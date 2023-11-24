(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As many of you know, Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov reported a video documentary for PBS Frontline and the Associated Press entitled 20 Days in Mariupol. It was originally released for theater viewing, but is now available on PBS’s YouTube channel. Here is the full documentary:

The description provided with it:

Premiered Nov 21, 2023 #UkraineWar #Documentary Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues risk their lives to document Russia's siege of Mariupol in this FRONTLINE/AP documentary. The Guardian calls it "a brave, visceral, merciless masterpiece." The New York Times says, "Essential. A relentless and truly important documentary." The award-winning documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" follows Chernov as he and his Ukrainian AP colleagues become trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol, struggling to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion. The last international journalists remaining in the city as Russian forces close in, Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko capture what become some of the most defining images of the war: dying children, mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital, and more. "20 Days in Mariupol" draws on Chernov's daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war. The result is a raw and haunting account of a journalist risking his life to share the truth of the conflict with the world. Made in partnership with The Associated Press, "20 Days in Mariupol" has had a decorated run on the 2023 film festival circuit — including at the Sundance Film Festival, the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the Sheffield Film Festival and the DocEdge Film Festival.

There is a full transcript option available if you click through to YouTube.

It is.

It's a terrible thing to see, especially for those who, like myself, have Mariupol as a large part of life before February 24.

But… the world needs to see what they've done to our city. https://t.co/XzJc2hquiF — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 24, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

A portion of today’s Staff meeting was devoted to a complex of issues for which our soldiers and society expect fair answers – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians! Just concluded negotiations with the President of Latvia. It was a substantive conversation. We talked about the defensive support for our state, for our soldiers. About the sustainability of such support. In particular, we discussed the production and supply of ammunition – 155mm artillery – as well as the issue of medevac – special armored vehicles for evacuating our wounded soldiers. I am grateful to Latvia for its unwavering support for our European prospects – all the work towards the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Today, I informed Mr. President about our country’s implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations and our readiness for a political decision in December, as promised by the European side, opening the negotiation process. We expect this decision and the fulfillment of the European Union’s promise. We discussed in detail with Mr. President mechanics of preparing the relevant EU decision. I also spoke today with Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Thanked him for the support provided to Ukraine, for the recent decision on an additional EUR 2 billion for the next year. This is an important signal for other partners. Protecting our European way of life must continue, and unity in Europe is a key element for this. Mark and I also discussed our joint work on the Peace Formula, as well as important humanitarian initiatives like our Grain from Ukraine program. We are working together to preserve stability in critical regions of the world and thus protect our continent from waves of crises. Today, I chaired an important and challenging meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. Concerning not only the current situation on the front, although that was, as always, one of the main points. Our defensive, our offensive actions. Avdiivka, Donetsk direction, Maryinka, Kupiansk direction, southern directions. A significant part of today’s meeting was dedicated to a complex of issues for which our soldiers and the entire society expect fair answers. This includes mobilization and demobilization, rotations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Issues regarding conscripts who were called to service before the start of the full-scale invasion. Of course, special attention was given to the situation with the work of the medical military commissions and military enlistment offices. What soldiers talk about, what commanders discuss must be resolved. Today, there were initial reports on this from Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, Minister of Defense Umerov, Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko, Minister of Health Liashko, and Chief of the General Staff Shaptala. I expect a more thorough analysis of each of these issues by both the government and the military and concrete proposals for state decisions. I thank everyone who cares about Ukraine and Ukrainians! I thank each and every one who fights for the country and works for Ukrainian interests! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Canadian combat medic Joshua Mayers confirmed killed in action in Ukraine. True hero, will never be forgotten, rest in peace! We will keep fighting and avenge you brother, will see you in Valhalla🇨🇦🇨🇦🇺🇦 📸credits: @northernprovisions (IG) pic.twitter.com/LVKt7TgwnH — Black Maple Company (@BlackMapleCo) November 24, 2023

Ottowa:

Today, 🇨🇦 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau announced that Canada was donating over 11,000 assault rifles and over 9 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

We are grateful to our Canadian friends for their staunch support!

