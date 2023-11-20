Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Come on, man.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

A consequence of cucumbers

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Fight them, without becoming them!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Early Morning Thread

Squishable Early Morning Thread

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

I know nothing about Argentina’s politics, but it looks like they chose poorly in their presidential runoff yesterday, electing a hard-right, loud-mouthed gobshite with stupid hair.

Guy with stupid hair

In a move reminiscent of another right-wing egomaniac with stupid hair, the new president, Javier Milei, spread rumors about fraud prior to the runoff election, maybe to inoculate himself against humiliation if he lost. It wasn’t even close — he won with 56% of the vote, according to WaPo.

Milei’s movement adopted the Gadsden flag, which is never a good sign. Milei was known for revving a chainsaw at rallies, which similarly does not inspire confidence.

According to HuffPo, the new president promises to take drastic action to address the nation’s woes, including rolling back abortion rights and sex ed in school. It’s unclear how that’s supposed to help, but Milei is hardly alone in calling for the oppression of women and queer people as a national cure-all.

In defense of the Argentines who elected “self-described anarcho-capitalist” Milei, the country really has been going through some shit, with inflation topping 140%. Tens of millions of Americans are such spoiled toddlers that they’ll empower fascist cranks out of sheer boredom, so who are we to judge?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Viva BrisVegas

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      with inflation topping 140%. Tens of millions of Americans are such spoiled toddlers that they’ll empower fascist cranks out of sheer boredom, so who are we to judge?

      QFT.

      Always sucks to see a right winger  elected, but from what I’ve been reading, their history and politics, and the specific candidate choices in this election, are far different than ours.

      But to be fair, abortions are a proven driver of inflation, so it all makes sense.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Thin Black Duke

      “When a population becomes distracted by trivia, when cultural life is redefined as a perpetual round of entertainments, when serious public conversation becomes a form of baby-talk, when, in short, a people become an audience, and their public business a vaudeville act, then a nation finds itself at risk; culture-death is a clear possibility.”

      Neal Postman warned us. And it’s not an exclusively American problem either, unfortunately.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      I often feel that the right acts like clowns because they know even the people who oppose them will be entertained by it.

      Most of us still do the right thing.  But they only need a small percentage to succumb to it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      On the news this morning, MSNBC was yukking it up about some Trump event in Iowa where the presenter was talking on a Yoda voice.  Maybe it would have been funny if the humour wasn’t in service of fascism, but it was.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Now all he has to do is figure out how to stay in power.

      He’s got a couple of choices:

      1) Fix Argentina’s problems. I jest, like all right wingers he has no real policy except stamping on those weaker than him.

      2) Cheating and Couping. This is the most likely.

      3) Make things worse then give up and run for Russia with a bag full of cash.

      I favour a mixture of 2) and 3).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: The usual right-wing suspects engage in bread and circuses because they have nothing constructive to offer other than performative nonsense. Unfortunately, some people on our side of the political divide are invested in loudmouths who  believe that delivering Aaron Sorkinesque speeches on talk shows will get things done. These clowns think The West Wing is a documentary.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.