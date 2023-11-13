(Crest of the Security Service of Ukraine)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has moved against the Russian funded Ukrainian network that was attempting to sell dirt to Rudy Giuliani. The SBU has begun charging members of this network with treason!

The Security Service and the DBR gathered evidence of a state betrayal by the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, who carried out information and subversive activities in favor of the rf. According to the investigation, he had a call sign «Pinocchio» and was part of a criminal organization that formed the main department of the genstab of the Russian armed forces ( known as the game). The main task of this organization – to shake the socio-political situation in Ukraine and discredit our state in the international arena. For this, the members of the group received money from military intelligence rf. According to available data, network funding reached more than $ 10 million. Within the pre-trial investigation, it is documented that the figure skater spread fakes about the supreme military-political leadership of our state. One example of misinformation work – the spread of fakes about the alleged interference of Ukrainian high-ranking officials in the 2019 US presidential election. For « dispersal» pro-Russian narratives, he participated in the relevant press conferences. It is established that the criminal organization was created by the Deputy Chief of the Russian Game Vladimir Aleksiev as an agent network operating in the capital of Ukraine. The operational leadership of the enemy group from the territory of the rf was carried out by his deputy – Alexei Savin. According to the investigation, in addition to the People’s Deputy, the enemy group included exnardep Andriy Derkach, who fled abroad on the eve of a full-scale invasion. This agency network also included former prosecutor Konstantin Kulik. He had a call sign «Bird » and is currently hiding from justice abroad. During the information sabotage against our state, Kulyk publicly engaged in pseudo-legal « justification of » fakes in favor of the Kremlin. The subversive activities of the criminal organization in Kyiv were coordinated by the exponent of Derkach, a former employee of the game of the time of Srsr Igor Kolesnikov, who on the materials of the SBU has already been convicted and is serving a sentence for treason. Currently, on the basis of the evidence gathered, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed a member of the criminal organization – MP – about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 1 tbsp. 111 (state betrayal);

part 1 tbsp. 255 ( creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

Here’s analysis from Pwnallthethings from the Skyview app as BlueSky posts don’t embed here:

Pwnallthethings1h Oh, this is a big deal: Statement today from Ukraine’s SBU. It’s charging former Ukrainian lawmaker Derkach and former Ukrainian prosecutor Kulyk with treason against Ukraine ssu.gov.ua/novyny/za-ma… The allegation here is that they were part of a network ultimately working for Russia’s GRU intelligence agency, and funded by them to the tune of about $10m or so. Now why would you care? Bear with me on this One of the allegations is what that group was tasked with. Specifically: “disinformation [namely] spreading fakes about the alleged interference of Ukrainian high-ranking officials in 2019 to influence the [2020] US presidential elections” They’re talking about Guiliani’s 2019 meeting with Derkach abcnews.go.com/Politics/rud… Giuliani in Ukraine with conservative news outlet in effort to discredit impeachment probeRudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine this week as part of his ongoing effort to promote theories of Ukrainian election meddling as part of a conservative documentary series.abcnews.go.com Giuliani is not named, and he is not accused of crimes by UA. But it is, in effect, Ukraine saying that it not only believes–but can and intends to prove–that Giuliani’s 2019 allegations about corrupt payments to Hunter Biden in 2019 were forgeries made by, and laundered to him, by Russia’s GRU.