Together, we will win!

🇺🇦🤝🇨🇦 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 24, 2023

Copenhagen:

🇩🇰🇺🇦 Denmark will increase its military support for Ukraine by $336 million this year, the @Forsvarsmin reports. We are grateful to our Danish partners for supporting Ukraine in the struggle for freedom. Together, we are stronger! — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 24, 2023

Ukraine via Vilnius:

/2. Two launchers of the NASAMS air defense system provided by Lithuania in November as part of the next package of defense assistance to Ukraine have already been put on combat duty.https://t.co/LgVcgNUwSW — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 24, 2023

Berlin:

Germany will deploy an additional Patriot air defense system in Ukraine this winter. This was stated by the German ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with "Ukrinform"https://t.co/sTSRN37MEE pic.twitter.com/z2hTntuur9 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 24, 2023

While it is a good thing that Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, and Canada are increasing their support, we are fast approaching a crisis. Politico reports on the the resistance Trudeau is facing in Canada: (emphasis mine)

Justin Trudeau is blaming the MAGA movement and Republican ideology for eroding support for Ukraine. The Canadian prime minister used a press conference with visiting European leaders to connect a gambit by his Conservative rivals in Ottawa to hard-right rhetoric in the United States and Europe, which he said is “starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda.” Canada is home to 1.4 million Ukrainian Canadians and boasts the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora after Russia. Until now, politicians of all stripes have been united behind Ukraine. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party turned heads in Parliament earlier this week when they voted as a bloc against legislation that would update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement. The bill passed anyway with the aid of Bloc Québécois and NDP MPs for study at the committee level. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the new deal when he met with Trudeau in Ottawa this fall. Ukraine asked Canada to fast-track the modernized legislation to help lure investments to rebuild the war-torn country. In a surprise move, Conservatives voted against legislation that would enact those changes. The party claimed that the new trade deal with Ukraine would impose Canada’s controversial carbon tax which Poilievre has vowed to kill. No such wording actually exists in the document. In fact, the Eastern European country has had its own carbon mechanism since 2011. Ukrainian officials were taken aback by the sudden politicization of a trade deal first championed by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Trudeau called the Conservatives opposition to the deal “frankly absurd.” During Friday’s press briefing he called out what he described as a bigger trend behind the Conservatives’ twist — using the moment to tie his political foes to Trumpian influences. “The real story is the rise of a right-wing American, MAGA influence thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives, who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine … turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need,” Trudeau told reporters in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Support for Ukraine has evolved into a crisis in Washington, with calls from congressional members to pump the brakes on U.S. aid to the country. The position, most evident among a hardline group of Republicans, reflects former President Donald Trump’s “America First” ethos on foreign policy and hostility to foreign aid.

Politico also has the details of how things are getting worse for Ukraine in DC: (emphasis mine)

