Monday Night Open Thread

20 Comments

I made soup today. Specifically that lentil soup I saw on the Washington Post website during Covid about a soup so good a nurse ate it every day for lunch for decades. I proceeded to make the hell out of it for several years and then sort of forgot about it for a bit, and I made some today.

I wanted to take a Sunday ride yesterday, so I went to Costco to pick up some staples and price comparison with amazon. Got some produce and some cheese and paper towels and also picked up a rotisserie chicken for 4.99. I have so many mixed feelings about that. First and foremost is that while it is an amazing thing that you can just walk in some place, hand over 5 bucks, and get a thing that had to be born, fed, raised, shipped, slaughtered, and cooked for that low of a price. At the same time, you have to know that that chicken did NOT have a good life, and you have just added to all the cruelty and misery in the world.

What initially lead to this soup is that I was shopping last week and saw a 2 lb bag of lentils for sale for 99 cents. Organic red lentils! I know I already have about 10 lbs in the cupboard, but 99 cents, in this economy? And so I bought them and used a bag of older ones for the coup and put these at the back of the others. Because you never know.

The soup turned out to be pretty good. I had two bowls of it and am now letting it cool down before storing the rest. Thought about the chicken a lot, though, while cooking it. I know I said how amazing it is to get all that for five bucks, but that doesn’t change the fact that picking chicken off a chicken after you boiled it for stock is a pain in the ass. Is it bone? Is it cartilage? I think it’s meat but it feels tendony, etc.

Convenience and the economy really does make it easy to be morally compromised. I could have bought a better chicken had I thought about it, paid 3-4x as much, had to haul it home, freeze it for when I wanted to use it, thawed it and cooked it, and all that. But I didn’t because I saw “$5.00 chicken that’s dirt cheap solves dinner and my soup tomorrow.” And that’s all that went through my head.

I’m so tired of everything being set up that way- the economy, our politics, our health care.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Jharp

      So what is the recipe for those of us who don’t subscribe to the Washington Post?

      It’s paywalled.

      Thanks in advance.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      Have you watched “The Good Place”? They talk about the problem of the world being set up to morally compromise everyone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RSA

      At the grocery store yesterday I saw some chicken livers, which I’d had trouble finding last year during the holiday season, so I’ll be making a pate for Thanksgiving, from a simple recipe a French friend once gave my wife. Spread on a slice of baguette, a sort of comfort hors d’oeuvre.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      I know I said how amazing it is to get all that for five bucks, but that doesn’t change the fact that picking chicken off a chicken after you boiled it for stock is a pain in the ass. Is it bone? Is it cartilage? I think it’s meat but it feels tendony, etc.

      So, I always strip the roast chicken carcass of meat first, while it’s cold. That lets me get all the meat off.

      Then the carcass (bones broken open) and skin all go back into the roaster with the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and bay leaf base, used to roast it,  (wazzed up) and go under the broiler until the skin chunks are browned slightly.

      then that is simmered off and strained for the stock.

      I always start with a good chicken, not so much for animal welfare reasons, (but that is a part of it), but mostly because they taste so much better, cook so much better.

      It could be worse John, you could have gotten chicken “fingers” at a fast food chain.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      @Chetan Murthy: Thanks. it looks tasty

      Lentil soup always tastes better with some sort of hot pepper in it. I make lots of different versions but adding the hot pepper, red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper always brings it up a notch from bland to yummy..

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kindness

      I guess we would all feel morally better if we knew the chickens we got at Costco lived long free range lives in a farm upstate, and died happy of old age.  Yea, I’d be happy for the chicken.  I probably wouldn’t want to eat that chicken rotisseried.  Stewed maybe.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jackmac

      Gotta say that the $4.99 Costco chicken is usually vastly superior to the scrawny ones available at my local Jewel-Osco. Besides, the Costco chicken may not have had a great upbringing, but neither has the pork, beef and Thanksgiving turkey many will consume this week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: That was such a good show. And the ending was so perfect I’ll never be able to watch it again.

      Odd that The Good Place and Lucifer ran at about the same time and that both dealt in really different ways with what it meant to be an ethical, humane person. Loved both shows.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      japa21

      Heard today that the average Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost 5% less than it did last year. Bet if you asked the average person on the street they would say the price went up 50%.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      I’m so tired of everything being set up that way- the economy, our politics, our health care.

      US healthcare is cheap? :)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      I used to get meat from a woman in Indiana. She raised pigs who lived in a forest and ate acorns, and she got the rest of the meat from other local small-scale providers. All raised as well as they can be, delicious, and a decent price  for what you get. She vanished at some point early in Covid — sold all her stock off them disappeared, still owing some people (not me) money. Not a trace and many people have looked. I’m afraid it was debt or jail or drugs or some combination of those of worse. I had know her for probably close to twenty years. I think her vanishing is part of the crappy food/economy/life thing John is evoking at the end of his post which is why I mention it. I think of her from time to time and I hope she’s okay.

      Reply

