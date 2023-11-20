Last week, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions. We got some great clips from the zoom, which was fun, and informational.
Key Information
- Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
- So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
- As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
- The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
- That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
- Four Directions has secured an external match for us, and we have another angel match.
- We are trying something new for this new $5,000 Angel match.
- Every dollar you add through the thermometer is double-matched, no limit.
- Multiply your donation by 4 to see how much will go to Montana.
- The Balloon Juice angel will mail their $5,000 check when it reaches $18,500.
Click below for all the details. And don’t forget to thank our BJ Angel!
Angel match starts now!
