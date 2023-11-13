Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Also-Ran / Asterisk Candidates

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Dean Phillips, Gift to All Grifters.

One bloc of reliable (D) voters Phillips is most unlikely to lure away:


A fine example of that famous ‘Midwestern Nice’… Minnesota senator knifes Wisconsin rep, but sweetly:

Speaking of balanced, reach-across-the-aisle, Repub-style CENTRISM!!!…
And the Third Party Ball just wouldn’t be the same without Jill ‘Russian Asset’ Stein!

A wonderful bit of phrasing: That pie keeps getting more and more forks…

    6. 6.

      something fabulous

      Hey AL, if in “A fine example of that famous ‘Midwestern Nice’… Minnesota senator knifes Wisconsin rep, but sweetly:” you mean Phillips as the latter, he’s *also* from MN, per the tweet right above. Even MORE delicious! She’s patting the head of one of her own delegation– with her tidy knife!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of also-rans, Tim Scott dropped out, according to WaPo:

      “The voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear, and they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim,’” Scott said.

      They’re saying, “Not ever, Tim.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      What a good opening for Bernie to explain how he lied to his supporters in 2016 about the primary being rigged.

      Dean Phillips is such a dope. He says he’s running because Biden is too old, but he runs a campaign that is more indicative of old people than Biden.

      Reply

