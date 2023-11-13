Put them all on an island survivor style. Then drone it. https://t.co/diARfqdbkL — Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) November 10, 2023

Dean Phillips, Gift to All Grifters.

Great example of the idiocy of “we need businessmen in politics” myth; if Phillips were actually good at business & good at politics he’d know a bunch of the people he’s hired are parasites who feed off the carcasses of weenie “I’m going to do things differently” loser candidates https://t.co/8uomFDziy9 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 9, 2023

One bloc of reliable (D) voters Phillips is most unlikely to lure away:

He also is finding out there’s more to winning the D primary than hiring a team of proven losers to run his campaign — Claude Lemieux ?? (@ClaudeLemieuxCA) November 9, 2023

In case you need more proof that Dean Phillips is the candidate of panicking rich dilettantes: https://t.co/GMKPU8VO8U — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 8, 2023





What does “Democrats better get their act together, fast” mean? It appears that nobody who currently works w Democrats works for him, his campaign has gotten off to a disastrous start, & Dems aren’t showing interest in him. He’s a novelty act, until his money runs out https://t.co/7sJK0S9ru3 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 4, 2023

We’re less than a week in to @repdeanphillips campaign, and it’s clearly one of the best-run campaigns in America. And by “best-run” I mean you take three-dozen coked-up rabid monkeys, coat them in motor oil, tape knives to their paws, and set them loose in a Cracker Barrel on a… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 3, 2023

Scoop: @deanbphillips' longshot bid for president is running into a problem: Minnesota power players are demanding he return past campaign donations or he must commit not to use those funds vs. @JoeBiden.

Others are just flat out saying they won't help himhttps://t.co/rmPkNRpAHt — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) November 6, 2023

A fine example of that famous ‘Midwestern Nice’… Minnesota senator knifes Wisconsin rep, but sweetly:

It IS hard to break through partisanship in Washington… that’s why I’m proud to support President Biden… The only candidate who has actually delivered on this value with the biggest *bipartisan* investment in American infrastructure in decades. Biden delivers. https://t.co/7gsJjAD5JP — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) November 3, 2023

Hey, Dean Phillips is entitled to light his personal fortune on fire, but I wouldn’t run in a Dem primary on a laundry list of issues Republicans cared about in the early aughts because that’s the era his GOP campaign manager is stuck in. https://t.co/aVFh5f66xo — Susan J. Demas ?? (@sjdemas) November 3, 2023

Speaking of balanced, reach-across-the-aisle, Repub-style CENTRISM!!!…



Manchin’s ambitions have been constantly inflated, mostly (it would seem) out of sheer boredom by the national press https://t.co/5wmdCVlqS1 — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) November 10, 2023

Periodic reminder that the actual Democrat won the 1992 election in an Electoral College landslide https://t.co/Vkvgu3uEAf — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) November 10, 2023





And the Third Party Ball just wouldn’t be the same without Jill ‘Russian Asset’ Stein!

If you made a list of things that are both very dangerous and incredibly annoying, this would be near or at the top. Jill Stein launches 2024 bid as Green Party candidate | The Hill https://t.co/4sDbVdq5Xq — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) November 9, 2023

I guess the Russians were disappointed in Cornel West’s underperformance — AuTomnal Hilton (@TVHilton) November 10, 2023

They'll all gonna share the same pool of voters. The people that ignore that ultimately only one of two people will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, and that Trump is the other one. That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone's chance of even a Perot. — Jay Robertson ???????? (@IJefTomI) November 12, 2023

A wonderful bit of phrasing: That pie keeps getting more and more forks…