Ukraine’s strongest supporters in Washington are looking at the three-week sprint after Thanksgiving as their best remaining hope of getting aid to the country. But as Democrats continue to publicly express hope for the Biden administration’s nearly $106 billion funding request for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, they also remain vexed about how to move a bill through the Republican-run House. The dynamics of the GOP House have alarmed the West Wing. Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that he’ll at some point bring a vote on Ukraine, but those in the White House do not yet have a clear read on the new Republican leader or his negotiating style, according to two senior aides not authorized to speak publicly about private deliberations. Few in Biden’s orbit have ever met Johnson, a religious conservative who was largely unknown until his stunning ascent to the speakership. And while the West Wing didn’t appreciate former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s grandstanding, they did feel like he eventually wanted to deal — and they are less sure about Johnson, according to the officials. Moreover, the same fringe group of Republicans who ousted McCarthy wield that same power over Johnson — and they are largely opposed to helping Ukraine, making a path to deal that much more difficult. “People are well aware that if a vote were put up in the House of Representatives today, it would pass with an overwhelming majority of members — that the issue is not the level of support as it is getting to that vote,” said Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). “Because of the political conditions and the change in leadership, getting the vote has been the hard part.” On two occasions already, Democrats tried but failed to get aid to Ukraine in a must-pass funding bill. With another deadline to spark action not coming until the latest stopgap funding bills expire in late January and early February, many of Congress’ strongest Ukraine backers fear the country can’t wait that long. “I don’t know that Ukraine can survive until February of 2024,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “My sense is they start to run short on ammunition in the next several weeks.” Believing there is an immediate need, Ukraine advocates are gearing up for a standalone Senate vote on funding when they return from break. Should that vote happen, it would provide a massive test both for the administration’s ability to work Capitol Hill and one of the bedrock elements of the president’s foreign policy agenda. But the main obstacle still remains: what to do about Republican opposition. Since passage of the last Ukraine supplemental, Kyiv’s counteroffensive has stalled and conservative support in Washington has crumbled with the GOP’s leader, Donald Trump, opposing it. The outbreak of war in the Middle East has led to the addition of aid to Israel — and growing demands by progressive Democrats for a cease-fire and conditions on aid to Israel. While support for Israel has strong support in both chambers, senators and administration officials insist that Israel and Ukraine funding remain together. The thornier challenge is meeting the Republican demand that the package address border policy. The administration’s request includes funding for border security, but the GOP insists it include policy changes to stem the number of people crossing the border, too. Democratic Ukraine supporters have embraced the idea that they must include border policy reforms. And while they don’t like marrying the two unrelated issues, they do see an upside if they’re able to address the political thorny issue of the border. “This is really important funding. I think it’s important for the civilized world to take a stand against dictators like Vladimir Putin and terrorist groups like Hamas,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said. “And I also think we have a failed policy at the southern border, and we need to look at ways to fix it.” “President Biden and the leaders in the Senate, both Republican and Democrat, are rock solid in their support of Ukraine,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who is close with Biden, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We have to bear down, get this done and get this supplemental passed soon because the brave Ukrainians who are fighting as winter is coming are looking at losing the supplies they’ve needed for ammunition, for missiles, for drones, for defense, for armor, and we cannot possibly afford to abandon Ukraine,” he added. “If our Republican colleagues demand too much in this negotiation, we won’t be able to get it passed in the Senate and then in the House.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said border policy must be included in the deal in order to get Ukraine funding through Congress. Inside the White House, McConnell has emerged as an unlikely hero for his steadfast support of Ukraine, which has helped, to a large degree, keep his party in line. But the West Wing has growing fears that the Kentucky senator’s grip on his party has slipped, according to the two senior aides granted anonymity to speak about private discussions.

🇺🇦Ukraine’s Air Force: Russia may have stoсked up nearly up to 900 missiles for future strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 24, 2023

The winter campaign has begun in Ukraine. Russia will soon ramp back up its targeting of civilian power generation and transmission infrastructure just as it did last winter. Ukrainian stocks of ammunition and other material will continue to be drawn down. The Biden administration, because the GOP controls the House and a third to a half of that caucus opposes further aid to Ukraine. There’s also about a third of GOP senators with the same position. We are now twenty-one months into this war. The US defense industrial base is still not on a war footing. Nor do we have a permanent mechanism to ensure Ukraine is supplied. Instead we’ve continually dribbled out just enough support to ensure that Ukraine may not loose, Russia may not win, but not to ensure that Ukraine can win. Please spare me the comments about how long it takes to ramp up production. I know how the defense enterprise works, I’ve been through the course at the senior leader college. I agree, it does take time for the defense industrial base to ramp up production, especially when it isn’t incentivized, when it isn’t put on a war footing. It’s a convenient excuse to allow those making it to sleep comfortable at night that everything that can be reasonably done is being done. We are in the middle of a world war! The single largest kinetic theater of that war is Ukraine. The rest of it is either being contested using low intensity warfare through the application of military power or through the elements of national power other than military power. It is time to rise to the occasion, put the defense industrial base on a war footing, publicly recognize and admit the actual national security challenges we’re facing, and do what has to be done. Or we can keep fiddling while Ukrainians die on our and Europe’s behalf.