It seems like the Ukrainians are closing in on the Black PSYOP we began discussing her back in October 2019. Now we wait to see if Ukraine indicts anyone on the US end of this op: Giuliani, Mac Isaac, Bannon, Guo, etc.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is a matter of principle for Ukraine to implement all seven recommendations of the European Commission and fulfill everything that is required at this point of our path to the EU – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! The key takeaways from this day. I met with the leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev – today is his birthday, he turned 80. A decent man, a brave man. A defender of his people and the whole of Ukraine. I awarded Mustafa Dzhemilev the title of Hero of Ukraine. I believe that it is absolutely well deserved. I also thanked him for what he has done for our people, for our freedom. He is truly a moral authority. I also thanked him for the fact that Mr. Mustafa-aga is now with us in the fight against Russian aggression. Of course, we talked about Crimea and the protection of our people on the peninsula. We are mindful of all parts of our country and must restore freedom for the entire Ukraine without exception. I thank everyone in the world who remembers that Russia’s attack on the rules-based international order began with Crimea. It was with the seizure of Crimea that Russia began this aggression and destabilization. And it is difficult to imagine a restored peace in the world unless we return to Ukraine what Russia has stolen. Restoring our territorial integrity is a global need. Today, I held a long meeting with diplomats, government officials, and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada to discuss our country’s preparations for the European Council’s political decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. Our steps and our decisions. We are working to get an unconditioned decision to open negotiations. For Ukraine, it is a matter of principle to implement all the recommendations of the European Commission, all seven recommendations, and fulfill everything that is required at this point of our path to the European Union. The success of our country and people – economic, social, and success in building Ukraine’s relations with the world – can only be achieved as a common success of the whole of Europe. To this end, we are gradually strengthening our institutions and legislation, even during a full-scale war. And I am grateful to everyone who contributes to this, who endorses the relevant decisions, who puts them into action. Today, I also held several meetings on our next international steps planned for the coming weeks. Negotiations with the leaders of partner countries, new support packages for our warriors, and international communication of Ukraine. We can and must ensure an absolutely clear result: no matter what the information agenda of the world is, our partners must understand us and hear Ukrainians. And they will. There is important news from Romania: an F-16 pilot training center has started operations, our guys will undergo training there. I thank President Iohannis of Romania and Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands for ensuring the implementation of all our agreements. There were also intelligence reports today – by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov and Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko. I am grateful to both of these agencies – to every single person serving there – above all, for the fact that Ukraine knows and will know the enemy’s plans and how to respond to them – properly and powerfully. Both on the ground and in the Black Sea. And, of course, the frontline. Avdiivka, Maryinka, Bakhmut direction, Lyman direction, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region… It is challenging in each of these areas. But I thank everyone who is steadfast. I thank everyone who does not lose strength and positions. I thank all the commanders who care about the troops. I thank all the combat medics who save lives. I thank all our people who remember that Ukraine lives because there is someone to hold off the enemy. Glory to our warriors! Glory to all our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!

Held a productive call with my 🇦🇺 colleague @RichardMarlesMP. We discussed Ukraine’s critical needs for winter, mainly air defence systems, artillery and more ammo. We paid attention to another crucial point – anti-UAV systems. Grateful to Australia for the constant… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 13, 2023

Held a productive call with my 🇦🇺 colleague @RichardMarlesMP. We discussed Ukraine’s critical needs for winter, mainly air defence systems, artillery and more ammo. We paid attention to another crucial point – anti-UAV systems. Grateful to Australia for the constant political support, military assistance, and training of our soldiers.

This statement from Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs:

However hard we try to spin it, a ceasefire would be a victory for Putin. Ukraine will never stop fighting unless we choose to abandon them. The shameful proposal I am hearing is to feed the bear and invite him to come back later. That was my warning today in Brussels. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) November 13, 2023

Is most likely in response to this action by Hungary:

Hungary will keep blocking a tranche worth €500 million intended for military aid to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund. Hungary wants guarantees that the OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be blacklisted as international sponsors of war, Foreign… pic.twitter.com/uhCDTb6cST — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 13, 2023

Hungary will keep blocking a tranche worth €500 million intended for military aid to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund. Hungary wants guarantees that the OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be blacklisted as international sponsors of war, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

The F16 Training Center at 86th Fetesti Air Base is officially open! We are grateful to our Romanian, Dutch, and US partners. https://t.co/7O9H4XTgqp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2023

"We are from Ukraine" is written on the pilot's helmet.

