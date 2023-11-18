A Ukrainian sniper has now set the record for longest kill shot. The video is blurry because of the distance, but I’m going to put the warning up just to be safe.

An Ukrainian sniper set a new world record. With his sniper rifle “Horizon’s Lord”, which is chambered in 12.7x114HL, he accurately hit on a distance of 3,800m the Russian at the right side. Absolutely amazing shot! I can only bow. Source: https://t.co/bSGzoPEK95#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eHvUXsqt31 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 18, 2023

Russia also continues its nighttime bombardment of civilian targets in Ukraine.

Massive drone attack on Ukraine. 29 out of 38 drones downed. Targeted regions incl Odesa, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky. This may indicate Russia’s testing of Ukrainian air defense, signaling preparations for missile attacks. pic.twitter.com/or0YEaXdk9 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 18, 2023

As Ukraine faces another sleepless night, preparing for a new drone attack, here’s a peek into last night’s Shahed hunting. 🎥 Dmytro Marchenko pic.twitter.com/fQb6oUOeeb — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 18, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

More pressure on those who assist Russian terror, we will leave no connection of these people with Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish good health to all Ukrainians! The main points for today. First, once again, I congratulate all Ukrainian sergeants and warrant officers on their professional day! I thank every sergeant and warrant officer who genuinely cares for the soldiers, supports the fighting spirit in their units, and knows how to be leaders for the troops. During the full-scale war, over 13,000 sergeants have been honored with state awards. Yesterday, I signed a decree to award another hundred Ukrainian sergeants – the best, the strongest. I am proud of you all. Second, for today. Several decisions on sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council have been put into effect. Almost 40 Russian legal entities and over 100 individuals, including those involved in the kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory. Also, individuals who, in various ways, assist Russian terror against Ukraine. We are increasing the pressure of our state on them. Each of them must be accountable for what they have done, and we will not leave any connection of these people with Ukraine. Third, I want to acknowledge the countries that announced new assistance to our state this week. Germany, Finland, Lithuania – thank you for the new defense packages. Estonia – over the next few years, they will increase security investments in the production of ammunition. And this is important. Norway and the United Kingdom – decisions have been made on new humanitarian packages for Ukraine and Ukrainians. Thank you. We are already preparing new steps – security steps – in the coming weeks. This includes strengthening air defense. Another thing. Last night, almost 30 ‘Shaheds’ were destroyed in our sky. I thank all the soldiers of mobile fire groups, the aviation of our Air Force, and the anti-aircraft missile troops. Your accuracy, guys, is literally life for Ukraine. As winter approaches, there will be more Russian attempts to make the strikes more powerful. It is crucial for all of us in Ukraine to be one hundred percent effective. Despite all the difficulties. Despite all the fatigue. Despite any attempts to weaken Ukraine. Respect and glory to everyone who fights for the country, everyone who helps and works to ensure that Ukraine can defend and protect its independence. It depends on everyone, on everyone who is resilient. On all who are effective. On each and every one who can add and adds strength and perspective to Ukraine. Please use every opportunity to strengthen the state. Glory to Ukraine!

The combat mission of Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-25 on the frontline. 📹: @KpsZSU pic.twitter.com/TM1BpJ0VZk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 18, 2023

Krynky, Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Crimea:

Yeah so that TOS-1 destruction footage from yesterday, DeepState says it was destroyed in Krynky. This bitch was brought up to shell the defender positions on the left bank. There was footage. Now it’s no more, after meeting with (apparently) the Baba Yaga agridrone. https://t.me/DeepStateUA/18096

Avdiivka:

Another 2S19 Msta-S was eliminated. This valuable Russian SPG was struck by a single GMLRS somewhere at the Avdiivka front. Source: https://t.co/rAdQ4T2wXS#Ukraine #Donetsk #Avdiivka pic.twitter.com/c88yWKH445 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 18, 2023

Tokmak:

Frontline life in Tokmak direction. A few months back, I was a recon UAV pilot. Here's a special video — our first TOR-2M Russian anti-aircraft system takedown. A Switchblade 600 hit it, and I was adjusting fire with a Shark drone from Ukrspecsystems. This footage captures the… pic.twitter.com/ybiPcY3Wv7 — Локі (@yaroslav_loki) November 18, 2023

Frontline life in Tokmak direction. A few months back, I was a recon UAV pilot. Here’s a special video — our first TOR-2M Russian anti-aircraft system takedown. A Switchblade 600 hit it, and I was adjusting fire with a Shark drone from Ukrspecsystems. This footage captures the moment. It was more than military teamwork — it was a collaboration of technicians too. Our Shark and the American Switchblade in action. 🤝 Our manufacturers get frontline needs, delivering quality products for successful combat. Proof in this video. Now, I’m a part of the team too, but working to boost Ukrainian manufacturers, aiming for threats on our land. 🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine! #FrontlineLife #UkraineStrong #TechInAction

Finland:

Finnish border crossing with Russia following the closure of four checkpoints. Helsinki made this decision in response to Russian hybrid operation. The only question is: why are people fleeing Russia when Putin says that life there is so good? pic.twitter.com/sfGoacrb2Z — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 18, 2023

Reuters has the details: (emphasis mine)

