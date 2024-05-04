Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans in disarray!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

We still have time to mess this up!

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This really is a full service blog.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Politics / Politicans / President Biden / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Presidential Medal of Freedom

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Presidential Medal of Freedom

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

A selection of people who genuinely represent the best of America, and the President who takes delight in recognizing every facet of American greatness!

Per the Washington Post [gift link]:

During a ceremony held at the White House on Friday, Biden said he had the “extraordinary honor to bestow the nation’s highest civilian honor to 19 incredible people whose relentless curiosity, inventiveness, ingenuity and hope have kept faith in a better tomorrow.”

On Friday, Biden introduced all the nominees with brief descriptions of their work and contributions to the nation.

Biden joked that he was forced to write short introductions or else, “we’d be here for 12 hours.”

“[There is] much more to say about them,” Biden said. “But you all know how incredible they are.”…

During his presidential tenure, Biden has awarded the medals to a range of figures, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington, inventor Steve Jobs and Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in New York who treated patients during the pandemic…

Here’s the complete ceremony via YouTube, if you want to watch some very happy & deserving people (or their families) be recognized, in alphabetical order. The actual medal-awarding starts at approximately 23min; fan favorite Nancy Pelosi comes on at ~43min:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • beckya57
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris Johnson
  • CliosFanBoy
  • gene108
  • Jackie
  • JML
  • Layer8Problem
  • Leto
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      beckya57

      Anyone besides me remembering Biden’s reaction when Obama gave him this award?  Worth watching on Youtube if you’ve never seen it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JML

      Hey, Frank Lautenberg made the list! Shame it’s posthumous, but mad props to the man who got smoking off of airplanes.

      Liddy Dole being on there though…that’s a “we need to be bipartisan, who’s someone sort of inoffensive, even if they never really accomplished anything?’ pick if I ever saw one.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      narya

      That’s quite the list of honorees!

      OT: I have FOUR bowls of sourdough starter in the fridge: one is my regular starter (the mother), one is for two loaves of seeded whole wheat bread, one is for pizza, and one is for a cherry coffeecake. Yes, I will be baking all day tomorrow. Trying to get some stuff done before Monday’s (6 am arrival, 7:30 start) surgery. I had originally thought to stay overnight, but since I’m first on the schedule, I’ll likely come home; it’s usually done as outpatient surgery (parathyroidectomy).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chris Johnson

      What the fuck did Bloomberg do besides gracefully bow out after getting obliterated by Elizabeth Warren?

      That’s a real question, by the way. If it’s because he’s close enough to the Biden team that he’s on board with which media entities are wholly owned by Russia, and he’s believably told the Biden people that he is not siding with Russia, to me that would be enough. If he’s tattling on his media owner peers to the point that Biden and his team know not to even bother acting like the NYT is normal, doubly so.

      There are things a wealthy arrogant pig of a billionaire can still do to deserve such a medal, but they’re mostly related to being a wealthy arrogant pig of a billionaire ON OUR SIDE. So naturally, I’m curious.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starfish

      It was interesting to see Medgar Evars and Opal Lee on that list.

      I went to read more about Father Gregory J. Boyle, and this man that looks like Santa Claus has the biggest gang intervention and rehabilitation organization in the US. That is awesome.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      FYI (may or may not apply to your locality).

      Went online to schedule the next COVID shot (every sic months for me). Found out my local Costco’s pharmacy no longer keeps the vaccine in inventory. Long’s Drugs (local iteration of CVS) still does, however. There’s one several hops and skips up the road; made an appointment there

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Layer8Problem

      @CliosFanBoy:  “Contrast with the collection of jackasses Trump gave it to.”

      This is why the good lord invented the asterisk:  “* Yet another example of TFG giving the award to a fascist.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      gene108

      @Chris Johnson:

      What the fuck did Bloomberg do

      Maybe this:

      Everytown for Gun Safety is an American nonprofit organization which advocates for gun control and against gun violence.[7] Everytown was formed in 2013 due to a merger between Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.[8]

      SNIP

      Everytown for Gun Safety is largely financed by Michael Bloomberg.[10][11]

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Everytown_for_Gun_Safety

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      @narya: That all sounds delicious but post any surgery, you need protein to provide your body with what it needs to knit itself back together.

      How about some hard boiled eggs as snacks and turkey or other cold cuts for sandwiches on that bread? Yogurt and cheese too. Some people sprinkle protein powder on everything but I am not convinced that is necessary.

      Anyway, hope your surgery goes well and your recovery is swift, problem-free and complete. Keep us posted.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Leto

      @Suzanne: In the same vein:

      A phone rings at the 700 Club.

      Hello?

      Hi, I’d like to speak with Pat Robertson

      Oh, sorry to inform you that he has passed. Click.

      Again the phone rings.

      Hello?

      (Obviously the same person): Hi, is Pat Robertson there?

      I’m sorry to say he is no more. Click.

      Phone rings again.

      Hello?

      (Same voice) Hi, can you get Pat Robertson for me?

      Sir, as I told you before, he is gone! Click.

      Again ring ring

      Hello? Hi, can Pat Robertson come to the phone?

      Listen, I told you he’s dead. D.E.A.D. Don’t you understand that?

      Oh, I understand all right.

      Then why do you keep calling!?!

      I just like to hear that he is dead!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Leto: I found a picture of his gravestone with a huge piss splatter on it, and I periodically reshare it on my Book of Faces page. It’s always a pick-me-up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Rusty

      @Chris Johnson: His foundation is a big supporter of the arts.  My daughter works for a black dance troupe that was a recipient of a substantial grant from  Bloomberg. The foundation not only gives money but provides other kinds of support such as networking, management training and more.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.