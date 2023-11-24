Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Evening Open Thread: Native American Heritage Day

      Lots of good stuff here! I was hoping we’d have a post about Native American Heritage Day. Thanks AL!

      *and play that DOT clip just to hear the one undersecretary speak Navaho!

    4. 4.

      teezyskeezy

      Sort of on topic, a good book for kids about indigenous life in the 1800s around the Great Lakes is the Birchbark series by Louise Erdrich. Daughter just read the first book for school. The tragedy of smallpox is a major part of the story.

    5. 5.

      sab

      @satby:

      @Baud:

      You two deserve each other, and I don’t mean that as a bad thing.

      Says I slinkimg in after a tantrum when Watergirl somehow fixed whatever blocked me seeing the blog.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      Copying this from an earlier Thanksgiving thread. Except for bread and pie crust, these are the foods we eat that are all from North America:

      Turkey
      Cranberries
      Squash
      Cornbread
      Potatoes
      Green beans
      Sweet potatoes
      Pecans
      Pumpkins

    7. 7.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Given that the Framers were informed by Native American political concepts, it’s important to acknowledge all their contributions to the rich tapestry of America. To include all the land.

    8. 8.

      frosty

      @sab: ​No sweat, slink away. We’ve all been there or we’ll be joining you sometime!

      ETA, like, here’s mine. Why are some of my comments visual and some text? Why, when I hit edit, do they go to one or the other? (WG, don’t worry about it, I’ll deal.)

    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      I really appreciate how each year there is more and more recognition given to Native tribes and their contributions and history. I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to fully repair the harms done to them, but that doesn’t mean the efforts are not worth making.

      Also, you can go here and put in your address to find out which tribes’ land you live on. For me, it’s Graton Rancheria and Southern Pomo.

    11. 11.

      Geminid

      I was glad to see the Native Transportation Department officials talk up the benefits of the Infrastructure bill for Native people. That is a very underrated piece of legislation, I think. Hopefully, tribal members will benefit from the construction jobs as well as the improvements to their roads and water systems.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Just shy of three hours spent going through both my saved in a text file possibles and new deals on Amazon to see if any are on special for Black Friday. Success with nearly a dozen items whose prices made me more comfortable than when previously viewed.

      Pledged to myself to in no case exceed a total of $150 (about double my usual widely spaced shopping bills there). Checkout total came to $149.99.
      ;)

    16. 16.

      rivers

      I had a lovely experience today at the Museum of the American Indian in Manhattan. A singing group composed of sisters and daughters from the Mohawk Nation of Akwesasne performed and led us in dances – there we were, a bunch of strangers holding hands and forming a circle. It felt so restorative amid so much chaos and violence in the news.

    18. 18.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Alison Rose: once again you state what I was thinking but couldn’t put so clearly.

      @satby: thanks for the link.

      @Baud: I think of Indigenous Peoples Day as bringing attention to all cultures that were colonized and destroyed in the Americas and beyond. Today is for Americans to consider our specific history in relation to the original indigenous peoples who lived here

    19. 19.

      H.E.Wolf

      I was delighted to hear the Four Directions co-founder, OJ, talk about US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s longtime support of their work: “We call her ‘Auntie Deb’.”

      From their website:
      New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland talks about the Native vote: its growing political impact and the importance of continuing that momenttum in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election. Recorded December 14, 2020.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQneRaFvWSo

    20. 20.

      sab

      @frosty: Normally I make gravy from the turkey pnan. This year I was too lazy (a planned four person meal with leftover turned into an unplanned ten person meal, with not much left here.) We all missed my gravy.

      The gravy bottle had a turkey leftover casserole suggestion. I saw it and howled with laughter. Showed it to my husband, and he said “That looks good.  Let’s try it.”  Leftover turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, all in a casserole then heated. So that will be dinner tonight.

    22. 22.

      Jay

      @Alison Rose:

      for about a decade now, it has become common here, to make “Land Aknowledgement’s” here in speeches, broadcast, etc.

      So, here I am, writing from the Unceded Territory of the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

      We say “unceded”, because when BC was a Crown Colony, the Government was too cheap and bag assed lazy to write treaties with most of the First Nations in BC.

      The BNA Act required that for First Nations to cede rights, (hunting, fishing, gathering, trade, travel, land, etc) treaties had to be written, signed and paid for, so technically, the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation still owns the land that my 25 story apartment complex sits on, the Safeway sits on, the Mall sits on and all the trout, salmon and crayfish in Stoney Creek.