Putin & Russia don't give a shit about NATO as something of a military threat. They don't care about it — at all, at all, at all. And they never did. Just like now that Finland is part of NATO and Sweden is coming soon, the Kremlin couldn't care less. Because, unlike… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 24, 2023

Putin & Russia don’t give a shit about NATO as something of a military threat. They don’t care about it — at all, at all, at all. And they never did. Just like now that Finland is part of NATO and Sweden is coming soon, the Kremlin couldn’t care less. Because, unlike independent thinkers on X, they are evil but not stupid, and they always knew the West is most obviously of no threat to Russia. They always knew NATO & the West were way too heterogeneous, relaxed, comfortable, disarmed, unprepared, and too busy minding their own business in a world where a war of conquest is a stupid idea that just doesn’t work — especially when it comes to messing with the world’s top nuclear power. The only way Russia cares about Ukraine’s “NATO membership” is that it effectively removes Ukraine from a list of countries against which the Kremlin can unleash yet another Great Patriotic Special Military Operation, thus prolonging and justifying its never-ending rule over Russia — you know, the fortress all surrounded by enemies since the dawn of time. So next time they talk about Ukrainian “neutrality” — let me give you a simple translation: “We need Ukraine out of NATO so that we can conquer it and triumphally bring its severed head on a plate to the Russian public — until the euphoria dies down again and we have to decide who’s next.”

Avdiivka:

An episode from the Battle of Avdiivka

by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized.

No words.

I’m speechless, to be honest. pic.twitter.com/3ucafBysPs — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 24, 2023

Here’s a more detailed assessment from Tatarigami. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

Despite dense cloud cover blocking satellite, drone, and optical surveillance of the Avdiivka battlefield, our team continued the analysis using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) systems. Here is what we learned about the current situation. 🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/K4cTkWWpme — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 24, 2023

2/ Before we move further, let’s clarify what Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is. It’s a technology that employs radar to generate images of the Earth’s surface. By capturing and processing reflected waves, SAR provides detailed imagery regardless of weather conditions or daylight Before we move further, let’s clarify what Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is. It’s a technology that employs radar to generate images of the Earth’s surface. By capturing and processing reflected waves, SAR provides detailed imagery regardless of weather conditions or daylight 3/

We combined SAR data with on-the-ground testimonials and open-source video materials to gain comprehensive insights. We combined SAR data with on-the-ground testimonials and open-source video materials to gain comprehensive insights. Some Key Observations – Vehicle Reduction: In contrast to the initial month of assaults, russian forces are employing fewer vehicles in smaller numbers. 4/

– Tactical Shift: There’s a notable increase in the use of small tactical groups, consistently moving in the same areas despite prior losses. – Tactical Shift: There’s a notable increase in the use of small tactical groups, consistently moving in the same areas despite prior losses. – Guided Aerial bombs: There is a consistent uptick in the use of guided aerial bombs by Russian forces. 5/

As we correctly predicted, worsened weather conditions have hindered russian overextended logistics routes. Consequently, this limitation made it difficult to develop initial successes, particularly in the northern sector of Avdiivka, notably around Berdychi. As we correctly predicted, worsened weather conditions have hindered russian overextended logistics routes. Consequently, this limitation made it difficult to develop initial successes, particularly in the northern sector of Avdiivka, notably around Berdychi. 6/

