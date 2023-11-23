Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re not going back!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

If you are still in the GOP, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

The words do not have to be perfect.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

Obligatory Thanksgiving Turkey Drop & Puppy Pics

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

Obligatory WKRP Turkey Drop Classic

As someone mentioned downstairs, the funniest part of the show below starts at 17 minutes.  I dare you to be able to turn it off once you start watching.

Link to Mad About You Thanksgiving show

Did I miss any other classics?  I can add them to the post.

🦆

Well, we know what Suzanne is thankful for!

Looks like trouble to me.  The best kind of trouble!  (You can tell by the sideways look with the eyes.)

Anyone else thankful for anything?  Or just cranky because you didn’t get a new puppy?

Open thread.

    13Comments

    9. 9.

      cope

      We are thrilled to be back in Western Colorado after 3.3 decades away. This will be the first major holiday with my family in all that time so there’s that.

      The Sun literally just came out though it’s bound to disappear as a front rolls through over the next couple of days. Our life in our bubble is good and I am determined to focus more on that than what’s going on in the larger world.

      Bon apetit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Anyone else thankful for anything?  Or just cranky because you didn’t get a new puppy?

      I was thankful for you until you reminded my that I’m cranky.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HinTN

      I am thankful that the Rombauer-Becker recipe for roasting a turkey is practically foolproof because it’s the fallback from the plan to follow Tamara’s spatchcocked turkey recipe, which foundered on the rock of not having a pan wide enough to accommodate that method. Cheers, jackals.

      Reply

