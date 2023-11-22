Quick housekeeping note: the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is supposed to start tomorrow at 10:00 AM Gaza/Israel time. I’ll try to get a late morning update about that if there’s anything important. I still think the major issue is that Sinwar still does not have all the hostages, let alone all the women and children, does not know where they all are, and does not know what kind of condition they’re in. And that is going to a problem from the start.

Thus the Russian-Ukrainian war's second winter campaign begins. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 22, 2023

The first snows have fallen across Ukraine. Requests to conserve power have been made. The second winter campaign has begun.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

A regular meeting in the Ramstein format was held, there are new packages of support for Ukraine and our warriors – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! I have just spoken with Argentina’s President-elect Milei about how to make our relations – Ukraine and Argentina, Ukraine and Latin America – more active. I congratulated Mr. Milei on his election. I invited him to visit Ukraine, and it would be an important signal – a signal of non-indifference. Of course, I informed him about all we have already achieved in the implementation of our Peace Formula. I invited Argentina to show its leadership in joint peacemaking efforts. Today a regular meeting in the Ramstein format was held – the 17th one already. There are also new packages of support for Ukraine – for our warriors. These include shells and missiles, electronic warfare and drones, new capacities for our air defense. A corresponding coalition has been established – the air defense development coalition. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I am grateful for this leadership. I am also grateful to every country that participates in these efforts, which enable our cities and villages to be more protected from Russian attacks. Not everything can be said publicly yet, but Ukraine’s sky shield is getting more powerful literally every month. In the near future, I expect Defense Minister Umerov to report on the results of this Ramstein. I held a meeting today on our European and Euro-Atlantic integration. On what needs to be done now – by mid-December – for the European Union to fulfill its promise to start negotiations with Ukraine in response to our progress – to the fulfillment of all the recommendations of the European Commission. At this meeting, we also discussed how we are moving forward in our relations with NATO – in our integration into the Alliance. It was a fairly broad group of participants – all the sectors involved, all our institutions we expect activity from. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Prime Minister, the relevant Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Head of the Office and his relevant deputies, as well as the Chief of the General Staff. First of all, we discussed the transition of our Defense Forces to NATO standards. In various spheres. Much has already been done. But procurement, planning, and many internal procedures deserve to be modernized. We also need to take the steps that our warriors are waiting for. There is also a clear commitment of the Ministry of Defense to the relevant decisions. There is also good, meaningful communication with partners in the Alliance – we are truly working together to further strengthen our Euro-Atlantic community. As for the European Union, today we agreed on a list of measures and steps that can add the necessary unity to the European community. Most of our partners clearly see our progress – Ukraine’s full implementation of all recommendations. We are also implementing now what we could have done closer to spring, according to the agreed plans. Everyone in the EU needs to see how serious Ukraine is, how clearly we are doing what is required. And one more thing. Today, the usual morning conference call featured several important reports. The work of our export corridor has yielded positive results, with almost 5.5 million tons of cargo already shipped. Africa, Asia, Europe – from Spain to China. I thank everyone who ensures safety in the Black Sea and who works in our ports. Today we also heard reports from the military on the situation on the frontline. In all those areas where it is particularly difficult now. The Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors. I thank each of our soldiers, sergeants and officers whose resilience is now protecting the whole of Ukraine, each of them who is destroying the occupiers with power and courage. The 14th, 53rd, 110th separate mechanized brigades and the 57th and 59th separate motorized infantry brigades should be especially recognized for their results these days. Warriors, I am proud of each of you! I am grateful for your strength! I thank everyone in our society who helps the Defense Forces, who works to make the whole country stronger, and who does not forget that the success of Ukraine is the success of people’s resistance, people’s defense, our maximum unity for the sake of defense and freedom for the whole of Ukraine, for all Ukrainians. Anyone who adds to Ukraine’s confidence, anyone who adds to Ukraine’s results, adds to the guarantees of our independence as well. Glory to Ukraine!

Today was 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"The only language russia can understand is power. And we learned this language well."

