicans keep saying they don’t want a shutdown …

      They do indeed “keep saying” that.  And yet somehow, somehow they never seem to manage to vote in any numbers against it.  How could that possibly be?  Truly a mystery for the ages …

      And re Politico, srsly, for whom are these people writing?  Yes access and in-group status are always factors, so there’s always going to be some writing for each other, but if it’s going to survive in the real world, there also has to be some writing for an outside audience, and … ???  Like pretty soon they’re going to suck entirely up into themselves, write only for “the trade” in gossip sheets like Punchbowl, and mass-market political journalism will simply disappear.  Which … would be bad?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      And in other union news (reposted from last night) SAG-AFTRA has ended their strike with AMPTP.  Link

      Union president Fran Drescher called the agreement “historic,” and the studios said the agreement “represents a new paradigm” for Hollywood, TV and the actors.

      “We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere! Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal!” Drescher posted on Instagram Wednesday.

      . . .
      But in a statement to members, the union called the scope of the billion-dollar deal “extraordinary,” noting it includes significant increases in pay minimums, AI protections, and a streaming participation bonus, along with better benefits.

      “We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers,” the union told members.

      The studios said in their statement that the actors will get “the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board.”

      Drescher thanked the AMPTP “for hearing us and meeting this moment.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Fuck ’em. They don’t want the serfs to get a cut of the spoils that resulted from the govt bailout of their industry. Next thing you know the autoworkers will be filing for unemployment when the inevitable layoff comes the next time the big 3 retool.​

       

      Maybe I’m a bad American, but I hate these companies so much and I hate their cars and I don’t ever want to own one.

      I have fire-breathing contempt for the Ford F series of trucks.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.