    23. 23.

      moonbat

      There’s a very good article by Jack Weatherford about how big a debt our nation’s representative form of government owes to the Iroquois League’s governmental structure called “The Founding Indian Fathers”. Benjamin Franklin studied the Iroquois system closely and borrowed from it freely (except for the part about giving women the vote, naturally). The word “caucus” is even borrowed from them.​

    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’ll use this thread as an opportunity to strongly recommend Indigenous Continent by Pekka Hämäläinen. Lots of history you didn’t learn in school.

    26. 26.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      Can’t find the link but recently saw a Gary Larson cartoon.

      2 Indians on horseback watching a wagon train approach. One says to the other “Just great. Here comes another migrant caravan.”

      Reply
      sab

      I have seen articles that 30% of Americns think, mostly wrongly, that they have native American ancestry.

      That’s us. But Canadian. A diligent search, and they turned out to be French-speakng Swiss Protestants. Not what we were expecting, but much more like who we are.

      And not far from my husband’s Swiss Protestants that never went near Canada, and came directly to Ohio.

    28. 28.

      Dan B

      @japa21: I can hear TIFG now.

      The savage racists are celebrating the most stupid and wrong things.  We Americans civilized them to our beautiful ways and great culture.  Try again next year!

    29. 29.

      Alison Rose

      @Jay: Yes, a lot of people and groups do that here now, too. I think it’s important. Of course, racist assholes are like OH WHAT SHOULD ALL THE NON-NATIVE PEOPLE JUST LEAVE OR SOMETHING and like…well, yeah Sparky, YOU should, but no, that’s not what it means. It’s simply about recognizing whose land this would be if white bastards never showed up and stole it.

    30. 30.

      Dan B

      @Alison Rose: Interesting, I thought we were on Duwamish land since we’re only a mile and a half from the river but we seem to be on Muckleshoot land, most of which is 20 miles south of here.

    31. 31.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      @Alison Rose: For me, it’s Graton Rancheria and Southern Pomo.

      Greetings neighbor. For me it is Nisenan of Auburn Rancheria and a couple of stone’s throw from their Casino where they get payback from descendents of colonizers

    32. 32.

      Nukular Biskits

      Somewhat related:

      For probably over 50 years (if not at least all the ones I’ve been on this earth), my mother and one of my aunts insisted that they both were of Native American ancestry.  It was somewhat plausible, given they both had jet black hair, somewhat dark complexions, brown eyes, etc.

      Then, several years ago, my sister got each of them a “23 and Me” DNA test.

      The results?  Neither my mother or my aunt were of Native American ancestry, a conclusion that neither of them would accept.

    33. 33.

      gwangung

      @Jay: For me and mind, land acknowledgements are an interesting thing. First, done so often, it becomes rote, and, thus, meaningless. It is a self-imposed challenge to keep them fresh and something to be worthy of. And second, being from a people that themselves have faced oppression and colonization, it then becomes a task to acknowledge that and to try and chart a relationship between our peoples.

    34. 34.

      RevRick

      @Gin & Tonic: Last Christmas, my daughter gave me An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz. I started to read it but stopped, because I couldn’t stand the horror story of violence by armed white gangs directed against Indigenous Americans to which the government turned a blind eye.

    36. 36.

      gwangung

      @sab: And that leaves into the problem of “preten-Indians”, where some people claim indigenous blood in order to exploit resources set aside for native people’s purposes. Whether or not they actually have blood quantum is irrelevant; what matters is their relationship to the established (recognized and non-recognized) nations….and often times there is none….

    37. 37.

      RevRick

      @frosty: We live on Lenni-Lenape land, and our church made a land acknowledgment. We live about two miles from the Museum of Indian Culture (www.museumofindianculture.org)

    38. 38.

      Anne Laurie

      @rivers: I had a lovely experience today at the Museum of the American Indian in Manhattan.

      Some of my fondest childhood memories are of that museum!  I still have a tiny abstract wooden ‘Cherokee’ bear from the gift shop that I remember as my first ‘real’ more-than-a-dollar purchase with my own money…

      (I suspect my brothers’ favorite exhibits, two full preserved ‘shrunken people’ — one a supposed Spaniard with an enormous full white mustache — are no longer on public display, though.)

