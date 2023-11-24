Since time immemorial, Native communities have passed down rich cultures, knowledge, and ways of life. Today, on Native American Heritage Day, we celebrate their contributions – and recommit to championing a better chapter in the story of our Nation-to-Nation relationships. pic.twitter.com/oVZ4kuAVAI — President Biden (@POTUS) November 24, 2023

Indigenous history is American history. I’m proud of our Administration’s work to acknowledge the undeniable contributions of Native peoples across our country as we build a future where each of us are respected.

Happy Native American Heritage Day!https://t.co/VXf1PRbp78 — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) November 24, 2023

On Native American Heritage Day, we recognize and celebrate the history and many contributions of Native peoples. Our department is committed to upholding our responsibilities to support better infrastructure and connectivity for Tribal Nations. pic.twitter.com/Fm3URHlVZI — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 24, 2023





Native American Heritage Day is an opportunity to seek out Indigenous stories, learn about Native cultures and practices, and appreciate the richness that Indigenous people bring to our diverse country. Photo at Seinanyédi (Jicarilla Apache) or Great Sand Dunes by NPS pic.twitter.com/95XMzT2Dyr — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) November 24, 2023

This Native American Heritage Day, let’s recognize the significant positive impact that indigenous peoples made on our nation—from the arts, to our government, to culture and beyond.⁰⁰And let’s keep working to support and celebrate these communities. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 24, 2023

On Native American Heritage Day we honor the diverse cultures and contributions of all Native Americans, and recommit ourselves to supporting tribal nations, native producers, indigenous foods and opportunities in tribal communities. pic.twitter.com/C49tm9fbG6 — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) November 24, 2023

Thank you for the gift of the game 💜 In honor of Native American Heritage Day in the U.S., we celebrate our member @HAU_Nationals. pic.twitter.com/9ezANZkJFZ — World Lacrosse (@WorldLacrosse) November 24, 2023