"We will win!" every Ukrainian knows. 📹: 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade pic.twitter.com/e18p0gWy9n — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2023

Today the 100th ship departed the Black Sea humanitarian corridor – an export lifeline for Ukraine that has delivered 3.7 million tons of food & goods to the world. pic.twitter.com/rL0Xv1rxQY — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 13, 2023

Avdiivka:

Battle for Avdiivka continues. 📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/StmKSgRHpU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 13, 2023

A group of Russian infantry decided to hide from FPV drone inside of a destroyed BTR. Avdiivka front, by the 47th Brigade. https://t.co/eMpPkPT8Ua pic.twitter.com/fuTYhfvVh7 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 13, 2023

The Dnipro River, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Russian state news agencies first wrote about the withdrawal of troops from the Dnipro River bank around Kherson. Then they "annulled" it, calling it a mistake. It’s not a mistake, run pic.twitter.com/FRC682QYvG — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 13, 2023

Info floating on Russian channels this morning that the Russian MoD decided to "regroup forces from the Dnieper…", citing the TASS Telegram channel as the source. However, there's nothing on the TASS website at the moment, so stay vigilant about disinfo!… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 13, 2023

Info floating on Russian channels this morning that the Russian MoD decided to “regroup forces from the Dnieper…”, citing the TASS Telegram channel as the source. However, there’s nothing on the TASS website at the moment, so stay vigilant about disinfo! https://t.me/tass_agency/218478

Russian TASS now says the message about the withdrawal from the Dnieper was a mistake. "The news “The command of the Dnepr group decided to regroup troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnieper” is CANCELED as it was released erroneously. We apologise to our… pic.twitter.com/t7gOxSIpzj — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 13, 2023

Russian TASS now says the message about the withdrawal from the Dnieper was a mistake. “The news “The command of the Dnepr group decided to regroup troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnieper” is CANCELED as it was released erroneously. We apologise to our subscribers and readers.”

https://t.me/tass_agency/218478 It is hard to say if it was a blunder, a sabotage, or news going out a bit too early than expected.

Also, close only counts in horse shoes, hand grenades, and nuclear warheads:

Russian drone unsuccessfully trying to drop munitions on a Ukrainian jet ski crossing the waters in the Kherson frontline. pic.twitter.com/Q4dUdYbBXU — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 13, 2023

Krynky, the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Russian channel Two Majors about the situation near Krynky. "The situation in the area near the settlement of Krynky remains tense, the enemy is concentrating heavy equipment on its bank. Electronic warfare continues to cover the positions, and also at night the SDF and GUR… pic.twitter.com/jDL54q1tPR — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 13, 2023

Russian channel Two Majors about the situation near Krynky. “The situation in the area near the settlement of Krynky remains tense, the enemy is concentrating heavy equipment on its bank. Electronic warfare continues to cover the positions, and also at night the SDF and GUR groups are actively working with 120-mm mortars. Since the beginning of the month, we have been waiting for a meeting with the commander of the Dnipro group to discuss pressing problems, including communication and supply issues. So far, the meeting has been postponed.”

Kherson:

The Russian military attacked one of Kherson's hospitals. An ambulance and other cars were destroyed. Further information about possible victims is being clarified, governor of the region Oleksandr Prokudin reports… pic.twitter.com/fVZnE4Uvsg — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 13, 2023

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Family with a two-month-old baby came under Russian shelling on their way back from a medical check-up in Kherson. Baby's grandfather, who was driving, killed. Mother is now in critical condition at the hospital. Heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/KtzwL4MBSM — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 13, 2023

ALL CLEAR!!!

Not exactly sure where in Ukraine this is:

14th Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine also reports that at night Russians attempted to attack. Julian’s k front. https://t.co/oVeRn6njNu https://t.co/JbUr6pfdxb pic.twitter.com/Rnnq0RYSpt — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 13, 2023

For Omnes:

A look from the inside of a British supplied AS-90 155-mm self-propelled howitzer. pic.twitter.com/5gDLkZ2U0x — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 13, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

