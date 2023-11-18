This is the post I was composing on Friday before my out of town company arrived a bit earlier than I expected If there was a big news dump after 3:30 on Friday, I missed it. Did anything major happen after that?

Some news today that I think is worth noting.

Legislation has indeed been introduced to expel Santos. If we’re lucky, we might get a “you can’t fire me, I quit!”

CNN tells us that the other Special Counsel is not expected to press charges after his investigation into Biden’s handling of classified docs. Of course, he seemed to bow to pressure by extending his investigation not that long ago, so I will believe it when I see it.

Poor Donald. Judge Chutkan has denied his motion to strike the language related to the Jan 6 attack. Apparently stating the truth isn’t considered prejudicial!

Musk is antisemitic scum. Part 185.

Another victory for Democracy Docket, this time in North Dakota. I did not know that it was still possible to have a ruling that anything violates the Voting Rights Act!

More grifters; there appears to be an unending supply. No Labels (because the label would have to admit they are mostly funded by the two Rs (Russians and Republicans) tax returns show they rolling in money, and that they are spending 2/3 on ballot initiatives and 1/3 on executive pay and raises. I am officially (not) shocked.

The new vile Speaker plans to release Jan 6 videos in a “rolling” fashion, in “waves”. He sure does like ladders and waves and rolling out information and deadlines in a game-like fashion. He probably ran on something like that in junior high school when he was running for class president. (Just guessing, I don’t know that he actually did that, but in junior high it might have been cute.)

There is apparently some 3-minute audio or video of Trump from Jan 6 where he admits that the crowd would have responded to him if he had asked them to go home. Is it just me, or does this seem really bad for Trump? I have not yet found the actual clip anywhere.

Trump-Judge Cannon has issued another ruling that appears to all-but-guarantee that the FL trial won’t happen before the election. Attorneys, is there any hope that Jack Smith could get anywhere if he filed legal documents requesting a different judge? I’m sure my little Henry could see what she’s been up to, if he had the slightest interest in politics. But is all the circumstantial evidence good enough for the 11th Circuit, or does she have to do something that taken all by itself is egregious?

Open thread.