Happy birthday @POTUS. We are forever grateful for your reliable support in the fight for our Independence.
Wish you many years, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/Y0MfHs218f
— Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 20, 2023
President Biden speaking straight ?? in San Francisco! ?? ?? ??
"The Press and pundits can keep being surprised as much as they want. But since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning and he hasn’t stopped losing." – @POTUS… pic.twitter.com/5PsFSj59uG
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 16, 2023
Our Major Media needs a new
pork chop ‘narrative’…
The young people on TikTok are spoiled brats. Here’s why their poignant stories of economic anxiety are such bad news for Joe Biden.
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 19, 2023
Reuters did a poll where they polled a bunch of statements and ceasefire polled well, but not as well as "Israel is responding the same way as any other country in their position would" or "Palestinians should be allowed to flee to other countries" which y'all say is genocide. https://t.co/we4KwxvyxS
— WBHD – A John Fetterman Democrat (@What46HasDone) November 19, 2023
I’m not as 100% as he seems to be; there could be a health issue, some weird external shock, procedural chicanery, etc. But the assumption that Biden’s margin will shrink or vanish AFTER 1/6, Dobbs, & indictments/trials is on its face whacky https://t.co/b0JuGyPjcZ
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 17, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings