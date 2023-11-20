Last week, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions. We got some great clips from the zoom, which was fun, and informational.





Key Information

Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!

So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!

As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.

The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.

That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.

Four Directions has secured an external match for us, and we have another angel match.

We are trying something new for this new $5,000 Angel match.

Every dollar you add through the thermometer is double-matched, no limit.

Multiply your donation by 4 to see how much will go to Montana.

The Balloon Juice angel will mail their $5,000 check when it reaches $18,500.

Click below for all the details. And don’t forget to thank our BJ Angel!

Angel match starts now!