HELSINKI, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Finland will close four of the nine crossing points on its border with Russia on Saturday to stem a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday. Neighbouring Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is also ready to close its border at short notice if necessary, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said. Finland’s president said on Wednesday a rise in the number of asylum applicants arriving on the eastern border appeared to be Russian revenge for Finland’s defence cooperation with the United States, an assertion dismissed by Moscow. Finland, a European Union country whose accession to the NATO alliance this year after decades of non-alignment angered Moscow, shares a 1,340-km (833-mile) border with Russia that also serves as the EU’s external border. “Russia’s instrumentalisation of migrants is shameful. I fully support the measures taken by Finland,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on social media, thanking the Finnish Border Guards “for protecting our European borders”. The four crossings, all in southeastern Finland, are normally the busiest points of travel between the two countries. “The government has today decided that Finland will close some eastern border crossing points. The eastern border for that part will close on the night between Friday and Saturday,” Orpo told a press conference. Dozens of asylum seekers from countries such as Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria have arrived each day this week via Russia, Finland’s border guards have said, after fewer than one per day on average earlier in the autumn. The accumulated number of arrivals since September stands at 280 asylum seekers, the Border Guard Authority said on Thursday. Asylum seekers arriving via Russia will from Saturday be allowed to hand in their applications only at two northern border crossings, the government said. Some 3,000 people use Finland’s southeastern border crossings on a daily basis. Orpo said he understood the closures would make everyday life more difficult for people allowed to travel between Finland and Russia. Making clear Finland would reverse course if the asylum arrivals ended, Orpo said: “Our message is strong, we want this phenomenon to end so we can continue the border traffic like we have until now.” Over 1,200 asylum seekers, mostly Syrians, arrived in Norway from Russia during a sudden influx in 2015. “We’re following the situation closely and we may shut the border at short notice if needed,” Mehl told NTB new agency.

I cannot count how many times I’ve described this part of Putin’s non-kinetic strategy as he wages his world war. But what the Finns are dealing with, just as they did in 2015 along with many other EU member states, is Putin creating a refugee crisis in the Middle East and Africa and then drive those refugees to the EU border states. The point of all this is to overwhelm their asylum and welfare systems, create economic and social disruptions, drive up hostility/negative sentiment to the refugees while also driving up positive sentiment for the Putin aligned/proxy isolationist and neo-fascist parties in each of these EU states. The intention is that they will then be able to leverage these changes in sentiment for electoral gains in order to try to recreate the Brexit process within other EU member states. At least Finland’s leadership and the EU Commission’s have recognized this strategy of war with other means.

Moscow:

Explosion in Moscow. According to the source it is the downing of a drone. Well, a bit too bright for my taste but we gonna find out if this the case. Source: Telegram / Shot#Russia #Moscow pic.twitter.com/7pifYERW0z — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 18, 2023

The Russians have taken another American journalist hostage by arresting them. They’ve been holding Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist Alsu Kurmasheva for a month now:

Today marks one month of Alsu's unjust detention in Russia. An American citizen, Alsu is imprisoned on absurd charges of not registering as a “foreign agent.” Alsu’s captors tell her they have notified the United States of her arrest but received no reaction. The U.S. State… pic.twitter.com/55upMgYrum — Pavel Butorin (@PashaButorin) November 18, 2023

Today marks one month of Alsu’s unjust detention in Russia. An American citizen, Alsu is imprisoned on absurd charges of not registering as a “foreign agent.” Alsu’s captors tell her they have notified the United States of her arrest but received no reaction. The U.S. State Department says Russian authorities have not yet responded to its request for consular access. Alsu has not been convicted; she is accused of a non-violent offense. Yet, she is held in pretrial detention only because she’s a U.S. citizen and an

@RFERL journalist. Alsu is denied visits or phone calls with family members and is confined to a cold prison cell, sleeping with a bottle of warm water between her legs. Alsu’s arrest represents the most egregious use of Russia’s “foreign agent” laws against a journalist. Her politically motivated detention has been condemned by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Sweden, the EU, the OSCE, and many international human rights and media freedom organizations. But Russia remains deaf to the numerous calls for Alsu’s release. Alsu’s family misses her very much. She has never harmed a soul and is certainly no criminal. Alsu is a loving mother, a selfless friend, and a devoted enthusiast of her culture and language. Her imprisonment is wrongful, and she deserves to be released immediately. Let her return to her family. #FreeAlsu

For those of you curious as to the ammunition that Russia is sourcing from the DPRK, I am sorry to tell you it isn’t very good.

When news broke out that North Korea was delivering a million artillery shells to Russia, my first thought was how good the quality would be of those shells. We have the first statements relating to this questions and the answer is that they are of poor quality. In some cases the… pic.twitter.com/gFX9YrAjhH — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 18, 2023

When news broke out that North Korea was delivering a million artillery shells to Russia, my first thought was how good the quality would be of those shells. We have the first statements relating to this questions and the answer is that they are of poor quality. In some cases the dimensions of the munitions was so much off the acceptable levels that it led to the explosion of the barrel. Full podcast: https://spotify.link/a/key_live_pfaVQo61xda7Zq1zC1ca3igayxarnljw #Ukraine #Northkorea