Following an initial success north of Avdiivka, Russian forces extended their assaults for over a month. Despite tactical successes, they failed to establish persistent footholds in the AKHZ plant. Following an initial success north of Avdiivka, Russian forces extended their assaults for over a month. Despite tactical successes, they failed to establish persistent footholds in the AKHZ plant. 7/

Recently, russians seized control of parts of the industrial zone south of Avdiivka. These gains were primarily attributed to continuous infantry assaults, posing potential challenges for Ukrainian defenders in the coming weeks 8/

Russian forces persist in deploying small tactical groups, despite a high mortality rate. This sustained tactic, where one group follows another, has the potential to exhaust Ukrainian troops and compromise their positions over time 9/

The deployment of cluster bombs, as well as 250-1500kg bombs equipped with the UMPK kit poses a significant problem. Despite them being inaccurate, they are still dangerous due to the big explosive charge, particularly problematic in urban areas, leading to severe destruction The deployment of cluster bombs, as well as 250-1500kg bombs equipped with the UMPK kit poses a significant problem. Despite them being inaccurate, they are still dangerous due to the big explosive charge, particularly problematic in urban areas, leading to severe destruction 10/

In simpler terms, facing substantial losses and challenging weather, russians ramped up offensives using readily available resources—infantry, artillery, and aerial bombs. In simpler terms, facing substantial losses and challenging weather, russians ramped up offensives using readily available resources—infantry, artillery, and aerial bombs. 11/

They shifted their focus to AKHZ, Berychi, and the southern industrial zone, reducing the emphasis on the initial plan to encircle Avdiivka with mechanized forces—a development we anticipated. They shifted their focus to AKHZ, Berychi, and the southern industrial zone, reducing the emphasis on the initial plan to encircle Avdiivka with mechanized forces—a development we anticipated. 12/

Predicting future developments is challenging, hinging on russia’s ability to persist with deploying infantry without adequate cover. This attritional approach, aimed at wearing down defenders, makes it hard to provide any solid estimates. 13/ If you found this post valuable, kindly consider liking and sharing the first message in this thread. Additionally, please follow us for future updates.

This analysis and images are made possible by your generous donations and subscriptions.

If you'd like to support the defenders of Avdiivka, I recommend checking @jana_skhidna , as she consistently raises funds for brigades and units in the area.https://t.co/O2fvQvtv02 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 24, 2023

That's a correct assessment. The MoD is not Wagner, and, to put it simply, they can't employ the same approach due to legal aspects and overall differences in tactical approaches. It failed in Vuhledar, but the situation in Avdiivka is different, making it hard to predict. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 24, 2023

Nizhyn:

The city of Nizhyn.

This is after Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, the heroic Ukrainian soldier executed by Russians. #Glory pic.twitter.com/fbdoZzp2KO — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 24, 2023

Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Magyar’s Birds are on the hunt!

Targeting Russian equipment on the left bank Kherson region. Video shows 2 destroyed tanks (one of them T-90M), couple of BTR-82 and BMP.

Video by the birds of Magyar unit. https://t.co/2Mxyc5Oqth pic.twitter.com/GrJgNztL9n — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 24, 2023

Elsewhere on the left bank of the Dnipro in Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

After successful operations by Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro, they obtained Russian military ID cards, which I have mapped. What did they all forget in Kherson Oblast? pic.twitter.com/8FzayyFzWq — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 24, 2023

Almost all of those Russian soldiers are most likely ethnic minorities based on where Maria Avdeeva has mapped their places of origin in Russia.

