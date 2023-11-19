Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS

Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

 
The Supreme Court (Republican) of the United States. Justice Thomas rightly earns the most media opprobrium, but the Scandalous Six are all a disgrace to their (stolen) robes.

Words, words, words. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D – RI) is not impressed:


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 3


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 4


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 6


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 7


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 5


Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 8

Chief ‘Just Us’ Roberts is no doubt weeping into his pillow, but he doesn’t care enough about his L*E*G*A*C*Y to rein in his fellow grifters, so… {shrug emoji}

Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 1

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Scrutinizing SC(R)OTUS - STOCKPILE 2
(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      RepubAnon

      “When he heard the word ‘ethics’, he reached for the dictionary”

      -Vogon thinking adopted by the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      karen marie

      I would love to have seen what Sheldon Whitehouse said but the images within his tweets are not viewable without going to twitter – not something I’m going to do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @karen marie: I would love to have seen what Sheldon Whitehouse said but the images within his tweets are not viewable without going to twitter – not something I’m going to do.

      That’s why I included screen shots of all those images — do those not appear for you?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wapiti

      The Supreme Court Justices should have an absolute requirement to report any outside gift or income over a nominal amount. ($50? Whatever the rest of the Federal Government is bound to.)

      The Justices should have an absolute duty to recuse when a family member or employer or close friend or their agents have matters before the court.

      If they are impartial actors, this should not cause undue difficulties.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      To my mind it boils down to (1) Republicans (duh) and (2) paralyzed political branches.  Absent something to hold the naturally corrupt in check, they’ll do their thing and react indignantly if anyone questions it.

      For all the more or less valid criticism of the Carters, we seem to have fallen rather far since then …

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      Yep. I can’t accept anything over $10 or anything that might cause me to not act in the best interest of the government. My standards are higher than theirs and that’s disgusting. I’m ashamed to have to be even in the same government as them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jay

      @Wapiti:

      The Supreme Court Justices shouldshall have an absolute requirement to report any outside gift or income over a nominal amount. ($50? Whatever the rest of the Federal Government is bound to.)

      The Justices shouldshall have an absolute duty to recuse when a family member or employer or close friend or their agents have matters before the court.

      If they are impartial actors, this shouldwill not cause undue difficulties.

      should is suggestive. shall is directive.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      You could wear a kilt, full formal with a sporran, (purse) or just a utility kilt, (they have pockets)

      underwear is optional, but suggested.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      It wasn’t too long ago that the media showed the Supreme Court building surrounded by a tall fence and with snipers on the roof. Totally normal!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      I heard some not-so-good Argentina news on WTOP news: Mr. Millei, a flaky right wing populist, won Argentina’s Presidential election. Millei beat a candidate from the current ruling party, mainly because of a poor economy.

      But, on the good news side, reporting is that Armenia and Azerbaijan are moving closer to a peace treaty that would finally end their 30 year, on-and-off war.

      Reply

