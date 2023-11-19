We’re wondering – who might be up for a Thanksgiving zoom?

Guessing that most people who celebrate have their Thanksgiving meals midday, but maybe I just have that impression because that’s what my family has already done. Guessing that everyone is super busy before the big meal, so I’m thinking maybe early evening. Does that sound about right?

Let us know if you would be up for a Balloon Juice zoom. I’ll throw out 6-8 pm Eastern time as a starting point for discussion, and we can adjust from there as needed. That’s 3-5 pm for folks on the west coast, and hopefully not too late for the east coast. We could always do two if there not agreement on a good time frame.

If you’re interested, chime in with your thoughts, and send me an email if you’re up for the Thanksgiving zoom.

Otherwise, totally open thread.