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Krynky, Ukraine. Servicemen of the Russian 26th Regiment would like to go on rotation after losing 3 companies of personnel. But instead, they're being sent to the islands. Looking for help from Shoygu. pic.twitter.com/rq65ZG39IR — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 24, 2023

Novomikhaylivka, Donetsk Oblast from OCT 2023:

October 2023, Novomikhaylivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russians assaulting a Ukrainian trench, blocking the lads in a dugout. Coming to the rescue is a reserve group supported by a loitering drone. This saved the lives of all Ukrainians, although the position was eventually lost.… pic.twitter.com/X5ztQ5kveW — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 24, 2023

Dzankhoi, Russian occupied Crimea:

At night there was a reported drone attack on Russian base somewhere in Dzhankoi area, Crimea. As claimed, video shows the results of the attack. https://t.co/MoaPG8I4HJ pic.twitter.com/KRwm25LrUD — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 24, 2023

Russian occupied Crimea:

“Russian and Chinese business executives with government ties have held secret discussions on plans to build an underwater tunnel connecting Russia to Crimea in hopes of establishing a transportation route that would be protected from attacks by Ukraine” https://t.co/LBZ5UJgcLi — max seddon (@maxseddon) November 24, 2023

Here’s the details from The Washington Post:

KYIV — Russian and Chinese business executives with government ties have held secret discussions on plans to build an underwater tunnel connecting Russia to Crimea in hopes of establishing a transportation route that would be protected from attacks by Ukraine, according to communications intercepted by Ukraine’s security services. The talks, which included meetings in late October, were triggered by mounting Russian concerns over the security of an 11-mile bridge across the Kerch Strait that has served as a key logistics line for the Russian military but has been bombed twice by Ukraine and remains a vulnerable war target. The negotiations underscore Russia’s determination to maintain its grip on Crimea, a peninsula that it annexed illegally in 2014, as well as Moscow’s growing dependence on China as a source of global support. Constructing a tunnel near the existing bridge would face enormous obstacles, according to U.S. officials and engineering experts who said work of such magnitude, probably costing billions of dollars and taking years to complete, has never been attempted in a war zone. But despite questions about the viability of the plan, experts said, Russia has clear reasons for pursuing it. Having failed to achieve a decisive victory in the war, said Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Moscow-Beijing relations at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, Russia “faces [the] risk that Ukraine will try to disrupt the Kerch bridge for many years to come.” The project would also pose political and financial risks for China, which has never officially recognized Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and whose companies could become ensnared in economic sanctions that the United States and the European Union have imposed on Moscow. Nevertheless, intercepted emails indicate that one of China’s largest construction companies has signaled its willingness to participate. The messages were provided to The Washington Post by Ukrainian officials hoping to expose the project and China’s potential involvement. The authenticity of the messages was corroborated by other information separately obtained by The Post, including corporate registration files showing that a Russian-Chinese consortium involving individuals named in the emails was recently formed in Crimea. Emails circulated among consortium officials in recent weeks mention meetings with Chinese delegates in Crimea. One dated Oct. 4 describes the Chinese Railway Construction Corporation, CRCC, as “ready to ensure the construction of railway and road construction projects of any complexity in the Crimean region.” CRCC, a state-owned company, built many of the largest road and rail networks in China and has established substantial ties to Russia in recent years through projects including an extension of the Moscow subway system that was completed in 2021. The company did not respond to requests for comment. A senior executive at the Russian-Chinese Consortium, based in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, refused to answer questions about the tunnel project when reached by a Post reporter. Vladimir Kalyuzhny, a Russian businessman who is identified in documents as the general director of the consortium, dismissed the matter as “a lot of hot air” before declaring that he would not provide any information to the “enemy media” and abruptly ending the call. His response was at odds with how the proposal has been depicted in internal emails. In a message sent last month to a Russian official who serves as one of Crimea’s main representatives in Moscow, Kalyuzhny said he had “a letter from our Chinese partners about the readiness of one of the largest companies in China, CRCC, to participate as a general contractor in the construction of a tunnel under the Kerch Strait.” The email was addressed to Georgiy Muradov, who is listed as the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Muradov, who previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Cyprus, did not respond to requests for comment.

