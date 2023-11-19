Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Not all heroes wear capes.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

I was promised a recession.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Rest in Peace, Rosalynn Carter

Rest in Peace, Rosalynn Carter

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: 

Statement from the Carter Center:

ATLANTA (Nov. 19, 2023) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side.

Mrs. Carter was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39thpresident of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

A long life, and a well lived one, by all accounts. The Carters were unique in their post-presidential lives, living simply and focusing on making the world a better place. We’re unlikely to see their like again.

May Ms. Rosalynn Carter rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing and a comfort, especially for her beloved husband, who must feel lost without her.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • dmsilev
  • Fair Economist
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hedgehog mobile
  • hells littlest angel
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • moonbat
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Quinerly
  • TaMara
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      The Carters have had an amazing run.  They both did a lot of good with the time they had, were and are wonderful examples for the rest of us, and will be long remembered.

      Peace and comfort to Jimmy and all who knew and loved her.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TaMara

      Rest in peace dear lady.

      A beautiful love story for the ages…

      I wonder if President Carter has willed himself to stay around to look after her and will now feel it’s okay to be with her in the next life.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Quinerly

      I am listening to MSNBC from the Tune In app. I hope they rerun the last 20 minutes for all to hear. It’s a great retrospective on Mrs. Carter.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Rest in peace. And my heart goes out to Jimmy, now alone after so many years by her side. I hope all the kids and grandkids and great-grandkids are spending as much time with him as they can

      Also, if you scroll down a ways on the NYT obituary, they have a photo from their wedding day, Jimmy in his Navy uniform looking as happy as can be, and Rosalynn as a very lovely young woman, only 18.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      moonbat

      Bless her and her husband for living their values every day in their relationship and in their dealings with the world. R.I.P.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      @Lapassionara:

      I probably didn’t word that right. I went back to edit and was running out of time. I loathe Trump.  I was afraid during his entire presidency for many reasons….but I also knew how upsetting it would be if the Carters passed while he was in office.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      Compare the positive impact and effect of her lovely wife to that of a Trump, Jordan, MTG, DeSantis, Shapiro,  Owens, etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Fair Economist

      A long and well lived life, granting blessings to us all. I hope I do as well. My condolences to President Carter.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      She had a wonderful life and leaves a great legacy.  My sympathies to the former president and their entire family.  RIP.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      brantl

      I always wonder what she thought, having the Trash-Twins moving into the White House after them; my bet was “There goes the neighborhood!” .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.