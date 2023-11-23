Fox News: We regret to inform you that the explosion at the Rainbow Bridge was not in fact a terror attack.

Nicole Hollander’s Sylvia cartoon strip had a running gag about hapless individuals bargaining with the Devil for a less embarrassing form of death. Trading ‘Spent the afternoon at a casino, before running my Bentley over a barrier at the border and shutting down the NY/Canada border’ would definitely be an upgrade from ‘Tried to outrun a DUI stop at the border after having a KISS concert cancelled from under us’. Still highly undignified, for both the unfortunate individuals and the right-winger who seized upon the incident as ANOTHER TERROR ATTACK WHY DOES BIDEN DO NOTHING?!?…

Per CNN:

There is no indication of terrorism after an explosion killed two people in a car that crashed at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

All four bridges between Canada and the United States near Niagara Falls were closed immediately after the incident, according to the governor. The Peace, Whirlpool and Lewiston-Queenston bridges reopened later Wednesday, while the Rainbow Bridge remained closed, she said…

Here’s what we know:

High-speed vehicle: Investigators believe a man was traveling with his wife in a 2022 Bentley at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a curb, then a guardrail that sent the vehicle airborne into the secondary screening area of Rainbow Bridge, law enforcement sources told CNN. The man had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada but when that was canceled, the man went to a casino in the US instead, investigators believe. The crash occurred sometime after the couple left the casino, law enforcement sources said. Footage on social media and from surveillance cameras shows the remains strewn about with thick smoke and fire billowing. A border patrol employee in a booth also suffered minor injuries, Hochul said…

Travel headaches: The explosion on the eve of the US Thanksgiving holiday led to closures and delays on a busy travel day. International flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were briefly halted while other travelers there were warned they could expect additional screening…