For you air defense enthusiasts:

Night work of the mobile fire group. We are preparing. To defend Ukrainian cities and effectively shoot down the enemy's "Shaheds". 📸: 91st Separate Okhtyrka Operational Support Regiment pic.twitter.com/ssvAyRDCuZ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 24, 2023

Just a brief note on the Israel-Hamas truce. Despite a Hamas rocket launch fifteen minutes after the start of the truce, which set of air raid alarms in Israel, cooler heads seem to be prevailing.

🚨🚨Air raid sirens in Gaza border area 16 minutes in. https://t.co/W1YubgITUL — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 24, 2023

As of now the truce appears to be holding. The first batch of Israeli women and children were released this morning on time and shortly thereafter the first group of Palestinian prisoners were also released. This evening the Israeli government received the list of the next eleven hostages to be released tomorrow. The Thai and Filipino hostages, almost all of whom worked at the kibbutzim, have also been released. None of the Israeli-American dual nationals were released today.

A few things to note. First, today’s group of hostages were all being held in southern Gaza:

💥Tidbits, unconfirmed reports: The 13 Israeli hostages to be released in the coming minutes were all held in southern Gaza. Twelve Thai citizens will be released with the 13 Israelis. Hamas will transmit the list of the next batch of Israeli citizens it plans to release at 4 pm. https://t.co/4aSoC94zOm — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 24, 2023

I expect tomorrow’s will be as well. Once these hostages, who are clearly in Hamas custody and easily accessible as part of the terms of the truce are turned over, I expect things will begin to get dicey.

Second, the female hostage that PIJ reported to have died in captivity last week was actually among those released today.

Hannah Katzir, 77, who days ago was reported dead by Islamic Jihad, was freed tonight. It's a miracle for her family and a nice surprise for us. What kind of psychological warfare is this? pic.twitter.com/794tD5Us4Z — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) November 24, 2023

So that’s a bit of good news. I does make one wonder, if there’s another 77 year old Israeli woman who died in PIJ custody and they misidentified her and, as a result, there is going to be a very heartbroken family in the next few days.

Third, this has been a major victory for Hamas. In addition to the propaganda videos they’re releasing of their fighters carefully escorting elderly Israeli women into ICRC custody, they have now been elevated to state actor.

💥Joe Biden says Hamas' list of hostages to be released tomorrow will arrive shortly. *Hamas has never before experienced a thrill comparable to that of having the President of the United States as an opening act.* pic.twitter.com/E1Tk2IYeLI — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 24, 2023

What’s galling and appalling is to see Hamas elevated to a state actor in high level negotiations. It’s both a reflection of its tactics and motives. Turn terror into an asset and hostages into a potential key to its relevance and survival. — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) November 24, 2023

Full disclosure: I know Aaron.

Fourth, and finally, I’m going to be referring to this using the operational, doctrinal, and legal term truce from now on because that is what it is. It is not a ceasefire, nor is it an armistice. Here’s the definition from the International Committee of the Red Cross’s casebook:

Agreement between belligerents to interrupt for a stated period the use of means of warfare in a specific locality or sector. A truce should enable work to be done that is unrelated to the general conduct of war (e.g. removal of the wounded, burial of the dead, exchange of prisoners) or give military commanders time to ask for instructions regarding negotiations. For so long as the suspension of hostilities remains in force, and failing agreement to the contrary, there must be no change in the positions of the opposing forces. The effects of the suspension are limited to the territory stated in the relevant convention. Suspension of hostilities does not entail suspension of the application of international humanitarian law or put an end to the state of war, which subsists with all its legal consequences.

Now we wait to see how tomorrow goes and how long the truce lasts.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today, so here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian MOD:

To be a combat medic is to save not only your brothers-in-arms but also the little friends among us. 📸: 60th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/gtBjQmAPQ6 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 24, 2023

Cats are still cats even in the hottest areas of the battlefront. 📹: Khorne Group pic.twitter.com/65luLtNVX2 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 24, 2023