Minister @rustem_umerov at the opening of the 17th Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting #Ramstein17. pic.twitter.com/btS9C2d7Ok — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

Abrams, Challengers, Leopards, Bradleys, Caesars, M 270 MLRS, M 777 Howitzers, Zuzanas, HIMARS, ATACMS, Patriots, NASAMS, Bayraktars — and hundreds of other weaponry your governments have provided — make us stronger in our fight with aggressor. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

Our people are all waiting for a chance to come back home. To rebuild their house. To be back with their families.

For a year and a half now, your support brings us closer to home. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

1. A new Ground-Based Air Defence coalition has been formed. Germany and France took leadership. The coalition includes 20 countries. Providing our cities with additional air defence is one of the priorities for this winter. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

3. As a result of yesterday's visit by the 🇩🇪 Minister of Defense, Germany has already announced $1.4 billion aid package, which includes 4 IRIS-T systems, 8,000 new anti-tank mines, 1 Patriot system, 155 mm artillery ammunition. It will arrive in Ukraine by mid-December. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

5. The UK and Norway, within the framework of the Maritime Coalition, will look for ways to further strengthen security in the Black Sea. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

We have some updates on what is being provided in this round of aid:

Germany is one of the leaders in providing military assistance to Ukraine. We are grateful to our German friends for their new military aid package, which includes:

◾️20 Marder IFVs with ammunition

◾️1 Winsent-1 mine clearing tank

◾️5 Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers

◾️2,380…

Germany is one of the leaders in providing military assistance to Ukraine. We are grateful to our German friends for their new military aid package, which includes:

◾️20 Marder IFVs with ammunition

◾️1 Winsent-1 mine clearing tank

◾️5 Warthog Ambulance tracked carriers

◾️2,380 rounds 155mm ammunition

◾️2,428 Crypto Phones

◾️2 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains

◾️2 semi-trailers

◾️9 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles)

◾️2 ambulances 🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪

The National Assembly of Bulgaria ratified the Agreement between the 🇧🇬 Ministry of Internal Affairs and the 🇺🇦 Ministry of Defense for the free provision of armored transport equipment (100 Armored Personal Carriers). We are grateful to the Bulgarian partners for important… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

The National Assembly of Bulgaria ratified the Agreement between the 🇧🇬 Ministry of Internal Affairs and the 🇺🇦 Ministry of Defense for the free provision of armored transport equipment (100 Armored Personal Carriers). We are grateful to the Bulgarian partners for important military support in our fight against aggression. 🇺🇦🤝🇧🇬

🇺🇦One more new package of military support from Lithuania has reached Ukraine today 🇱🇹@LTU_Army delivered 3 million units of 7.62×51 mm ammunition, remote detonation systems & winter equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Our commitment to assist Ukraine remains unbreakable pic.twitter.com/IkA508EMFL — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) November 22, 2023

Russian occupied Crimea:

The Crimean wind of change. As @DI_Ukraine points out, the Crimea Bridge is a completely unnecessary structure. pic.twitter.com/aRBe34y8n8 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 22, 2023

Bucha:

A bit of the winter wonderland that has descended upon Bucha overnight, FYI. It's the town's eastern part that lies in a quiet pinewood.

I love this freshness and this pre-Christmas time vibe. After all the suffering and all the blood it saw under Russian occupation, Bucha… pic.twitter.com/5s3CbylMwC — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 22, 2023

A bit of the winter wonderland that has descended upon Bucha overnight, FYI. It’s the town’s eastern part that lies in a quiet pinewood.

I love this freshness and this pre-Christmas time vibe. After all the suffering and all the blood it saw under Russian occupation, Bucha deserves peace, mulled wine, and warmth in those houses.

Kyiv:

Winter arrived in Kyiv. We awoke to the first snowfall in the Ukrainian capital. It looks beautiful but this is also an ominous sign that we’re entering a period of brutal cold when Russia’s likely to step up missile attacks and try to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/OSKO6nJRA1 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 22, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

Ukrainian liberators greeted by locals on the left bank of the Dnieper River on 17 November. pic.twitter.com/kwLWbE1Uce — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 22, 2023

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

The first documented loss of the Russian Plastun-SN tracked all-terrain armoured vehicle. Russian military received the first batch of this equipment at the end of October 2023. https://t.co/BiabnMKrzU pic.twitter.com/7LUKPogoGR — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 22, 2023

