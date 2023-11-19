(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)



The Supreme Court (Republican) of the United States. Justice Thomas rightly earns the most media opprobrium, but the Scandalous Six are all a disgrace to their (stolen) robes.

our new ethics code is that we probably should obey the law sometimes, unless we don’t want to — flglmn (@flglmn) November 14, 2023

But the federal recusal statute already provides that “[a]ny justice . . . *shall* disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Are they just going to keep ignoring federal law? — Alex Aronson (@alexaronson) November 13, 2023

Words, words, words. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D – RI) is not impressed:

Let’s take a look at some of the tweaks the Supreme Court made to the lower courts’ code of conduct. Swapping out “judge” for “justice” makes perfect sense, but a few of these edits ought to raise eyebrows. Here’s the “no ratting out your colleagues” switch: pic.twitter.com/OeUFHAeE8F — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023







Note here the addition of “knowingly.” pic.twitter.com/MfTNwpsShb — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023





“Shall” is swapped for “should.” pic.twitter.com/QAyfvXTjiO — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023





“Shall” swapped for “should,” and “knowingly” sprinkled in a few more times. pic.twitter.com/Ha5RZwauHV — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023





Deleted: “that a judge’s conduct contravened this Code, that a judicial employee’s conduct contravened this Code, that a judicial employee’s conduct contravened the Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees, or that a lawyer violated applicable rules of professional conduct.” pic.twitter.com/NmrBebGIq8 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023





And one more excerpt. Setting aside the main problem of no process/no umpires, even the Code itself is watered down for Their Olympian Highnesses. pic.twitter.com/WpfZ0IS5Bo — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) November 16, 2023





Chief ‘Just Us’ Roberts is no doubt weeping into his pillow, but he doesn’t care enough about his L*E*G*A*C*Y to rein in his fellow grifters, so… {shrug emoji}