Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Republicans in disarray!

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Late Night Open Thread: The ‘Narrative’ the Horserace Media Prefers

Late Night Open Thread: The ‘Narrative’ the Horserace Media Prefers

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

2/…seen by voters as a functional & serious party capable of governing
E. Dobbs no longer matters to women
F. There’s a large poll of non-voters who will vote in 2024 & favor Trump by 15 points (as in the Siena polls)
G. Trials won’t hamper Trump’s campaigning or…

3/…campaigning won’t matter
H. Trump’s financial situation won’t hurt his ability to campaign, or it won’t be a problem bc his businesses are healthy & not imperiled legally
I. RFKJr’s anti-vax position will peel off more Biden voters than Trump voters
J. Wealthy…

4/…anti-choice white male coal peddler from Appalachia will cut in to Biden’s support more than Trump’s
K. Fact that he’s drawn no serious primary opposition & no Democrats are calling for him to be replaced doesn’t show Biden is secure, it shows a mass inability of Dems…

5/…to recognize reality Biden can’t win
L. DC gossip is a stronger predictor of electoral success than is low unemployment/shrinking inequality/economic growth
M. The GOP & Trump will avoid any conflagrations, and Trump is the inevitable nominee, but, in the case…

6/…Trump isn’t the nominee, GOP will choose a nominee who is seen as legitimate, will unify the party, won’t lose any of the infrequent voters Trump drew out in 2016/2020, & will keep Trump from trying to sabotage their candidacy & the party

If someone says Biden is doomed…

7/…ask them which of these not particularly plausible scenarios, in what combination, will keep Biden from defeating Trump or his successor as Republican nominee.

Another quote from the Jonathan Martin op-ed that has Nate all aquiver:

Late Night Open Thread: The Fairy Tales the Horserace Media Prefers 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Kathleen
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Rusty

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Mallard Filmore

      This thread has been up for a few minutes.  I CAN”T be the first commenter.  Is there a problem with the blog software?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I’m voting for the oldest guy for prez because he knows how to get shit done. That and anything else is a vote for fascism, which is a bad thing that conservatives really like. Vote experience, vote old dude who gets shit done… vote Biden.

      We all (wife & adult kids) got the good kind of shot Saturday. My wife and the two kids opted for flu and COVID shots and I opted for just the COVID as I need to go back in a week or two to get shot #1 of the shingles vaccine and I’ll do it then. Nobody got sick after shots, just a few sore arms (mine was not sore). Nice!

      Good morning all…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Rusty

      The WP and the NYT are on two diverging paths about Trump.  Surprisingly frank headlines about Trumps rhetoric matching fascists and his plans to use government to go after anyone he perceives as an enemy from the Washington Post, whereas the NY Times is normalizing it all.  I don’t have a regular subscription to the NYT, but I do pay for the crossword.   It may be time to cancel it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kathleen

      Reposted from downstairs somewhere:

      From quiet, self effacing house painter who aspired to be an artist to fiery Fuhrer. Here are our Top 10 hot takes on what (and who!) puts the goose in his step!

      By Jonathan Martin, Peter Baker, and Maggie Haberman (@urbanmeemaw)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Past results may not guarantee future performance, as the stock-and-commodity-trading industry says, but the last time Biden faced off against Trump, Trump had the advantages of incumbency and was using them to put his thumb, his palm, and both bloated buttcheeks on his end of the scale, and it still tipped for Biden in the Electoral College plus giving him a sizeable majority of the popular vote.

      And that was without Trump facing ninety-some-odd criminal charges in four different jurisdictions, not to mention that three years ago Roe, not Dobbs, was the law of the land. The political landscape has not changed in the 21st-century GOP’s favor in the last three years.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @Rusty: Washington Post is a product of DC – it’s rooted in political reporting. NYT is rooted in business reporting – everything is seen through a market lens.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Martin:

      Washington Post is a product of DC – it’s rooted in political reporting. NYT is rooted in business reporting – everything is seen through a market lens. 

      What is David Brooks’ column seen through – a ditch of pig shit?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.