Ukrainian artillery using conventional and cluster ammunition is continuing to heavily decimate Russian ranks, not only in the Avdiivka sector but also in the Zaporizhzhia region. Source: https://t.co/L4J9L9daRw#Ukraine #Zaporizhzhia pic.twitter.com/aF1hJvRzNQ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 22, 2023

Avdiivka:

The battle around Avdiivka has been already far more costly for the Russian army than Vuhledar. But what makes it even worse for them is the usage of cluster ammunition, something what wasn’t available back then. They have a devastating effect on those meat waves. Source:… pic.twitter.com/lMcNZm7ivC — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 22, 2023

The battle around Avdiivka has been already far more costly for the Russian army than Vuhledar. But what makes it even worse for them is the usage of cluster ammunition, something what wasn’t available back then. They have a devastating effect on those meat waves. Source: https://t.me/godsworkfpv/20 #Ukraine #Donetsk #Avdiivka

Putin had some thoughts he decided he’d share with the world today:

GODDAMN I WONDER pic.twitter.com/y56UCOsftA — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) November 22, 2023

If you are looking for an example of how to fit more lies into less time, bookmark 'Putin Lying to the Face of the G20' pic.twitter.com/hFDepnoh7I — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 22, 2023

Incomplete list. Doesn’t include treaties with other countries or resolutions we have signed to withdraw from other so-called countries. Treaties are subject to status, review. not valid in all regions. Restrictions apply. See your local neutral country for more details. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) November 22, 2023

Russia violates: UN Charter 45

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty 70

Helsinki Accords 75

Belovezha Accords 91–92

Budapest Memo 94

Black Sea Fleet Treaty 97

Friendship Treaty 98

Treaty on Azov Sea & Kerch Strait ‘03

Karkiv pact ‘10 But Ukraine is “unwilling to engage in talks”.

The European Council on Foreign Relations Gustav Gressel has thoughts on those still trying to push Ukraine into a ceasefire with Russia. First tweet from the thread, the remainder from the Thread Reader App.

1/ I get asked a lot about the possibility of a ceasefire in the 🇷🇺🇺🇦 war. Short answer – it's an illusion.

Long answer in the thread. — Gustav C. Gressel (@GresselGustav) November 22, 2023

2/ Roughly two “types” of questions popping up:

1⃣ “Now that the counter-offensive failed, should we put pressure on Zelenskyy to negotiate?”THis question implies that 🇺🇦 does not want to negotiate and all we need to do is armwrest them into it. That is nonsense. 3/ Putin does not want to negotiate, he wants to win the war. He made huge investments, financially and personally in this war. He knows that the war came at huge costs for 🇷🇺 and the prise should be worth it. 4/ For Putin, the war is not only about 🇺🇦. Conquering it serves as precondition to re-instate 🇷🇺 as a great power, and dominant military power in and over 🇪🇺.

This is the prize worth the effort. The more effort put into it, the harder it is to track back. 5/ Putin and his entourage have time and again repeated that their war-aims have not changed since Feb 24th 2022. It is all or nothing.

To even start negotiations, 🇷🇺 puts up demands equal to 🇺🇦 surrender as precondition: withdrawal from all “annexed” territory … 6/ … disbanding the 🇺🇦 armed forces. Note, Moscow does not promise it will stop shooting if Kyiv did so. They demand this before the Kremlin even ponders about whether to talk at all or not.

Of course they don’t expect Kyiv to fulfil their demands, but they don’t care. 7/ The Kremlin does not want to negotiate anyway. Ironically, short-cutting military supplies to 🇺🇦 will even further decrease 🇷🇺 appetite for negotiations. Why talk if you win anyway? Why a compromise if in a couple of years it’s all yours? Why settle for less? 8/ If a 🇺🇦 victory would be closer, the Kremlin would suddenly embrace negotiations to keep as much it controls. But we are very far from that, and thanks to the lack of leadership and courage in the West, we won’t get there in the near future. 9/ Type 2⃣ question: “But @JoeBiden would really need a result in the war, so he will ask Zelenskyy to accept any ceasfire…”

Why would Putin agree to that? Why should Putin accept 20% of Ukraine, if @realDonaldTrump has a fair chance of winning? He’d get all of Ukraine then. 10/ Putin is an _______ (insert swearword of choice), but he is not stupid.

