I made soup today. Specifically that lentil soup I saw on the Washington Post website during Covid about a soup so good a nurse ate it every day for lunch for decades. I proceeded to make the hell out of it for several years and then sort of forgot about it for a bit, and I made some today.

I wanted to take a Sunday ride yesterday, so I went to Costco to pick up some staples and price comparison with amazon. Got some produce and some cheese and paper towels and also picked up a rotisserie chicken for 4.99. I have so many mixed feelings about that. First and foremost is that while it is an amazing thing that you can just walk in some place, hand over 5 bucks, and get a thing that had to be born, fed, raised, shipped, slaughtered, and cooked for that low of a price. At the same time, you have to know that that chicken did NOT have a good life, and you have just added to all the cruelty and misery in the world.

What initially lead to this soup is that I was shopping last week and saw a 2 lb bag of lentils for sale for 99 cents. Organic red lentils! I know I already have about 10 lbs in the cupboard, but 99 cents, in this economy? And so I bought them and used a bag of older ones for the coup and put these at the back of the others. Because you never know.

The soup turned out to be pretty good. I had two bowls of it and am now letting it cool down before storing the rest. Thought about the chicken a lot, though, while cooking it. I know I said how amazing it is to get all that for five bucks, but that doesn’t change the fact that picking chicken off a chicken after you boiled it for stock is a pain in the ass. Is it bone? Is it cartilage? I think it’s meat but it feels tendony, etc.

Convenience and the economy really does make it easy to be morally compromised. I could have bought a better chicken had I thought about it, paid 3-4x as much, had to haul it home, freeze it for when I wanted to use it, thawed it and cooked it, and all that. But I didn’t because I saw “$5.00 chicken that’s dirt cheap solves dinner and my soup tomorrow.” And that’s all that went through my head.

I’m so tired of everything being set up that way- the economy, our politics, our health care.