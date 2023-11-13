Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Ah, the different things are different argument.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

This fight is for everything.

We still have time to mess this up!

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

This blog will pay for itself.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer into Fall 2023

On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer into Fall 2023

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday!

Better get out your hiking boots because we have a week of hiking ahead, in some beautiful locations.

(slick on the image below for a bigger, non-blurry version)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 10

Albatrossity

Here is another potpourri of images from the summer, again with no real theme, but just sharing the beauty of the natural world in a time when beauty seems so necessary.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 9
Near Manhattan KSAugust 1, 2023

Photographing hatch-year birds occupied a lot of my time this summer, for some reason. I’d like to think that means that our local birds had a productive year! Here are a pair of young Orchard Orioles (Icterus spurius) exploring the world in their first summer on the planet. Our back yard had a pair of Orchard Orioles this summer, and the babies were seen several times. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 8
Near Manhattan KSJuly 23, 2023

Northern Parulas (Setophaga americana) are one of the few warbler species that nest in my patch of Flyover Country, they also seem to have had a good year yere. This youngster was quite curious about me and the camera, and posed nicely for this portrait on a lichen-encrusted twig Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 7
Near Manhattan KSAugust 29, 2023

The recently-fledged warbler above looks a lot like its parents, but some birds are a bit more mysterious in their first summer plumage. This is a Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus), but it doesn’t have a red head. It is just starting to show a tinge of red on the back of the head, but these gray-headed woodpeckers consternate plenty of birders here every summer. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 6
Near Manhattan KSAugust 29, 2023

Ruby-throated Hummingbirds (Archilochus colubris) in hatch-year plumage strongly resemble adult female birds, and it can be difficult to separate the birds by age classes. One clue is the very fresh plumage (no nicks or worn ends) and the scaly look of the buffy-edged crown feathers. Hopefully this one makes the trip to Central America and back here successfully; it’s always good to have more hummingbirds around! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 4
Near Manhattan KSJuly 14, 2023

Adult male Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are very aptly named, and you can also see the plain green crown (no scaly look) in this picture. Late in the summer these feisty males seemed to be everywhere I went! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 5
Near Manhattan KSJuly 14, 2023

Another feisty bird that seems to be increasing its population around here, the Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris) truly defies description, especially the male as seen here. The French name for this species, Passerin nonpareil, sums it up pretty well. It is indeed peerless! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 3
Near Manhattan KSJuly 30, 2023

Spotted Sandpipers (Actitis macularius) do indeed have spotted plumage for much of the summer, but sometime in August, they will usually molt into a very much more drab unspotted version for the winter months. This unassuming bird migrates singly or in small groups, moving twice a year between the summer range (mostly in Canada) and a winter range mostly along the coasts of northern South America. Their jerky stride has earned them some interesting nicknames, including Teeter-bob and Tip-tail. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 1
Near Manhattan KSAugust 30, 2023

On many summer days I find myself sitting on our back deck in the shade, watching the birds on the feeders or in the surrounding trees. White-breasted Nuthatches (Sitta carolinensis) are here year-round, and are always entertaining. This one was picking off the ants who live in a small hollow in one of the locust trees. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023 2
Near Manhattan KSJuly 14, 2023

Wooly Verbena (Verbena stricta, aka Hoary Vervain) is an abundant and colorful native on our local prairies. And since a lot of the BJ jackals are dedicated gardeners, I thought I should include a flower picture for those folks! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer into Fall 2023
Near Manhattan KSJuly 15, 2023

Finally, the season for holiday calendars is rolling around, and I am gathering and judging images for my annual Bird Butt calendar. It ain’t complete yet, but this Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus) is certainly a contender this year! Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • HinTN
  • JPL
  • Rusty
  • SteveinPHX

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      nonpareil, indeed! Wonderful pictures and commentary, as always. I think I like the nuthatch chowing down the best. I must need breakfast. 🤔

      Why do the gray-headed woodpeckers confound the birders. You seem to understand perfectly well that kids these days…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.