He will do nothing that facilitates Bidens re-election. Why should he. And he will not settle for less if more is on the table. 11/ Russia has ramped up the military-industrial complex to win a war of attrition. They can continue this war into 2027, and working hard to go beyond that.

Europe has not increased its military output beyond some kinds of ammunition and will run out of MBT, IFV, and other .. 12/ … systems to supply Ukraine by the end of 2024. The US has not accelerated refurbishing stored equiment to the pace needed and is not willing to commit larger ressources to the effort.

The issue of sustaining the Ukrainian Air Force in the fight is still unresolved. 13/ If nothing changes to the better for 🇺🇦, Putin stands a very good chance winning the war. Why should he negotiate?

🇪🇺 could still muster the numbers if it wanted to. But you need 2 years lead time on average to increase production, and we wasted almost 2 years already.

So I guess 🇪🇺 does not want to. Prefers to live under the jackboot of fascist Russia instead. — Gustav C. Gressel (@GresselGustav) November 22, 2023

The Financial Times Editorial Board voices their concern that the US’s and the EU’s support for Ukraine is wavering.

These are nervous times in Kyiv. The counteroffensive that Ukraine had hoped would begin to drive out Russian troops — and convince its allies that they were backing a winner — has not produced the hoped-for breakthrough; Ukraine’s head of the armed forces has called the situation on the ground a “stalemate”, though there have been some signs of progress in recent days. The next multibillion-dollar aid package from its single biggest supporter, the US, is in limbo due to congressional wrangling. The Israel-Hamas conflict is consuming the attention of many western capitals. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy frets that the war in his country has become “like a show” that its allies are tired of watching. In truth, support for Ukraine remains solid among the top US and European leadership. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, denied a report that US and EU officials had quietly begun talking to Kyiv about what potential peace talks with Russia might entail — though he warned of harm to Ukraine’s military prospects unless Congress approved aid soon. A bigger question is how long the top-level commitment can be sustained if, as seems ever more likely, the war becomes protracted. An even more alarming prospect is Donald Trump’s possible return as US president. In wartime, perception can be as important as reality. There are concrete economic and military steps western allies should take that could help to convince Ukraine of their engagement for the long term. They would also provide a powerful demonstration for Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who may feel for now that the odds have shifted in his favour in his gamble that he can outlast the west. The EU must quickly find a way to agree its €50bn Ukraine Facility, which entails funding over four years — providing some guarantee of future western help — though a German constitutional court ruling has complicated Brussels’ plans for a budgetary top-up from member states. The bloc should also fast-track plans agreed last month to use billions of euros in earnings generated by frozen Russian assets. Brussels is now debating a 12th round of sanctions, including a ban on Russian diamond imports. But the EU and US need to do more to close loopholes and tighten existing measures — including the key oil price cap which, as the Financial Times has reported, is being almost entirely circumvented. The EU must clamp down harder on the transfer of strategic technology such as microchips, and spend more on customs enforcement at its borders. On the military front, allies need to speed up the supply of fighter jets, and training of Ukrainian pilots, to provide vital air cover to ground forces. They need a more systematic approach to the supply of arms — rather than simply donating stocks of surplus and outdated weapons. EU capitals should mobilise investment and cajole arms manufacturers into expanding capacity, by pooling orders and signing them over a longer term. General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has provided a useful shopping list of the high-tech tools of electronic warfare that Kyiv needs if it is to tip the military balance. Finally, EU leaders must invite Ukraine to start membership talks, despite troublemaking by Hungary, at a summit next month. EU Council president Charles Michel, on a reassurance mission to Kyiv this week, called this a “fundamental day”. Once the conflict is over, Ukraine has to know it is on a path to be a full part of the “European family”. Until then, Kyiv needs confidence that its allies are ready to provide the help it needs to prevail — or to enter any eventual negotiations with the strongest possible hand.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Looking forward to the future with my friend @smelyansky_igor https://t.co/Cj3M4FlnS8 — Patron (@PatronDsns) November 22, 2023

Like everyone else, I know NFTs are a scam. But you do your update with the daily Patron content you have, not the daily Patron content you want.

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Machine translation of the caption:

Admit it, who is already waiting for the New Year and the Christmas tree? 🤭🎄

Open thread!