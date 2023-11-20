Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fundraising for Four Direction in Montana – Angel Matching, trying something new!

Last week, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions. We got some great clips from the zoom, which was fun, and informational.


Key Information 

  • Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
  • So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
  • As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
  • The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
  • That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
  • Four Directions has secured an external match for us, and we have another angel match.
  • We are trying something new for this new $5,000 Angel match.
  • Every dollar you add through the thermometer is double-matched, no limit.
  • Multiply your donation by 4 to see how much will go to Montana.
  • The Balloon Juice angel will mail their $5,000 check when it reaches $18,500.

Click below for all the details.  And don’t forget to thank our BJ Angel!

Angel match starts now!

 

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We are trying something new for this new $5,000 Angel match.

      Every dollar you add through the thermometer is double-matched, no limit. You don’t need to add a comment in order for your donation to count toward the match, but if you do comment, your comment might inspire someone else to donate!

      Multiply your donation by 4 to see how much will go to Montana.  (Reminder: let’s say I donate $100, and the Angel matches is, which makes $200, and the external match that Four Directions found will match the $200, which turns it into $400.)

      The Balloon Juice angel will mail their $5,000 check when it reaches $18,500.

      I have some other stuff going on tonight, so I won’t be able to thank you all personally, so I’ll just say here that we are really giving a big boost to Four Directions for Montana!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Rose Weiss

      You convinced me – I put in $100. I haven’t really started considering political contributions for next year’s elections, but I guess earlier is better and can have more impact, especially when carefully targeted.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      That Zoom was awesome.  Four Directions clearly appreciates the BJ contribution.  They are becoming more and more comfortable with us and unguarded in our Zooms.  Bret and OJs passion and sense of humor really came through.  It felt more like a discussion with friends than a fundraising call.  I refuse to abandon hope and supporting a targeted effort like this makes me feel empowered.  So I’m throwing in another contribution which will end up being (something, something..math), a whole lot more.

      ETA. And thanks BJ angel.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dangerman

      Hey, I was promised no math.

      Ducks? Yes. Dogs? Sure. Math? Wasn’t in the fine print.

      ETA: Ok, so my MS emphasized Operations Research (read: math nerds). Details, details.

      Reply

