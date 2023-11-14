If only someone were able to influence the degree to which the explicit "I'm going to do the authoritarianism" statements – the ones that are five-alarm fires for ???? democracy – were platformed and centered in the National Conversation™? instead of the horse race & theater ??????? https://t.co/fWO9EUWprW
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) November 11, 2023
the media is absolutely terrified of biden winning again. a lot of these outlets won't survive another four years without trump https://t.co/sFf2TpKlsp
— Dutch East Indies Consultant (@canderaid) November 13, 2023
1/ A. Trump seems more cognitively healthy than Biden
B. 1-6/indictments/trials will have no effects on voters
C. Biden’s 5 pt margin will be wiped away by Biden voters now pro-Trump or think Biden is as bad as Trump
D. After underperforming in 2018/2020/2022 Repubs are now…
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 13, 2023
2/…seen by voters as a functional & serious party capable of governing
E. Dobbs no longer matters to women
F. There’s a large poll of non-voters who will vote in 2024 & favor Trump by 15 points (as in the Siena polls)
G. Trials won’t hamper Trump’s campaigning or…
3/…campaigning won’t matter
H. Trump’s financial situation won’t hurt his ability to campaign, or it won’t be a problem bc his businesses are healthy & not imperiled legally
I. RFKJr’s anti-vax position will peel off more Biden voters than Trump voters
J. Wealthy…
4/…anti-choice white male coal peddler from Appalachia will cut in to Biden’s support more than Trump’s
K. Fact that he’s drawn no serious primary opposition & no Democrats are calling for him to be replaced doesn’t show Biden is secure, it shows a mass inability of Dems…
5/…to recognize reality Biden can’t win
L. DC gossip is a stronger predictor of electoral success than is low unemployment/shrinking inequality/economic growth
M. The GOP & Trump will avoid any conflagrations, and Trump is the inevitable nominee, but, in the case…
6/…Trump isn’t the nominee, GOP will choose a nominee who is seen as legitimate, will unify the party, won’t lose any of the infrequent voters Trump drew out in 2016/2020, & will keep Trump from trying to sabotage their candidacy & the party
If someone says Biden is doomed…
7/…ask them which of these not particularly plausible scenarios, in what combination, will keep Biden from defeating Trump or his successor as Republican nominee.
8/ N. Biden’s campaign ability is negligible, & being able to do full-fledged field organizing/in-person GOTV will give the Dems no gains compared to 2020. https://t.co/ZzAlhvE6YW
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 13, 2023
Trump is out there pretty explicitly promising fascism and talking about fascists and authoritarians he admires and some in the media are still trying to figure out the angle for their reporting.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 14, 2023
One guy is 83 and will leave the country in much better shape than what he inherited. The other guy is 80 and is a fascist demagogue who doesn't seem to know who the current president is. Both sides. https://t.co/cV8FbH1EOA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2023
Another quote from the Jonathan Martin op-ed that has Nate all aquiver:
I dunno, I think it's a winner. pic.twitter.com/HSGR3Zc7GH
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) November 13, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings