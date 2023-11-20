Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: The Season of Diet Sun

Monday Morning Open Thread: The Season of Diet Sun

Our Major Media needs a new pork chop ‘narrative’…
(Ballard Street via GoComics.com)

      mrmoshpotato

      “The Press and pundits can keep being surprised as much as they want. But since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning and he hasn’t stopped losing.”

      I would’ve preferred “and he’s a loser,” but still BAM! POW! to the orange nutsack.

    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I would’ve preferred “and he’s a loser,” but still BAM! POW! to the orange nutsack.

      You’re right. Sometimes redundancy clarifies:

      “The Press and pundits can keep being surprised as much as they want. But since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning and he hasn’t stopped losing…because he’s a loser. L-O-S-E-R.”

    12. 12.

      Kay

      “The Press and pundits can keep being surprised as much as they want. But since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning and he hasn’t stopped losing.”

      Oh, they’re going to be mad! They’ll be a lot of flouncing and hurt feelings! It’ll be like when they demanded he reinvade Afghanistan and he refused.
      On that point, I follow Amy Klobuchar on social media. She’s very involved in helping refugees from Afghanistan. Just steadily working to bring them in, get them aid. Have you heard ONE DAMN WORD about refugees from Afghanistan since media had their big, phony months long hissy fit about how they cared so much about the refugees?
      It’s like how they stopped giving a shit about email process and procedure the moment they knocked Clinton out. Frauds.

    15. 15.

      VOR

      Thing is, TFG is only 3 years younger so not really an improvement in that regard. And TFG is the one making gaffes which make you question his mental acuity. Yeah, I wish Biden was 20 years younger but if my alternative is TFG then I’m crawling across broken glass to vote for Biden.

    20. 20.

      p.a.

      @Kay: Have you heard ONE DAMN WORD about refugees from Afghanistan since media had their big, phony months long hissy fit about how they cared so much about the refugees?
      It’s like how they stopped giving a shit about email process and procedure the moment they knocked Clinton out. Frauds.

       

       

      “Closure”: when the media move on to the next shiny object.

    22. 22.

      M31

      “We haven’t stopped winning and he hasn’t stopped losing, and I for one am not tired of it. My new campaign manager, Major the dog, has promised to bite Donald Trump in the balls and piss on his shoe. I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message”

    23. 23.

      New Deal democrat

      I have one bone to pick with the “John Fetterman democrat” tweet.

      If you follow up and go to the Reuters poll, there is majority support for a lot of different, but non-contradictory, opinions, e.g., Israel is reacting as any other country would do under similar circumstances, but also Israel should call a ceasefire and attempt to negotiate.

      But most importantly, the top result in the Reuters polls was that Gazans should be *allowed* to flee to a safe country (which is not genocide), not that Gazans should be *forced* to flee to another country (which under some definitions is genocide.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      If Speaker Johnson wasn’t a reactionary weirdo with a horrifying political agenda who is 2nd in line to the presidency, I’d almost feel sorry for him: Marjorie “Gang” Greene will make his life a living hell unless Johnson goes the McCarthy route and clutches the viper to his, um, bosom, in which case she’ll just make his life a living hell in other ways. (WaPo)

      “Now the new guy you are told is way better doesn’t want to impeach,” [MTG tweeted], referring to newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). “Such progress.”…

      Within 30 minutes, Johnson texted Greene to insist he was committed to the Biden investigations. He told her the news reports were “fake news,” according to a person close to Greene familiar with the interaction, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation…

      Greene, whose constituents reelected her by more than 30 points last year and who has raised millions of dollars for her campaign and the party, plans to use the same aggressive strategy that she employed against McCarthy when she first entered Congress — publicly pressuring the Republican speaker to move to the right.

      “I represent the base, and I’m not going to be lenient on him just because he’s new,” she said of Johnson. “The same way I was hard on Kevin at the beginning.”

      Now, Greene is publicly pushing a Johnson to create a new January 6 select committee. “Releasing the tapes is not enough,” she wrote on X after Johnson began releasing the tapes this weekend.

      She’s also angry about the recent government spending bill, pissed off about the congressional calendar and furious over the possibility of linking Ukraine aid to border security funds. Best of luck, Johnson.

    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kay:

      Oh, they’re going to be mad! They’ll be a lot of flouncing and hurt feelings! 

      You’ll be able to hear the butthurt from Uranus!  I say “Fuck their feelings!”

    32. 32.

      sab

      My stepkids stopped by yesterday to watch football with their dad. They brought their big goofy dog. Our pitbull was unhappy about that and spent the whole afternoon barking at him with her mouth full of dog biscuits. I was impressed. I didn’t know she could do that with her mouth full. He just shrugged it off and cheerfully ate his own biscuits.

    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: Now, Greene is publicly pushing a Johnson to create a new January 6 select committee. “Releasing the tapes is not enough,” she wrote on X after Johnson began releasing the tapes this weekend.

      “I WON’T STOP UNTIL I HAVE RE-WRITTEN HISTORY!!!  EVEN THE HISTORY THAT THE ENTIRE WORLD WATCHED HAPPEN, LIVE ON TV!  I WILL HAVE MY ORANGE GOD-KING BACK!!”

      Jesus, the voices in that woman’s head must really be something…

    38. 38.

      Scout211

      The “season of the diet sun” gives us the most beautiful sunsets.  I look forward to the evenings here in the fall with so many gorgeous sunsets.

      In other news today, the Appellate Court will hear arguments on Trump’s partial gag order in Judge Chutkan’s court. I will be following the live updates. The ability of a judge to issue gag orders seems like a very big deal to me, but IANAL.

    39. 39.

      Ksmiami

      FYI, the retail expectations are that Black Friday and cyber Monday will be huge. There’s a huge disconnect because the press is innumerate.

    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ksmiami: ​

      @Baud: ​
      I shall endeavor to not spend a nickel on either of those days. I sure as shit am going to avoid Wally world like plague house of horrors that day.

