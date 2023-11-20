Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Monday Evening Open Thread: MAGA Mike Releases the Kraken Jan6 Tapes

Monday Evening Open Thread: MAGA Mike Releases the Kraken Jan6 Tapes

#SpeakerForTheMoment Johnson needed something to distract the MAGAts over the upcoming holiday weekend, while they have too much time to brood over how Black Friday pre-dawn sales squatting just isn’t fun any more, and also the goddamned liberals are still corrupting the education of everyone at the big family dinner under the age of 35.

So he arranged for the dump of a claimed first tranche of carefully selected video from the Jan6 Capitol invasion, to keep the true believers busy hunched over their phones, obsessively scrolling and screen-shotting BREAKING NEWS that will DESTROY the LIE that a bunch of cultists hopped up on cortisol and the words of their Dear Leader vandalized the seat of our national government. Hi, Mom!


Mike Lee (… roy Jenkins!), at it again:

These guys are already in jail, but I’m sure they’re looking forward to their comrades in arms joining them…

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      List of all the Capitol breach prosecutions – I think there’s been one acquittal so far among about 1100 who have faced prosecution: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases.

      ETA: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/30-months-jan-6-attack-capitol: As of July 6, 2023 …

      Arrests made: More than 1,069 defendants have been charged in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia. (This includes those charged in both District and Superior Court).

      Criminal charges:

      Approximately 350 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 110 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

      Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

      Approximately 11 individuals have been arrested on a series of charges that relate to assaulting a member of the media, or destroying their equipment, on Jan. 6.
      Approximately 935 defendants have been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. Of those, 103 defendants have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon.
      Approximately 61 defendants have been charged with destruction of government property, and approximately 49 defendants have been charged with theft of government property.
      More than 310 defendants have been charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, or attempting to do so.
      Approximately 55 defendants have been charged with conspiracy, either: (a) conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, (b) conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, (c) conspiracy to injure an officer, or (d) some combination of the three.

       

      Pleas:

      Approximately 594 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.

      Approximately 160 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Another 434 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.
      A total of 68 of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded to federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers. Approximately 36 additional defendants have pleaded guilty to feloniously obstructing, impeding, or interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Of these 104 defendants, 76 have now been sentenced to prison terms of up to 150 months.
      Four of those who have pleaded guilty to felonies have pleaded guilty to the federal charge of seditious conspiracy.

      Trials:

      98 individuals have been found guilty at contested trials, including 3 who were found guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Another 24 individuals have been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts. 51 of these 122 defendants were found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and/or obstructing officers during a civil disorder, which are felony offenses, including one who has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison.

      Sentencings:

      Approximately 561 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6. Approximately 335 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Approximately 119 defendants have been sentenced to a period of home detention, including approximately 19 who also were sentenced to a period of incarceration.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      I’d like to thank Speaker Johnson for keeping J6 front and center in American voters’ minds heading into next year’s presidential election.

      He really couldn’t make a better argument for Joe Biden’s re-election.

    5. 5.

      Raven

      Despite my mobility issues, high winds and no fish I’m trying to make the best of this trip Then this dude comes along and babbles for an hour. He learned that I was  a vet so he went and got his brother and he talked just as much. My wife got up and walked away but I couldn’t hear what was said. Then this fucking clown tells me he went to work on a house and his wife told him he should leave his Trump hat at home. “Twenty years in the military and he doesn’t like Trump.” I told him I thought Trump was a fucking Nazi and I don’t come down here to talk about this shit! He was truly stunned.

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It’s hard to believe Johnson thinks showing those tapes will work in the Rs’ favor.

      Hand to Murphy, I really doubt Johnson cares about the Republican party.  From the stories I’ve read since his ascension*, Mike Johnson has made a career of leapfrogging up the ladder on the corpses of his former employers and ‘friends’. He is loyal to Mike Johnson, probably his wife, maybe his current donors — as long as nobody makes a better offer.

      Thing to keep in mind at all times — and I’m sure Hakeem Jeffries, for instance, knows this — is that Johnson may be a smarmy Christianist grifter, but he’s not dumb and he ain’t ‘well-meaning’.  The bland affect is an act, like a preying mantis disguised as a dead leaf.

      *(Yes, I have multiple posts in draft, but there’s so much news… )

    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @Raven: Lol good for you!  I have an open demeanor and the look that encourages the Nazi-adjacent to sit down next to me at a bar and start in on the Catechism of Grievances.  If I’m in a good mood, I sometimes try to go all Socratic on them and just ask questions that get at the falsity or the illogic or — occasionally, delicately — the bigotry, and if not sometimes I’ll maintain my nice open demeanor and at some point start through a litany of relevant facts and conclusions regarding treason and subversion and lies and bigotry and whatnot, carefully avoiding the word “you” but making it perfectly clear that they are included.  Either way it kinda shuts them up, which of course is the point.

