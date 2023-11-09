You never know just how much a call or a text might mean to them.

News: President Joe Biden will meet w/ United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain during a visit to Illinois on Thursday to celebrate the restart of an idled Stellantis NV manufacturing plant and tout a historic agreement between the labor union and Detroit’s Big Three automakers

"Seventy-one percent of Americans now approve of labor unions. … the highest Gallup has recorded on this measure since 1965."

Media widely reported that Trump's visit to autoworkers would spell trouble for Biden's reelect (w/some outlets falsely claiming Trump was appealing to strikers!). Now that UAW won after Biden aligned himself with the strike, there's been little followup analysis.

How Biden navigated the perilous auto strike and lived, politically, to tell about it



Framed in the most ‘savvy’ Politico way possible, but still an interesting deep dive on the process — “What the UAW and Big 3 really thought of Biden’s picket line visit”:

Less than an hour before Joe Biden announced he’d join striking auto-workers on the picket line, one of his top aides broke the news to the car company executives being targeted.

Gene Sperling, the White House adviser who Biden had tapped to monitor the talks between United Auto Workers and the “Big Three” auto businesses, tried to be diplomatic. This was core to who Biden was, he explained. It didn’t mean the president was standing against the companies, he added, according to a person familiar with the discussions who was granted anonymity to reveal private talks. The CEOs weren’t happy.

A few days later, Biden became the first president in history to walk the picket line. A month after that, the UAW finalized tentative agreements with the Big Three that included historic raises for workers alongside extended benefits and other concessions.

Union officials say it was the striking workers, not the president, who were ultimately responsible for those record contracts. But several also credit Biden’s embrace — capped by his decision to stand with the strikers — for providing political cover that helped secure a deal.

That embrace was not without risk…

After UAW cut deals with Ford and Stellantis last month, White House aides were jubilant.

Within the West Wing, there was a sense that Biden’s approach had paid off and that the agreements would cement his legacy as a staunchly pro-labor president who is simultaneously committed to a green future with electric vehicles.

There was, however, one surprise left. The UAW announced that it was expanding its strike against GM — which momentarily caught the White House off guard. But then, Fain finalized a tentative agreement with the last of the Big Three companies on Monday.

Afterward, Biden spoke with him over the phone and congratulated him. The president also wished Fain a happy birthday.