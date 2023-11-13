Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Cole is on a roll !

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Ok So Maybe We Might Need An Ethics Code

Ok So Maybe We Might Need An Ethics Code

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

The frauds at the Supreme Court have decided maybe congress was right and although we still completely disagree they have any authority over us we will make a tidy little code of ethics:

The Supreme Court on Monday adopted its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices, but the code lacks a means of enforcement.

The policy, agreed to by all nine justices, does not appear to impose any significant new requirements and leaves compliance entirely to each justice.

Indeed, the justices said they have long adhered to ethics standards and suggested that criticism of the court over ethics was the product of misunderstanding, rather than any missteps by the justices.

So it’s voluntary and lacks enforcement and up to scouts honor. It’s fucking insulting is what it is. They gotta be caught with gold bars- oh, wait, that wouldn’t matter, either, now, would it?

Back to Game of Thrones-rewatching has been as much fun the first time through, and in some ways better.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • BellyCat
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Adam L Silverman

      Popehat6h
      In reviewing the household Nazi memorabilia of a billionaire friend, a Justice should not make comments either in favor or against Nazis that could be construed as indicating partiality on any matters before the Court.
      A Justice should not boof malt beverage during or immediately before a Conference of Justices if doing to would impair that Justice’s ability to deny relief to death row inmates.
      In reading from the bench an opinion disenfranchising any person or persons, a Justice should not cackle or rub his or her hands in a manner implying an inappropriate level of glee.
      When operating an expensive recreational vehicle provided by a dear friend for reasons completely coincidental and unrelated to that friend’s business before the Court, a Justice should not attempt to pass on the right.
      If a Justice’s family member — let’s just say, hypothetically, a wife, no reason — is a paranoid psycho with an elaborate delusional structure driving efforts to overthrow the United States government, the Justice should not bring them to the picnic, because no other Justice wants to hear that shit.
      A Justice may attend, and speak at, conferences of prominent legal organizations, but should avoid joining chants that might indicate partiality, including but not limited to “Lock Her Up” and “Jews Will Not Replace Us.”
      In the course of a flight on a private jet to a billionaire’s island retreat, a Justice should not bogart all of the caviar in a way to bring disrepute onto this Court
      Reply
    6. 6.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      You’re right John, it’s a fucking insult and it’s an intended one IMO. That they have the balls to say that this would dispel the “misunderstanding” that the court has no ethic code is just pure bullshit. Just like the police policing the police, this is completely worthless and self-serving.

      The Sleazy Six on the court need to quit their day job and become comedians because while they suck at comedy they are better at that than as ethical jurists.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.