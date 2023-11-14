If only someone were able to influence the degree to which the explicit "I'm going to do the authoritarianism" statements – the ones that are five-alarm fires for ???? democracy – were platformed and centered in the National Conversation™? instead of the horse race & theater ??????? https://t.co/fWO9EUWprW

the media is absolutely terrified of biden winning again. a lot of these outlets won't survive another four years without trump https://t.co/sFf2TpKlsp

1/ A. Trump seems more cognitively healthy than Biden B. 1-6/indictments/trials will have no effects on voters C. Biden’s 5 pt margin will be wiped away by Biden voters now pro-Trump or think Biden is as bad as Trump D. After underperforming in 2018/2020/2022 Repubs are now…

2/…seen by voters as a functional & serious party capable of governing

E. Dobbs no longer matters to women

F. There’s a large poll of non-voters who will vote in 2024 & favor Trump by 15 points (as in the Siena polls)

G. Trials won’t hamper Trump’s campaigning or…

3/…campaigning won’t matter

H. Trump’s financial situation won’t hurt his ability to campaign, or it won’t be a problem bc his businesses are healthy & not imperiled legally

I. RFKJr’s anti-vax position will peel off more Biden voters than Trump voters

J. Wealthy…

4/…anti-choice white male coal peddler from Appalachia will cut in to Biden’s support more than Trump’s

K. Fact that he’s drawn no serious primary opposition & no Democrats are calling for him to be replaced doesn’t show Biden is secure, it shows a mass inability of Dems…

5/…to recognize reality Biden can’t win

L. DC gossip is a stronger predictor of electoral success than is low unemployment/shrinking inequality/economic growth

M. The GOP & Trump will avoid any conflagrations, and Trump is the inevitable nominee, but, in the case…

6/…Trump isn’t the nominee, GOP will choose a nominee who is seen as legitimate, will unify the party, won’t lose any of the infrequent voters Trump drew out in 2016/2020, & will keep Trump from trying to sabotage their candidacy & the party

If someone says Biden is doomed…

7/…ask them which of these not particularly plausible scenarios, in what combination, will keep Biden from defeating Trump or his successor as Republican nominee.