Albatrossity

I was recently pondering the passage of the seasons here, and I was waiting the arrival of one of my favorite winter birds here, the Merlin (Falco columbarius). This small falcon species was late arriving this year (as were many of our other northern migrants), but now there is an abundance of them. I don’t think there is a collective noun for this species, since they rarely if ever occur in numbers, but it has been good to see them finally get back here, even if I only ever see one at a time.

Then it occurred to me that I have a LOT of images of this species (I mentioned that it is one of my favorites!), and that it might not stretch the boundaries of an OTR post to devote some text and pixels to a single species. After all, these birds are On The Road when they winter here, even if I am not. So here is an experimental foray into images and information about this fine bird.

Merlins are a circumpolar falcon species, with three subspecies breeding in North America and six that breed in Eurasia. The latter range from Iceland to the Pacific coast of Russia, but I have seen none of those, since my few times in Europe were always in the temperate regions in the summer, when Merlins would be in the Far North. Clearly I need to get out more!

In former times they were employed as falconer’s birds, and their small size made them popular as a “lady’s hawk”. Noblewomen, including Mary, Queen of Scots, flew them. These birds do not think of themselves as delicate or demure, however. Temperamentally, Merlins seem to believe that they are the size of an eagle, and are notoriously pugnacious. At hawk-watching stations it is not unusual to see one of them dive-bombing a larger hawk, just for the fun of it, apparently.

So here are some Merlins for your enjoyment.